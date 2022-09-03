Florida upsets No. 7 Utah, No. 2 Ohio State tops No. 5 Notre Dame and more in a crazy Week 1

Week 1 of the 2022 college football season did not disappoint. We saw two top-10 teams go down, overtime thrillers, nail-biting ACC finishes and two safeties in one game. Here’s everything you need to know from Week 1.

Florida notched the season's first ranked upset, defeating No. 7 Utah 26-29 in dramatic fashion — but it almost didn’t happen.

Down by four, Utah marched down to the goal line with 1:08 left in hopes of stealing one on the road. Amari Burney crushed that hope by intercepting Cameron Rising in the end zone. The Utes and Gators went back-and-forth throughout, and neither team ever led by two possessions.

Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson led the attack with 168 yards passing and 104 rushing. In the final Florida possession, Richardson came up with a crucial first down on a 4th-and-2, then later rushed for the game-sealing touchdown.

FLORIDA SEALS THE WIN OVER NO. 7 UTAH WITH THIS INT IN THE END ZONE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KmwtccmWcp — ESPN (@espn) September 4, 2022

No. 2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Week 1's lone top-five matchup. The Buckeyes trailed entering the second half, 10-7, but scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to secure the win.

In the win, quarterback C.J. Stroud persevered after losing one of his top wide receivers, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, to injury, finding seven different wideouts, completing 71 percent of his passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka led the team with nine catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. Ohio State was also dominant on the ground in the second half, finishing off the game with a total of 173 rushing yards, mostly from TreVeyon Henderson (91 yards) and Miyan Williams (84 yards).

Ohio State's defense flexed its muscle in the second half as it forced Notre Dame to punt on all of its second-half drives. The Buckeyes limited the Fighting Irish to 72 yards in the entire second half.

No. 3 Georgia dominated No. 11 Oregon in blowout fashion, winning 49-3. Georgia controlled of the game from the opening kick, scoring seven touchdowns on its first seven drives. Quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 81 percent of his passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns, adding a touchdown on the ground. The Bulldogs had 10 different receivers catch a pass in the win.

Georgia's defense held Oregon to just three points, forcing two interceptions and four punts. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix struggled throughout the day, only gaining 210 total yards. Overall, it was a dominant performance from the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs

East Carolina was only one kick away from notching the first top 25 upset of the young season. Despite trailing by 14 in the second half, the Pirates almost pulled the shocker, losing 21-20. ECU missed an extra point and later a 42-yard field goal in the closing seconds.

The Wolfpack entered with a program-record-tying No. 13 preseason ranking, but a late interception by star QB Devin Leary put NC State in trouble before ECU scored to make it 21-20. Leary did finish with 211 passing yards and a touchdown.

UTSA had No. 24 Houston on the ropes for the first three quarters, but the Cougars mounted a 14-point 4th-quarter comeback. The teams traded field goals in the last minute to force overtime.

Things got crazy in the second extra period with an unbelievable Frank Harris scramble and touchdown pass that helped the game into triple overtime, where the teams traded two-point conversion attempts, per OT rules adopted last year.

The Cougars converted their first 2PT attempt and forced an incomplete pass out of Harris to escape San Antonio with an opening week win. Houston QB Clayton Tune finished with 206 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air. Some other Week 1 games that went into multiple overtimes include Liberty's win over Southern Miss and Wyoming's win over Tulsa.

Nothing was more exciting than the @UHCougarFB triple OT victory 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OamemAWzX3 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 4, 2022

USA TODAY Sports North Carolina shocks Appalachian State in commanding win

Not even a 40-point quarter was enough for Appalachian State in a crazy 63-61 loss.

North Carolina trailed by 14 early but later took a 41-21 edge going into the final quarter. The Mountaineers' fourth quarter heroics, which featured a rushing touchdown at the goal line from sophomore RB Nate Noel and a 46-yard touchdown completion from redshirt senior QB Chase Brice, poised the team for a late comeback, bringing the Mountaineers to within a 2-point conversion of a tie.

But App State's attempt on the two-point conversion fell a yard short.

Brice went 25 for 37 with six passing touchdowns and one interception, while UNC QB Derek Maye finished with 352 passing yards, 76 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

Michigan's balanced offense came up big with rushing touchdowns delivered by four different players and 206 passing yards from three players.

RB Blake Corum rushed for a team-high 76 yards on 13 carries, while QB Cade McNamara was 9 for 18 with 136 yards and one touchdown.

Besides Colorado State QB Clay Millen's efficient passing game, going 16 for 20 with one touchdown and one interception, there was little to celebrate for the Rams, who charted just 219 total offensive yards. Michigan put up 440 total offensive yards.

Iowa's defense — and punter Tory Taylor — were the stars as the Hawkeyes escaped with a 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State.

Iowa's defense outscored the offense (4-3). The Hawkeyes' lone offensive scoring drive also went only 5 yards on four plays to set up a field goal. But punter Taylor pinned the Jackrabbits deep all game long.

South Dakota State didn't reach 100 yards of offense until the first play of the fourth quarter. Combined, the Hawkeyes and Jackrabbits totaled only 286 yards.

But the Iowa defense, led by senior LB Jack Campbell, forced two safeties in the second half.

SECOND SAFTEY OF THE DAY FOR IOWA! @HawkeyeFootball leads 7-3! 👏 pic.twitter.com/XvfqQAohHl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022

Delaware gave us the second FCS-over-FBS win of the college football season, taking down Navy 14-7 on the road. It was the Blue Hens' first win against an FBS opponent and also Navy’s first loss against an FCS team since a 59-52 Delaware win over the Midshipmen on Oct. 27, 2007.

Delaware got off to a quick start in coach Ryan Carty's debut as quarterback Nolan Henderson connected with graduate tight end Bryce De Maille for a 6-yard score just 22 seconds into the game after Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai fumbled on the Midshipmen’s first play from scrimmage. It was the first of three first-half fumbles for Navy after they had five all of last season.

The Blue Hens doubled their lead late in the third quarter when Henderson found wide receiver Chandler Harvin deep downfield for a 51-yard touchdown and the eventual game-winner.

Navy responded quickly before the end of the quarter when Lavatai punched in a 2-yard rush to cut the deficit in half, but it proved to be all the offense the Midshipmen could muster.