AFCA | August 15, 2022 North Dakota State is No. 1 in the preseason AFCA FCS Coaches' Top 25 Poll North Dakota State dominates Montana State, secures 9th FCS title Share WACO, Texas — North Dakota State will begin the 2022 football season in familiar territory, at No. 1 in the AFCA FCS Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The Bison won their ninth FCS national championship in January and earned 24 first-place votes. North Dakota State begins defense of their title on September 3 vs. Drake. A quarterfinalist from last season, Montana comes in the second spot followed by South Dakota State at No. 3, who earned the final first-place vote. The runner-up from a year ago, Montana State, starts at No. 4 with Villanova rounding out the Top 5. There is only one Top 25 matchup in the first full weekend of games as No. 9 Southern Illinois travels to No. 14 UIW on September 3. The Salukis and Cardinals both reached the second round of the playoffs in 2021. Two preseason Top 25 teams begin their season a week earlier than everybody else. No. 10 Stephen F. Austin hosts Jacksonville State and No. 23 Mercer hosts Morehead State on August 27. RANK SCHOOL 2021 RECORD POINTS 2021 RANK 1 North Dakota State (24) 14-1 624 1 2 Montana 10-3 567 6 3 South Dakota State (1) 11-4 566 5 4 Montana State 12-3 560 2 5 Villanova 10-3 493 8 6 Kennesaw State 11-2 453 10 7 Sacramento State 9-3 452 11 8 Missouri State 8-4 405 14 9 Southern Illinois 8-5 379 17 10 Stephen F. Austin 8-4 362 18 11 ETSU 11-2 352 7 12 Eastern Washington 10-3 337 9 13 Chattanooga 6-5 294 NR 14 UIW 10-3 277 13 15 UT Martin 10-3 257 12 16 Southeastern Louisiana 9-4 254 15 17 Jackson State 11-2 245 19 18 Holy Cross 10-3 184 22 19 Delaware 5-6 172 NR 20 Weber State 6-5 141 NR 21 Northern Iowa 6-6 119 25 22 UC Davis 8-4 101 16 23 Mercer 7-3 78 NR T-24 Rhode Island 7-4 66 NR T-24 Richmond 6-5 66 NR