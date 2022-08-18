It's never too early to prepare for the next college football season. After Georgia won last year's College Football Playoff title in thrilling fashion, the 2022 season looks to pick up where it left off with exciting action.

You can find information on when the 2022 college football season starts here. This story will be updated if games and times are changed.

When does the 2022 college football season start?

The 2022 season is set to begin on Saturday, Aug. 27 in this year's "Week Zero." Most of the nation in the FBS will start their seasons the following week.

Here are some of the games currently scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27 in Week Zero:

The following week begins Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, with most of the games set for Saturday, Sept. 3 during Labor Day weekend. Here are some of the season-opening matchups.

Thursday, Sept. 1

West Virginia at Pittsburgh | 7 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 3

Sunday, Sept. 4

Orange Blossom Classic: Florida A&M vs. Jackson State (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida) | 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida) | 3 p.m. on ESPN2 Louisiana Kickoff: Florida State vs. LSU (Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana) | 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Monday, Sept. 5

Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) | 8 p.m. on ESPN

HISTORY: Best walk-ons in history | Notable firsts and milestones | Unbreakable records

College Football Playoff and New Year's Six bowl games schedule

The 2022 season is the ninth edition of the College Football Playoff.

Here are the College Football Playoff dates and schedule for next season. All New Year's Six games are also included:

Orange Bowl : 7:30 or 8 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

: 7:30 or 8 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 Sugar Bowl : 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

: 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinals) : 4 or 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

: 4 or 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl (CFP semifinals) : 4 or 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

: 4 or 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 Cotton Bowl : 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 Rose Bowl : 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

: 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 CFP National Championship Game: Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 (in Los Angeles, California)

The title game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This will mark the first time Los Angeles will serve as host of the CFP National Championship Game.

Georgia won the College Football Playoff National Championship during the 2021-2022 season. Here's a complete history of the CFP title game.

Year

(Game Date) Game LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana

Future CFP national championship locations and dates

2022-23: Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9

Semifinal sites: Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31)

2023-24: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8

Semifinal sites: Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1)

2024-25: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) - Jan. 6

Semifinal sites: Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl (Dec. 28)

2025-26: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 5

Semifinal sites: Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1)

🏆: Complete college football championship history | Schools with the most titles | Most CFP appearances