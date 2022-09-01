Trending:

football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | September 1, 2022

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 1

Preseason college football preview with B/R's Adam Kramer

Three ranked teams play on Thursday night as we hit the first full week of the college football season. They are No. 12 Oklahoma State, No. 17 Pitt and No. 22 Wake Forest. The rest of the top 25 play through Labor Day weekend.

On Saturday, big games include No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 3 Georgia against No. 11 Oregon.

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 1

Click or tap here for a live college football scoreboard.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Friday, Sept. 2

Saturday, Sept. 3

Monday, Sept. 5

AP Top 25 rankings: Preseason poll

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama (54) 1,566 2
2 Ohio State (6) 1,506 6
3 Georgia (3) 1,455 1
4 Clemson 1,292 14
5 Notre Dame 1,242 8
6 Texas A&M 1,212 NR
7 Utah 1,209 12
8 Michigan 1,203 3
9 Oklahoma 956 10
10 Baylor 884 5
11 Oregon 831 22
12 Oklahoma State 814 7
13 NC State 752 20
14 Southern California 711 NR
15 Michigan State 631 9
16 Miami (Fla.) 476 NR
17 Pitt 383 13
18 Wisconsin 365 NR
19 Arkansas 348 21
20 Kentucky 332 18
21 Ole Miss 324 11
22 Wake Forest 303 15
23 Cincinnati 265 4
24 Houston 263 17
25 BYU 234 19

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Preview, predictions, history

Here's a look at the series history between Ohio State and Notre Dame, plus a preview of this year's game. The two programs first met in 1935.
READ MORE

2022 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Georgia football schedule, including game times, opponents, TV channels, locations and players to watch.
READ MORE

2022 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

Here is everything you need to know about Alabama football for the 2022 season, including schedule, opponents, results and players to watch.
READ MORE

Football News

