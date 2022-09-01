🏈 COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

football-fcs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | September 2, 2022

WATCH: Missouri State opens Week 1 with kickoff return for a touchdown

Missouri State's Montrae Braswell runs back the first kick-off touchdown of the FCS season

The 2022 FCS football season is off to a fantastic start, just ask Missouri State's Montrae Braswell. The All-American return man caught a fourth-quarter kickoff and took it 98-yards to the endzone. Watch the play below:

That touchdown would be No. 8 Missouri State's final score of its 27-14 win over Central Arkansas

