Stan Becton | NCAA.com | August 28, 2022 Alabama State beats Howard in the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Alabama State QB Dematrius Davis stars in 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Share ATLANTA, GA — Alabama State defeated Howard 23-13 to win the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Eddie Robinson Jr. won his debut game as a head coach at any level. HOW IT HAPPENED: Click or tap here to see how Alabama State won the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge With the win, Alabama State became the first SWAC program to win the MEAC/SWAC Challenge since Prairie View A&M in 2018. The MEAC still leads the all-time series 11-5. Alabama State leads Howard in the two schools’ all-time series 2-0, with the last Hornet win coming in 2004. The game was called with 2:12 remaining in the fourth quarter, during the third weather delay of the game. In total, the game lasted four hours and 40 minutes, from an 8:39 p.m. ET opening kickoff to a 1:20 AM ET end time. Throw in the original 7 p.m. ET kickoff and you have six hours and 19 minutes. 2022 HBCU: Follow everything that happens in the 2022 HBCU football season Alabama State quarterback Dematrius Davis was named the Offensive MVP of the game after finishing 17-24 (71 percent) passing for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Davis added 37 yards on the ground. HISTORY: 16 of the best MEAC/SWAC Challenge moments Howard defensive lineman Jevin Jackson was named Defensive MVP of the game after finishing with six tackles (2 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. Click or tap here for complete stats from the game. The Alabama State Hornets are your 2022 MEAC-SWAC Challenge Champions after taking down Howard, 23-13! 🐝#SWARMAS1 pic.twitter.com/H7gPq9Quaf— ASU Athletics 😷 (@BamaStateSports) August 28, 2022 6 HBCU golf programs compete in inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup Six HBCU golf programs competed in the inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup on Monday at Quail Hollow Club. READ MORE Northwestern kicks off college football season with win over Nebraska in Ireland On the first day of the college football season, Northwestern defeated Nebraska 31-28 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. READ MORE Deion Sanders, Hue Jackson and more HBCU football coaches with pro experience are changing the game As HBCU football continues its resurgence on the national scene, head coaches with professional playing experience are impacting the sport. READ MORE