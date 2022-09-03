🏈 COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

🚨 Florida upsets No. 7 Utah, No. 2 Ohio State tops No. 5 Notre Dame

How Ohio State defeated Notre Dame

👀 See Saturday's scores
College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 1

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Week 1 action of college football concludes Monday when No. 4 Clemson takes on Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

Saturday's lineup was stacked with top 25 teams. Notable games included No. 2 Ohio State's win over No. 5 Notre Dame and Florida's upset over No. 7 Utah.

On Friday, No. 15 Michigan State defeated Western Michigan.

Click or tap here for a live college football scoreboard.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Monday, Sept. 5

Thursday, Sept. 1

Friday, Sept. 2

AP Top 25 rankings: Preseason poll

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama (54) 1,566 2
2 Ohio State (6) 1,506 6
3 Georgia (3) 1,455 1
4 Clemson 1,292 14
5 Notre Dame 1,242 8
6 Texas A&M 1,212 NR
7 Utah 1,209 12
8 Michigan 1,203 3
9 Oklahoma 956 10
10 Baylor 884 5
11 Oregon 831 22
12 Oklahoma State 814 7
13 NC State 752 20
14 Southern California 711 NR
15 Michigan State 631 9
16 Miami (Fla.) 476 NR
17 Pitt 383 13
18 Wisconsin 365 NR
19 Arkansas 348 21
20 Kentucky 332 18
21 Ole Miss 324 11
22 Wake Forest 303 15
23 Cincinnati 265 4
24 Houston 263 17
25 BYU 234 19

College football scores: Florida upsets No. 7 Utah, No. 2 Ohio State tops No. 5 Notre Dame and more in a crazy Week 1

From a crazy 63-61 game to an FCS-over-FBS upset, here’s everything you need to know from Week 1 of the college football season.
College GameDay: Locations, all-time appearances, most times hosting

ESPN's College GameDay pre-game show goes to a different location every week to preview the week's college football action. Find the complete list of locations, schools, appearances and fun facts here.
Ohio State defeats Notre Dame 21-10 in a top-5 matchup

No. 2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame in a huge Saturday night game.
