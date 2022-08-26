Codi Childs | August 26, 2022 WATCH: Eli Manning presents Penn State walk-on Barney Amor a full scholarship Penn State Football | Twitter Eli Manning presents Penn State walk on, Barney Amor, with full scholarship. Share Hard-working. Determined. Consistent. These are all words to describe Penn State punter Barney Amor. So after a brief introduction from head coach James Franklin, two-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro-Bowler Eli Manning presented the walk-on with the surprise of a lifetime. A full scholarship. Watch the heartwarming story below: The moment when @EliManning puts you on full scholarship >>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/IHykGg94Sa — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 25, 2022 Amor will return to Penn State’s roster as a “super” redshirt senior as he was granted eligibility to play for an additional sixth season after the pandemic. Amor transferred to Penn State in 2021 after spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Colgate. Penn State Athletics Barney Amor is a punter for Penn State University. Though Amor joined Colgate's roster in 2017, he did not see any game action until his junior year in 2019. He ranked second in punting average that season (42.1 yards) in the Patriot League. Amor was also named to the Patriot League academic honor roll from 2018-2020 and was an academic All-Big Ten selection in 2021. He has yet to see game action at Penn State. UNDER THE RADAR: 17 of the greatest college football walk-ons of all time The Nittany Lions kick off their season with a Thursday night game at Purdue on Sept. 1. They’ll look to improve on their 2021 record, going just above .500 last year at 7-6. LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: 17 of the most successful walk-ons | National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles The college football teams, conferences and coaches with something to prove in Week 1 These are some of the best storylines in week 1 of the 2022 college football season, beginning with the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh. READ MORE It has come full circle for Penn State volleyball's new head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley Katie Schumacher-Cawley sat down with NCAA.com to discuss taking over the Penn State head coaching position from legendary head coach Russ Rose. READ MORE Everything you need to know about the new college wrestling rules ahead of the 2022-2023 season Breaking down the new NCAA rules changes including freshman eligibility requirements and scholarship regulations. READ MORE