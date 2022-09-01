NCAA.com | September 1, 2022 College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 1 Preseason college football preview with B/R's Adam Kramer Share Three ranked teams play on Thursday night as we hit the first full week of the college football season. They are No. 12 Oklahoma State, No. 17 Pitt and No. 22 Wake Forest. The rest of the top 25 play through Labor Day weekend. On Saturday, big games include No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 3 Georgia against No. 11 Oregon. College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 1 Click or tap here for a live college football scoreboard. Thursday, Sept. 1 No. 12 Oklahoma State 58, Central Michigan 44 No. 17 Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 31 No. 22 Wake Forest 44, VMI 10 Friday, Sept. 2 No. 15 Michigan State vs. Western Michigan | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN Saturday, Sept. 3 No. 1 Alabama vs. Utah State | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 11 Oregon (in Atlanta) | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston | 12 p.m. ET | SEC Network No. 7 Utah at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN No. 8 Michigan vs. Colorado State | 12 p.m. | ABC No. 9 Oklahoma vs. UTEP | 3:30 p.m. | FOX No. 10 Baylor vs. Albany | 7 p.m. | ESPN+ No. 13 NC State at East Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 14 USC vs. Rice | 6 p.m. | Pac-12 Network No. 16 Miami (Fla.) vs. Bethune-Cookman | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network No. 18 Wisconsin vs. Illinois State | 7 p.m. | FS1 No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN No. 20 Kentucky vs. Miami (Ohio) | 7 p.m. | SECN+ No. 21 Ole Miss vs. Troy | 4 p.m. | SEC Network No. 24 Houston at UTSA | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN No. 25 BYU at South Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPNU Monday, Sept. 5 No. 4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta) | 8 p.m. | ESPN AP Top 25 rankings: Preseason poll RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Alabama (54) 1,566 2 2 Ohio State (6) 1,506 6 3 Georgia (3) 1,455 1 4 Clemson 1,292 14 5 Notre Dame 1,242 8 6 Texas A&M 1,212 NR 7 Utah 1,209 12 8 Michigan 1,203 3 9 Oklahoma 956 10 10 Baylor 884 5 11 Oregon 831 22 12 Oklahoma State 814 7 13 NC State 752 20 14 Southern California 711 NR 15 Michigan State 631 9 16 Miami (Fla.) 476 NR 17 Pitt 383 13 18 Wisconsin 365 NR 19 Arkansas 348 21 20 Kentucky 332 18 21 Ole Miss 324 11 22 Wake Forest 303 15 23 Cincinnati 265 4 24 Houston 263 17 25 BYU 234 19 Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Preview, predictions, history Here's a look at the series history between Ohio State and Notre Dame, plus a preview of this year's game. The two programs first met in 1935. READ MORE 2022 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Georgia football schedule, including game times, opponents, TV channels, locations and players to watch. READ MORE 2022 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores Here is everything you need to know about Alabama football for the 2022 season, including schedule, opponents, results and players to watch. READ MORE