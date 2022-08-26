WATCH: Eli Manning presents Penn State walk-on Barney Amor a full scholarship

Hard-working. Determined. Consistent. These are all words to describe Penn State punter Barney Amor.

So after a brief introduction from head coach James Franklin, two-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro-Bowler Eli Manning presented the walk-on with the surprise of a lifetime.

A full scholarship.

Watch the heartwarming story below:

The moment when @EliManning puts you on full scholarship >>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/IHykGg94Sa — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 25, 2022



Amor will return to Penn State’s roster as a “super” redshirt senior as he was granted eligibility to play for an additional sixth season after the pandemic. Amor transferred to Penn State in 2021 after spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Colgate.

Penn State Athletics Barney Amor is a punter for Penn State University.

Though Amor joined Colgate's roster in 2017, he did not see any game action until his junior year in 2019. He ranked second in punting average that season (42.1 yards) in the Patriot League. Amor was also named to the Patriot League academic honor roll from 2018-2020 and was an academic All-Big Ten selection in 2021. He has yet to see game action at Penn State.



The Nittany Lions kick off their season with a Thursday night game at Purdue on Sept. 1. They’ll look to improve on their 2021 record, going just above .500 last year at 7-6.