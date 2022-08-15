North Dakota State is No. 1 in the preseason AFCA FCS Coaches' Top 25 Poll

WACO, Texas — North Dakota State will begin the 2022 football season in familiar territory, at No. 1 in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. The Bison won their ninth FCS national championship in January and earned 24 first-place votes. North Dakota State begins defense of their title on September 3 vs. Drake. A quarterfinalist from last season, Montana comes in the second spot followed by South Dakota State at No. 3, who earned the final first-place vote. The runner-up from a year ago, Montana State, starts at No. 4 with Villanova rounding out the Top 5.

There is only one Top 25 matchup in the first full weekend of games as No. 9 Southern Illinois travels to No. 14 UIW on September 3. The Salukis and Cardinals both reached the second round of the playoffs in 2021. Two preseason Top 25 teams begin their season a week earlier than everybody else. No. 10 Stephen F. Austin hosts Jacksonville State and No. 23 Mercer hosts Morehead State on August 27.