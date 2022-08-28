Alabama State beats Howard in the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge

ATLANTA, GA — Alabama State defeated Howard 23-13 to win the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Eddie Robinson Jr. won his debut game as a head coach at any level.

With the win, Alabama State became the first SWAC program to win the MEAC/SWAC Challenge since Prairie View A&M in 2018. The MEAC still leads the all-time series 11-5. Alabama State leads Howard in the two schools’ all-time series 2-0, with the last Hornet win coming in 2004.

The game was called with 2:12 remaining in the fourth quarter, during the third weather delay of the game. In total, the game lasted four hours and 40 minutes, from an 8:39 p.m. ET opening kickoff to a 1:20 AM ET end time. Throw in the original 7 p.m. ET kickoff and you have six hours and 19 minutes.

Alabama State quarterback Dematrius Davis was named the Offensive MVP of the game after finishing 17-24 (71 percent) passing for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Davis added 37 yards on the ground.

Howard defensive lineman Jevin Jackson was named Defensive MVP of the game after finishing with six tackles (2 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. Click or tap here for complete stats from the game.