NCAA.com | September 3, 2022 College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 1 These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share Week 1 action of college football concludes Monday when No. 4 Clemson takes on Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Saturday's lineup was stacked with top 25 teams. Notable games included No. 2 Ohio State's win over No. 5 Notre Dame and Florida's upset over No. 7 Utah. On Friday, No. 15 Michigan State defeated Western Michigan. College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 1 Click or tap here for a live college football scoreboard. Saturday, Sept. 3 No. 1 Alabama 55, Utah State 0 No. 2 Ohio State 21, No. 5 Notre Dame 10 No. 3 Georgia 49, No. 11 Oregon 3 No. 6 Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston 0 Florida 29, No. 7 Utah 26 No. 8 Michigan 51, Colorado State 7 No. 9 Oklahoma 45, UTEP 13 No. 10 Baylor 69, Albany 10 No. 13 NC State 21, East Carolina 20 No. 14 USC 66, Rice 14 No. 16 Miami (Fla.) 70, Bethune-Cookman 13 No. 18 Wisconsin 38, Illinois State 0 No. 19 Arkansas 31, No. 23 Cincinnati 24 No. 20 Kentucky 37, Miami (Ohio) 13 No. 21 Ole Miss 28, Troy 10 No. 24 Houston 37, UTSA 35 (3OT) No. 25 BYU 50, South Florida 21 Monday, Sept. 5 No. 4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta) | 8 p.m. | ESPN Thursday, Sept. 1 No. 12 Oklahoma State 58, Central Michigan 44 No. 17 Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 31 No. 22 Wake Forest 44, VMI 10 Friday, Sept. 2 No. 15 Michigan State 35, Western Michigan 13 AP Top 25 rankings: Preseason poll RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Alabama (54) 1,566 2 2 Ohio State (6) 1,506 6 3 Georgia (3) 1,455 1 4 Clemson 1,292 14 5 Notre Dame 1,242 8 6 Texas A&M 1,212 NR 7 Utah 1,209 12 8 Michigan 1,203 3 9 Oklahoma 956 10 10 Baylor 884 5 11 Oregon 831 22 12 Oklahoma State 814 7 13 NC State 752 20 14 Southern California 711 NR 15 Michigan State 631 9 16 Miami (Fla.) 476 NR 17 Pitt 383 13 18 Wisconsin 365 NR 19 Arkansas 348 21 20 Kentucky 332 18 21 Ole Miss 324 11 22 Wake Forest 303 15 23 Cincinnati 265 4 24 Houston 263 17 25 BYU 234 19