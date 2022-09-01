Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: Preview, predictions, history

When Ohio State and Notre Dame meet in Week 1, the game will be more than "only" two preseason top-five teams highlighting the first full Saturday night of the young season. It will also mark only the fifth regular-season meeting between the two powerful programs — and just the seventh overall.

Here's a look at the 2022 game, plus the series history.

Previewing Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

You can't ask for much more as a national stage than this to open the season. Two big-name programs meet with top-five rankings — Ohio State No. 2, Notre Dame fifth — in a primetime clash.

It's so early in the season, in fact, that neither team would likely be eliminated from the College Football Playoff hunt. Just ask 2021 Ohio State, which regrouped after a home loss to Oregon in September to climb back to No. 2 before losing to Michigan.

But there's still a lot to play for, as the winner would position itself as an early favorite for the CFP.

Ohio State has home-field advantage, one of the Heisman frontrunners in QB CJ Stroud, plus ridiculous weapons in WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and RB TreVeyon Henderson.

In other words. the Buckeyes will score points. But can Notre Dame keep up?

Much will depend on new QB Tyler Buchner, though he'll have top talent around him and an OSU defense that will have to prove it's gotten better. The Buckeyes allowed 30+ in five games last season, memorably 42 against rival Michigan and then 45 in a wild Rose Bowl win vs. Utah. In steps Jim Knowles, who's in his first season and last season led a veteran Oklahoma State defense to No. 3 nationally in yards allowed, only 18.1 points per game and a leading 57 sacks. Thanks to the Buckeyes' offense, Ohio State won't need to be as dominant defensively as that Oklahoma State team — not that OSU wouldn't turn away those numbers. Still, this first week will show early whether Ohio State can do more than simply try and outscore opponents.

As for Notre Dame, it would go a long day to re-cementing itself as an annual threat for the CFP in the post-Brian Kelly era. New head coach Marcus Freeman would love to make a statement right away. It would also quiet any lingering questions about Notre Dame winning the "big one" that may remain. Two years ago, the Irish took down then-No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in 2OT, though that was at home and Tigers star QB Trevor Lawrence didn't play due to injury (though D.J. Uiagalelei still passed for 439 yards). Getting the job done here would force everyone to take note.

How to Watch Time: 7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

Series history for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

The Buckeyes and Irish have met only six times previously, with OSU winning the last four games. Notre Dame hasn't defeated Ohio State since 1936.

Date Location Winner Score Jan. 1, 2016 Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State 44-28 Jan. 2, 2006 Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State 34-20 Sept. 28, 1996 South Bend, Indiana

Ohio State 29-16 Sept. 30, 1995 Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State 45-26 Oct. 31, 1936 South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame 7-2 Nov. 2, 1935 Columbus, Ohio

Notre Dame 18-13

In the most recent meeting, Ohio State got four rushing touchdowns from Ezekiel Elliott in a 16-point win. The Buckeyes never trailed in winning their fourth consecutive game in the series. Elliott rushed for 149 yards as OSU picked up 285 yards on the ground as a team.

These two last met in the regular season in 1996, when OSU earned a 29-16 win. The Buckeyes didn't waste time jumping ahead, as Dimitrious Stanley took the opening kick 85 yards inside the Irish 13. OSU scored shortly after. The Buckeyes defense controlled the game, holding Notre Dame QB Ron Powlus to only 154 yards on 13-for-30 passes.

The first meeting was way back in 1935, when undefeated Notre Dame took down unbeaten Ohio State 18-13. In one of a handful of games later dubbed "Game of the Century," the Irish prevailed thanks to a late touchdown pass from Bill Shakespeare to Wayne Millner.