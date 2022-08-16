NCAA.com | August 16, 2022 When is the College Football Playoff National Championship Game? These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game is set for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. It will be the ninth year of the CFP era. Last season, Georgia beat Alabama 33-18 to win the program's first national title since 1980. The top four teams in the last College Football Playoff rankings of the season will meet in the semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 31 in the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. When is the College Football Playoff National Championship Game? The 2022-23 title game is set for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The game will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. RANKINGS: College Football Playoff poll | AP Poll | USA TODAY Coaches' Poll 2023-2026 CFP national championship locations and dates 2023: Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) — Jan. 9 2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) — Jan. 8 2025: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) — Jan. 6 2026: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) — Jan. 5 RELATED: Complete college football championship history | Schools with the most titles 2022-23 New Year's Six Games schedule Orange Bowl: Friday, Dec. 30 Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal game): Saturday, Dec. 31 Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal game): Saturday, Dec. 31 Cotton Bowl: Monday, Jan. 2 Rose Bowl: Monday, Jan. 2 Sugar Bowl: Monday, Jan. 2 College Football Playoff National Championship Game history YEAR (GAME DATE) GAME LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana College Football Playoff: Results 2014 season Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 2015 season Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 2016 season Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 RANKINGS: All major college football polls 2017 season Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT) 2018 season Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 2019 season Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 2020 season Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 2021 season Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6 Orange Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11 CFP National Championship Game: No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 College football teams with the most national championships These are the college football teams with the most national championships since 1869. READ MORE Everything to know about Jared Bernhardt, former Maryland lacrosse and DII football star Former Maryland lacrosse phenom turned DII quarterback, Jared Bernhardt broke out on the NFL stage in Week 1 of the 2022 preseason. READ MORE These 5 FCS teams could be the next first-time national champion What team could be next to win its first title? Here are five FCS teams that could be the next first-time national champion. READ MORE