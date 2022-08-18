Stan Becton | NCAA.com | August 18, 2022 When does the 2022 college football season start? Preseason college football preview with B/R's Adam Kramer Share It's never too early to prepare for the next college football season. After Georgia won last year's College Football Playoff title in thrilling fashion, the 2022 season looks to pick up where it left off with exciting action. You can find information on when the 2022 college football season starts here. This story will be updated if games and times are changed. When does the 2022 college football season start? The 2022 season is set to begin on Saturday, Aug. 27 in this year's "Week Zero." Most of the nation in the FBS will start their seasons the following week. Here are some of the games currently scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27 in Week Zero: Nevada at New Mexico State | 10 pm ET on ESPN2 Austin Peay at Western Kentucky | 12 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network Aer Lingus College Football Classic: Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland) | 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX FCS Kickoff Classic: Jacksonville State vs. Stephen F. Austin (Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama) | 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Idaho State at UNLV | 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network Wyoming at Illinois | 4 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network UConn at Utah State | 4 p.m. ET on FS1 Duquesne at Florida State | 5 p.m. ET on ACC Network Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Alabama State vs. Howard (Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Morehead State at Mercer | 7 p.m. on ESPN+ Charlotte at FAU | 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network Florida A&M at North Carolina | 8:15 p.m. ET on ACC Network North Texas at UTEP | 9 p.m. ET on Stadium Vanderbilt at Hawaii | 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network The following week begins Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, with most of the games set for Saturday, Sept. 3 during Labor Day weekend. Here are some of the season-opening matchups. Thursday, Sept. 1 West Virginia at Pittsburgh | 7 p.m. on ESPN Saturday, Sept. 3 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game: Oregon vs. Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) | 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC Cincinnati at Arkansas | 3:30 p.m. on ESPN Utah at Florida | 7 p.m. on ESPN Duke's Mayo Classic: North Carolina A&T vs. North Carolina Central (Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina) | 7:30 p.m. ET Notre Dame at Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC Sunday, Sept. 4 Orange Blossom Classic: Florida A&M vs. Jackson State (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida) | 3 p.m. on ESPN2 Louisiana Kickoff: Florida State vs. LSU (Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana) | 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC Monday, Sept. 5 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) | 8 p.m. on ESPN HISTORY: Best walk-ons in history | Notable firsts and milestones | Unbreakable records College Football Playoff and New Year's Six bowl games schedule The 2022 season is the ninth edition of the College Football Playoff. Here are the College Football Playoff dates and schedule for next season. All New Year's Six games are also included: Orange Bowl: 7:30 or 8 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 Sugar Bowl: 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinals): 4 or 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl (CFP semifinals): 4 or 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 Cotton Bowl: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 Rose Bowl: 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 CFP National Championship Game: Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 (in Los Angeles, California) The title game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This will mark the first time Los Angeles will serve as host of the CFP National Championship Game. Georgia won the College Football Playoff National Championship during the 2021-2022 season. Here's a complete history of the CFP title game. Year (Game Date) Game LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana Future CFP national championship locations and dates 2022-23: Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9 Semifinal sites: Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31) 2023-24: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8 Semifinal sites: Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1) 2024-25: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) - Jan. 6 Semifinal sites: Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl (Dec. 28) 2025-26: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 5 Semifinal sites: Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1) 🏆: Complete college football championship history | Schools with the most titles | Most CFP appearances LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: 15 of the most successful walk-ons | National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles College football teams with the most national championships These are the college football teams with the most national championships since 1869. 