Stan Becton | NCAA.com | August 24, 2022 9 potential FCS over FBS upsets for the 2022 college football season FCS football season preview: Players to watch, potential upsets and more Share FCS vs. FBS games are back in 2022. After 12 FCS teams landed FBS upsets last year, what teams could be next? Here are nine potential FCS over FBS upsets for the 2022 college football season. Week 1 Bryant at FIU | Thursday, Sept. 1 | 7 p.m. ET FIU finished 1-11 last year, with its one win coming against LIU, a school that Bryant beat by 45 points. In 2022, Bryant returns quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, a signal-caller entering his second season who can lead the Bulldogs to the upset. FCS-FBS: Here is every FCS vs FBS game scheduled for 2022 Central Connecticut State at UConn | Saturday, Sept. 3 | 12 p.m. ET UConn lost to Holy Cross last year and since 2018 has beat FCS opponents by an average of only 5.3 points. That's a good sign for a Central Connecticut State team that most recently won the NEC title in 2019. South Dakota State at Iowa | Saturday, Sept. 3 | 12 p.m. ET The last time Iowa lost to an FCS opponent was in 2016. The Hawkeyes were ranked No. 13 when they lost to MVFC powerhouse North Dakota State. Fast forward to 2022 and another MVFC powerhouse, South Dakota State, heads to Iowa. This time, the Hawkeyes are unranked. UC Davis at Cal | Saturday, Sept. 3 | 4 p.m. ET Cal finished 2021 with a 5-7 record. UC Davis finished 2021 in the FCS playoffs. Led by one of FCS football's premier running backs in Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., UC Davis proved it has what it takes to shock the Golden Bears last year when they landed the first FCS-over-FBS upset of the season. UPSETS: See every FCS-over-FBS upset Week 2 Holy Cross at Buffalo | Saturday, Sept. 10 | 6 p.m. ET Holy Cross is the three-time defending Patriot League champion, led by a dominant defense and a returning quarterback in Matthew Sluka Jr. The Crusaders visit a Buffalo team that finished 4-8 last year, losing to teams like Nebraska. This game screams upset. Week 3 Montana State at Oregon State | Saturday, Sept. 17 | 8 p.m. ET Oregon State finished with its first winning season in eight years in 2021. The Beavers host FCS runner-up Montana State in Week 3, a team that consistently ranks among the best in the subdivision. We'll find out if Oregon State's 2021 success was a sign of progress or a flash in the pan quickly when the Bobcats come to town. North Dakota State at Arizona | Saturday, Sept. 17 | 11 pm. ET Arizona was 1-11 in 2021, finishing as one of the worst teams in the FBS. North Dakota State finished as the best team in the FCS, winning its ninth title in 11 years. The last time the Bison played an FBS opponent, they upset a ranked team. Not a good sign if you're a Wildcat fan hoping for an easy win. RANKED: Here's the FCS blueprint to beating a ranked FBS team Week 4 Chattanooga at Illinois | Thursday, Sept. 22 | 8:30 p.m. ET Illinois finished 2021 with a 5-7 record, but three of its wins were by one possession. Meanwhile, Chattanooga is the predicted favorite in the SoCon, coming off a 6-5 season. With All-Americans on the offensive and defensive lines, the Mocs have the size to match up and compete with the Illini and potentially land the upset. Sacramento State at Colorado State | Saturday, Sept. 24 | 5 p.m. ET Colorado State lost by 19 points to an FCS opponent in 2021 en route to a 3-9 season. Sacramento State is the reigning Big Sky champion. These are two teams heading in opposite directions entering the season. Week 4 has all the makings of an upset. 🏈LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS 🏈 📊 POLLS: FCS Coaches | Stats Perform Top 25 💥MORE: Standings | Scoreboard | 2022 FCS Championship | FCS-FBS upsets 🔥 HBCU: Follow the 2022 season | 2022 Classics | 2022 Celebration Bowl| Champ history 🥇 AWARDS: Walter Payton Award | Buck Buchanan Award | Jerry Rice Award 🐐ALL-TIME Top-5: NDSU | Montana | EWU | Villanova | Delaware | Harvard | Yale 😤 RIVALRY: Dakota Marker | Brawl of the Wild | Bayou Classic | Florida Classic | The Game | The Rivalry 👀 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | Winningest teams | Most unbreakable FCS records | Biggest stadiums | Longest OT games College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 1 Here's the complete list of all the top 25 games this weekend, including TV information, scores, stats and the complete AP Poll for week 1. READ MORE Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Preview, predictions, history Here's a look at the series history between Ohio State and Notre Dame, plus a preview of this year's game. The two programs first met in 1935. READ MORE 2022 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Georgia football schedule, including game times, opponents, TV channels, locations and players to watch. READ MORE