Stan Becton | NCAA.com | September 2, 2022 WATCH: Missouri State opens Week 1 with kickoff return for a touchdown Share The 2022 FCS football season is off to a fantastic start, just ask Missouri State's Montrae Braswell. The All-American return man caught a fourth-quarter kickoff and took it 98-yards to the endzone. Watch the play below: ✨ 𝗗é𝗷à 𝗩𝘂 ✨Montrae Braswell with the 98-yard house call!@ESPNPlus | https://t.co/U0UyRMEXtc#WakeTheBears pic.twitter.com/0DxlLzQMjb— MO STATE Football (@MOStateFootball) September 2, 2022 That touchdown would be No. 8 Missouri State's final score of its 27-14 win over Central Arkansas.