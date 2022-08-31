NCAA.com | August 31, 2022 2022 Clemson football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores Preseason college football preview with B/R's Adam Kramer Share With one of the strongest recruiting classes the program has seen in years, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers will make a legitimate push to win their third College Football Playoff national championship. After securing the national title in 2018, the Tigers lost in the national championship game in 2019, lost in the semifinal in 2020 and missed the CFP altogether in 2021. Here's everything you need to know about Clemson's 2022 regular season football schedule. Click or tap here for our live scoreboard. OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) TV vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta, GA) Monday, Sept. 5 8:00 PM ESPN vs. Furman Saturday, Sept. 10 3:30 PM ACCN vs. Louisiana Tech Saturday, Sept. 17 8:00 PM ACCN at Wake Forest Saturday, Sept. 24 TBD TBD vs. NC State Saturday, Oct. 1 TBD TBD at Boston College Saturday, Oct. 8 TBD TBD at Florida State Saturday, Oct. 15 TBD TBD vs. Syracuse Saturday, Oct. 22 TBD TBD at Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 5 7:30 PM NBC vs. Louisville Saturday, Nov. 12 TBD TBD vs. Miami Saturday, Nov. 19 TBD TBD vs. South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 26 TBD TBD HISTORY: College football teams with the most national titles Players to know Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will return to Clemson for his junior year and improve after a relatively quiet sophomore season, passing for over 2,200 yards and nine touchdowns. He'll fight for the coveted QB1 spot alongside freshman Cade Klubnik, who was ranked the top high school quarterback in the nation by Sports Illustrated and is a two time USA Today Offensive Player of the Year. ACC football standings Click or tap here to see the latest ACC football standings. Latest college football rankings Check out where the Tigers landed in this week's polls. 2021 Clemson football results The Tigers went 10-3 on the season, finishing with a victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Here was the 2021 full, detailed schedule for Clemson's 2021 football season, with results. OPPONENT DATE LOCATION RESULT vs. Georgia Sept. 4 Charlotte, NC L,10-3 vs. South Carolina State Sept. 11 Clemson, SC W, 49-3 vs. Georgia Tech Sept. 18 Clemson, SC W, 14-8 at NC State Sept. 25 Raleigh, NC L, 27-21 2OT vs. Boston College Oct. 2 Clemson, SC W, 19-13 at Syracuse Oct. 15 Syracuse, NY W, 17-14 at Pittsburgh Oct. 23 Pittsburgh, PA L, 27-17 vs. Florida State Oct. 30 Clemson, SC W, 30-20 at Louisville Nov. 6 Louisville, KY W, 30-24 vs. UConn Nov. 13 Clemson, SC W, 44-7 vs. Wake Forest Nov. 20 Clemson, SC W, 48-27 at South Carolina Nov. 27 Columbia, SC W, 30-0 vs. Iowa State Dec. 29 Orlando, FL W, 20-13 RELATED: Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins 2022-2023 College Football Playoff schedule Clemson has made the College Football Playoff six times — missing only in 2015 and 2022. Here's the schedule for the 2022-23 College Football Playoff. ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM Semifinals Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium Semifinals Peach Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium Championship National Championship Jan. 9, 2023 Los Angeles, CA So-Fi Stadium LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: 17 of the most successful walk-ons | National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles Alabama, Ohio State lead the AP preseason top 25 college football rankings Alabama is No. 1 in the AP preseason football poll for the fifth time in the College Football Playoff era, followed by No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia. READ MORE How the AP preseason football poll predicts the College Football Playoff Here's how the preseason AP poll correlates to the final College Football Playoff poll in the CFP era. READ MORE Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances These are the college football programs with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances since the format began in 2014. READ MORE