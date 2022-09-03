These are the biggest stadiums in college football

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Week 1 action of college football concludes Monday when No. 4 Clemson takes on Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

Saturday's lineup was stacked with top 25 teams. Notable games included No. 2 Ohio State's win over No. 5 Notre Dame and Florida's upset over No. 7 Utah.

On Friday, No. 15 Michigan State defeated Western Michigan.

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 1

Click or tap here for a live college football scoreboard.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Monday, Sept. 5

Thursday, Sept. 1

Friday, Sept. 2