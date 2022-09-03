NCAA.com | September 10, 2022 Who did Lee Corso pick on ESPN's College GameDay today? These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share Lee Corso has been many things — a college football coach, Burt Reynolds' college roommate and America’s favorite college football lovin’ crazy grandfather on ESPN GameDay where he makes his 'headgear picks' each week on location during College Football Saturday. We're tracking all of Corso's 2022 season picks right here. Below, we've also included a history of all of Corso's picks from 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. RELATED: How accurate are Lee Corso's picks? Meet the man who tracks them Track all of Corso's 2022 picks below: Week 2: Alabama vs. Texas For Saturday's marquee game with the top-ranked Crimson Tide visiting Texas, Corso picked Alabama to come out on top. COACH IS ROCKING WITH BAMA 🐘 pic.twitter.com/JdzZPgn1hq — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 10, 2022 Week 1: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame GameDay made it back to Columbus for Ohio State's home game against Notre Dame in the teams' first regular season meeting since 1996. Corso picked the Buckeyes to beat the Irish. Coach's first headgear pick of the year is in: IT'S BRUTUS 🌰 pic.twitter.com/MhrXAqOPjW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 3, 2022 See all of Corso's 2021 picks below: Week 15: Army vs. Navy GameDay returned to the Army-Navy game this year, with this year's game in New Jersey. Lee Corso picked Navy to upset Army. Never a doubt! Coach is going with Navy 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Be0MKBmcBP — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 11, 2021 Week 14: Georgia vs. Alabama For the first time in 2021, Lee Corso has dawned the head of Alabama's Big Al. He picked the Crimson Tide to upset No. 1 Georgia in the 2021 SEC Championship. "Zac, how'd you like that song?" Corso trolled @zacbrownband with "Sweet Home Alabama" and picked the Tide to win the SEC title game 👀 pic.twitter.com/vM6e3bsonR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 4, 2021 Week 13: Michigan vs. Ohio State For the second straight week, Corso reached for the Brutus the Buckeye head. He picked Ohio State to beat Michigan for the ninth straight meeting. They're playing in the Big House, but Coach is still picking the Buckeyes‼️ pic.twitter.com/OdFtruvXTr — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 27, 2021 Week 12: Ohio State vs. Michigan State In a massive Big Ten East matchup between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State, Corso picked the Buckeyes to come out on top. “When in doubt, love conquers all.” 😂 Corso is going with Brutus and @OhioStateFB ‼️ pic.twitter.com/cB7v1c72ZV — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 20, 2021 Week 11: Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss No. 11 Texas A&M travels to Mississippi to take on No. 15 Ole Miss for a huge SEC matchup. College GameDay posted up there and Corso selected Ole Miss. To no one's surprise, celebrity picker and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin picked his squad to win. Coach Corso is going with the Rebels against Texas A&M ‼️ pic.twitter.com/UjJOwFZQE9— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 13, 2021 Week 10: Tulsa vs. Cincinnati College Gameday headed to Cincinnati this weekend, leading the big pick to be between Tulsa and Cincinnati. Corso selected Cincinnati, as the large crowd behind the set went crazy. Celebrity picker Nick Lachey also took the Bearcats. In GameDay's first trip to Cincy, Coach takes the Bearcats‼️ pic.twitter.com/AbxHeNxItD— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2021 Week 9: Michigan vs. Michigan State The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines travel to battle the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans. The matchup is always must-see but with their rankings so high, it's one of the games of the year. Corso picked the Wolverines, while celebrity picker Ken Jeong selected Michigan State. The Michigan State fans weren’t happy with this pick …Coach takes the Wolverines! 🔵 🟡 pic.twitter.com/BlDMiI3nY9— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 30, 2021 Week 8: Oregon vs. UCLA The No. 10 Oregon Ducks travel to Los Angeles to battle UCLA. After praising the Ducks, Corso did a 180 and picked UCLA. To no one's surprise, celebrity picker Bill Walton selected the Bruins. CORSO PICKS UCLA 🐻And gets a kiss from Bill Walton 😂 pic.twitter.com/WSaD011jwT— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 23, 2021 Week 7: Georgia vs. Kentucky Two undefeated SEC East teams meet in Athens, Georgia, in Week 7, where No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 11 Kentucky. Corso took the Bulldogs. The celebrity picker was Jeff Foxworthy. Corso is picking Georgia for more than just today's game pic.twitter.com/hsPzhxpZDy — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 16, 2021 Week 6: Oklahoma vs. Texas The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 21 Texas Longhorns meet at the Cotton Bowl for another chapter in the Red River Rivalry. Lee Corso picked Texas to get the upset win Saturday afternoon. Celebrity guest Mark Cuban also submitted the Longhorns as his choice to take the top-25 matchup. HOOK ’EM 🤘Coach is picking the Longhorns to win the Red River Showdown! pic.twitter.com/H5XzJrFTuH— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 9, 2021 Week 5: Arkansas vs. Georgia The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks head to Athens to face No. 2 Georgia in a massive SEC battle. Lee Corso picked Georgia to win the top-10 matchup. Harris English joined the crew, picking Georgia to win as well. CORSO IS TAKING THE DAWGS 🐶 pic.twitter.com/iZG0iUUt00— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 2, 2021 Week 4: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin The Wisconsin Badgers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to square off in Week 4 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Lee Corso picked Notre Dame to win the top-20 matchup. Corso was joined by the Notre Dame leprechaun as well as celebrity guest Danica Patrick who also opted for the Irish. Corso’s trusting history today … He takes Notre Dame over Wisconsin in Chicago! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/elrhIgE3wN — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 25, 2021 Week 3: Penn State vs. Auburn The Nittany Lions and Tigers have never met in the regular season, so Lee Corso picked the home team, 10th-ranked Penn State, to win the top-25 matchup. Corso joined the annual Penn State White Out to symbolize his pick, unveiling a white Penn State shirt beneath his coat. There's nothing better than a White Out game ⚪️ Corso's taking Penn State tonight! pic.twitter.com/Pr96zniYvr — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 18, 2021 Week 2: Iowa vs. Iowa State This is the first time in series history that both Iowa and Iowa State are ranked — and both are in the AP top 10. Lee Corso picked the No. 10 Hawkeyes to upset the No. 9 Cyclones. CORSO PICKS IOWA TO TAKE DOWN THE CYCLONES ON THE ROAD 👀 pic.twitter.com/Go1ItG3voD — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2021 Week 1: Georgia vs. Clemson in Charlotte On a special edition of College GameDay in Charlotte, Lee Corso picked Georgia over Clemson in the first top-five showdown of the 2021 season. As Corso put on the bulldog head, he called 2021 "the year of the dog." "You can see my pick is easy, Clemson! ... Not so fast my friends, THE YEAR OF THE DOG!" Coach with the fake me out and he's taking Georgia! pic.twitter.com/bZMR76GXSN — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 4, 2021 Week 0: Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central (MEAC/SWAC Challenge) in Atlanta Lee Corso is officially back on the College GameDay set. For the first installment of his 2021 GameDay picks, Corso went with Alcorn State defeating North Carolina Central in the HBCU clash that kicks off the 2021 college football season. Coach's first pick of the 2021 season goes to ...@AlcornStateFB 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TelKAWLZtx — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2021 LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: 17 of the most successful walk-ons | National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles Track all of Corso's 2020 picks below: CFP National Championship Game: Alabama vs. Ohio State For the final game of the 2020-21 college football season, Corso predicted Ohio State to defeat top-ranked Alabama in Miami for its second CFP national championship. It's Corso's final pick of the season ‼️ His first-ever headgear pick was Ohio State, and he's taking the Buckeyes again tonight! #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/0uznds5baM — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 12, 2021 College Football Playoff semifinals: Alabama vs. Notre Dame — Clemson vs. Ohio State The GameDay crew was on site at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, host to the nightcap of this year's College Football Playoff semifinals. Corso went with Alabama over Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl Game and Clemson over Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl to set up yet another Alabama-Clemson national championship showdown. Brutus may be his first love, but Corso's picking Clemson in the Allstate Sugar Bowl! His #CFBPlayoff picks: pic.twitter.com/p5AP9oM6Vv — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 1, 2021 Week 16: Clemson vs. Notre Dame (ACC Championship) Corso opted for the Tiger head and picked Clemson to get revenge on Notre Dame in their rematch for the 2020 ACC Championship. Coach picked Notre Dame over Clemson earlier this season, but he's taking the Tigers to take home their sixth straight ACC title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tToSAmgJAu — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 19, 2020 Week 15: Army vs. Navy A former Navy defensive backs coach, Corso couldn't help but pick the Midshipmen for the seventh straight year to beat the Black Knights in the Army-Navy game. No surprise here ... For the 7th year in a row, Coach picks Navy over Army! pic.twitter.com/XIw8gJvRoW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 12, 2020 Week 14: Coastal Carolina vs. BYU Ahead of an impromptu meeting between two undefeated teams, Corso picked BYU to spoil Coastal Carolina's first time hosting College GameDay. No. 13 BYU vs. No. 18 Coastal Carolina. In a battle of unbeaten teams, Corso takes the Cougars! (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/tMYMMc1nOc — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 5, 2020 Week 13: Alabama vs. Auburn For the 85th Iron Bowl, Corso picked the top-ranked Crimson Tide to beat the No. 22 Tigers in Tuscaloosa. BIG AL'S BACK 🐘 Corso picks the Tide in the Iron Bowl! (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/65iGFbd52Z — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 28, 2020 Week 12: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Corso failed to predict the correct Masters winner last week, but he's still a perfect 9-0 in college football headgear picks this season. He'll look to get the streak up to 10 with his choice of Oklahoma over Oklahoma State. BOOMER! Nice improv Coach!@CollegeGameDay #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/TDBqFoIP57 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 21, 2020 Week 11: Augusta National Golf Club (Masters) College GameDay was live at Augusta National Golf Club in Week 11 in honor of Masters Week. So, naturally, this week's headgear pick wasn't for a college football game, but for who would win the Masters. Corso took Brooks Koepka to take the Green Jacket. You never know if it’s a good or bad thing when Coach Corso makes his first @TheMasters pick on @CollegeGameDay but I will say the muscles are a good look coach! pic.twitter.com/S2y9MZ4pWg — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) November 14, 2020 Week 10: Clemson vs. Notre Dame Corso pointed out that it's been 43 years since Notre Dame beat Clemson. That didn't lead him away from picking the Fighting Irish over the top-ranked Tigers in this top-4 matchup. A reminder that Corso's been perfect with his picks this season ... He picks Notre Dame to upset Clemson! ☘️ (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/5Az0BKPo9l — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2020 Week 9: Penn State vs. Ohio State Corso picked No. 3 Ohio State to top No. 18 Penn State in a premiere Halloween night showdown. The coach hasn't lost a headgear pick yet, entering Week 9. Coach is going with the Buckeyes in Happy (Halloween) Valley! 🎃 (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/PG60HNlcsb — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 31, 2020 Week 8: Minnesota vs. Michigan With the Big Ten back in play, GameDay was in Minneapolis for Week 8 ahead of No. 18 Michigan vs. No. 21 Minnesota. Corso went with the Wolverines. Corso’s going with the Wolverines and he has the numbers to back it up 🔵 (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/QFf8GHZU03 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 24, 2020 Week 7: Alabama vs. Georgia Corso not only donned an elephant head in his pick of Alabama over Georgia — he then stepped onto a giant (fake) elephant set up in his Orlando backyard. Corso's headgear pick this week is NEXT LEVEL 🐘 (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/bvE4NAaGil — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 17, 2020 Week 6: Clemson vs. Miami (Fla.) No. 1 Clemson was Corso's choice in Week 6, marking the first time he went against Miami in three headgear pick opportunities this year. CORSO CHANGES IT UP! After picking Miami twice this season, he lets poor @UM_Sebastian down by taking No. 1 Clemson! (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/XFU7hx2mvU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 10, 2020 Week 5: Georgia vs. Auburn Corso picked Georgia ahead of its 125th all-time meeting with SEC rival Auburn. Part of his rationale? Corso claimed that Auburn doesn't allow him to wear the school's mascot head. "I've got no other choice." "GO BEAUTIFUL DAWGS!" Coach Corso is taking No. 4 Georgia over No. 7 Auburn in Athens 🏈 (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/vg0UNsoH7E — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 3, 2020 Week 4: Miami (Fla.) vs. Florida State Corso went with Miami for the second straight week, picking the Canes over rival Florida State. For the second week in a row ... COACH TAKES THE U!! 🙌 (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/QxxwbQsvIK — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 26, 2020 Week 3: Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.) Ahead of the only ranked matchup of the weekend, Corso rocked the head of Sebastian the Ibis, picking Miami to beat host Louisville. Corso has a soft spot for Louisville, but today it's ALL ABOUT THE U 🙌 (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/OKH6Nt39F4 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 19, 2020 Week 2: Wake Forest vs. Clemson For his first headgear pick of the season, Corso went against host Wake Forest in favor of preseason No. 1 Clemson. 🚨 CORSO MAKES HIS FIRST HEADGEAR PICK OF THE SEASON 🚨 (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/A385fYBcpu — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 12, 2020 Week 1: Bristol, Connecticut (ESPN Studios) The GameDay crew didn't hit the road for Week 1 of the 2020 season, but they still made their picks for Saturday's top games, as well as Monday night's BYU-Navy Labor Day matchup. There was no headgear pick this week, but Corso did reveal his CFP predictions: Alabama beating Clemson in the title game, with Notre Dame and Oklahoma also making the semifinals. Track all of Corso's 2019 picks below: College Football Playoff semifinals: LSU vs. Oklahoma — Ohio State vs. Clemson Lee Corso and the College Gameday crew didn't have the usual crowd behind them but that didn't stop them from making their picks for the College Football Playoff semifinals. Corso went with LSU and put on the headgear of Ohio State to set up a projected LSU vs. Ohio State national championship. For the first time ever, Corso is picking Ohio State to win as the underdog ‼️ pic.twitter.com/64stT8fxkh— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 28, 2019 Week 16: Army vs. Navy Ahead of the 120th all-time meeting between Army and Navy, Corso chose the Midshipmen to snap a three-year losing streak against the Black Knights. "That's an unfair question! You're the only person born then!" – Charles Barkley 😅 Corso gives a history lesson before picking Navy. pic.twitter.com/8ODVLYpssX — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 14, 2019 Week 15: LSU vs. Georgia (SEC Championship) The GameDay crew was in Atlanta ahead of the SEC Championship between LSU and Georgia. After a little hesitation, Corso asked for the Tiger head. Lee Corseaux stays true to the brand 🐯 (📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/tVJhh8vCjk — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 7, 2019 Week 14: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin GameDay was in Minneapolis this week and Corso went with the home team. Minnesota over Wisconsin. There's room on the boat for Coach Corso 🛶 pic.twitter.com/UTw1PFHZ3Y— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 30, 2019 Week 13: Ohio State vs. Penn State Corso went with the Buckeyes for the noon game in Columbus. 📣OH-IO 📣Coach Corso is backing the Buckeyes against Penn State! pic.twitter.com/f2ykEAVCZk— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 23, 2019 Week 12: Oklahoma vs. Baylor Corso faked out the Waco crowd before ultimately going with the Baylor Bears at home. "Wait a minute. That's the wrong head." Lee Corso pump-faked Baylor fans with his headgear pick 👀 (📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/tCm9ytcPVy — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 16, 2019 Week 11: LSU vs. Alabama Corso went against his preseason hunch and donned the Tiger head to the dismay of the Alabama faithful. Lee Corseaux strikes again! 🐯 (📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/UAuXB9ohZ7 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 9, 2019 Week 10: SMU vs. Memphis Corso had the home crowd going for a bit.... only to reverse course and pick the Mustangs, with Jerry "The King" Lawler by his side. Corso really did that to the Memphis fans! He's picking SMU to stay undefeated (@NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/JnEwFXyF83 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 2, 2019 Week 9 - South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State Corso went with Corso the Bison, picking North Dakota State on the road against South Dakota State. When in South Dakota ... Corso picks North Dakota State! Pat McAfee is distraught 🤣 (📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/7ETA04Cfcc — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 26, 2019 Week 8 - Penn State vs. Michigan Corso excited the Happy Valley crowd, going with Penn State over visitor Michigan ahead of Saturday night's White Out game. WE ARE ready, and so is Corso! (📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/m9adsq8sTZ — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 19, 2019 Week 7 - LSU vs. Florida Florida made its second-straight appearance on GameDay, but Corso didn't go with the Gators twice in a row, donning a tiger head instead. Corseaux is taking the Tigers! 🐅 (📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/GllypVEzaS — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 12, 2019 Week 6 - Auburn vs. Florida Two top-10 teams square off in Gainesville, Florida as the Auburn Tigers visit the Gators. College GameDay was there, and Lee Corso picked the Gators. ⚠️ Lee Corso holding a live alligator ⚠️ (📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/2luaFphQS3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 5, 2019 Week 5 - Nebraska vs. Ohio State The Buckeyes are in Lincoln, Nebraska this week to take on the Cornhuskers. Gameday is there, and so is Lee Corso, who went with Ohio State. Lee Corso breaking Gabrielle Union and Nebraska fans' hearts 💔(📍 @nationalguard) pic.twitter.com/8vu5vjITKj— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 28, 2019 Week 4 - Georgia vs. Notre Dame It was the second time Notre Dame and Georgia played in the past three years and Gameday was in Athens, Georgia, to highlight the matchup. Corso, once again, went with the home team. UGA is the pick. Did Lee Corso's longstanding beef with Uga the dog affect his GameDay pick? 🤔(📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/NZcJEh0V0X— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 21, 2019 Week 3 - Iowa vs. Iowa State It was Gameday's first time in Ames, Iowa, and Corso went with the home team. Iowa State is the pick in this in-state rivalry game. Corso had Ames on the ropes with his headgear pick 👀(📍 @NationalGuard) pic.twitter.com/pozqUWVfWI— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 14, 2019 Week 2 - Texas vs. LSU With GameDay in Austin, TX, Corso went with the higher-ranked Tigers in the No. 6 vs. No. 9 matchup. Geaux Tigers! Corso is going with LSU, to Matthew McConaughey's dismay. (📍 @nationalguard) pic.twitter.com/pmarsuglH9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 7, 2019 Week 1 - Auburn vs Oregon From Fort Worth, TX, Corso went with his favorite headgear and picked the Oregon Ducks. QUACK! QUACK! Corso is taking the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/DrMLdjZfSb — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 31, 2019 Week 1- Clemson vs. Georgia Tech After sharing a Shakespeare quote, Corso picked No. 1 Clemson against fellow ACC foe Georgia Tech. 🚨HEADGEAR ALERT! 🚨 Coach Corso picks the defending champs 🐅 pic.twitter.com/xziwKS5aYu — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2019 Week 1 - Miami vs. Florida Corso's first headgear pick of the year — from Disney World in Orlando — went to Florida. 🚨 HEADGEAR ALERT! 🚨 Lee Corso makes his first pick of the season for Miami-Florida: pic.twitter.com/tcycfDmZZ5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 24, 2019 Here are all of Corso's picks for the 2018 season: In 16 picks during the 2018 season, Corso went 9-7 with his headgear picks. He started the season 3-0, and finished by correctly calling Clemson's championship win, but the middle of the year was a rough patch. Here's every Corso pick from last year: CFP National Championship Game - Alabama vs. Clemson In the final game of the 2018 season, Corso went with the upset and picked the Clemson Tigers to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach is #ALLIN for the #NationalChampionship 👀 pic.twitter.com/juUbLBoI6F— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 8, 2019 Week 15 - Army vs. Navy In Philadelphia for the 119th edition of the Army-Navy game, Corso sided with the Midshipmen. Corso was a defensive backs coach at Navy from 1966-68. 📦A special delivery for Corso's Army-Navy pick 📦 pic.twitter.com/1sxicHB818 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 8, 2018 Week 14 - Alabama vs. Georgia - SEC Championship In Atlanta, Corso picked the Tide to beat the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship. Quavo. Corso. SEC Championship. pic.twitter.com/fzeLdS4vy3— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 1, 2018 Week 13 - Ohio State vs. Michigan At Ohio State, Corso went with Michigan for rivalry week. It's time for THE GAME! Lee Corso's rolling with ... pic.twitter.com/FMML9MgFum — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 24, 2018 Week 12 - UCF vs. Cincinnati In sunny Florida, Corso, dressed as a larger-than-life Knight, picked UCF to beat the Bearcats. Corso suited up for his UCF pick 😂 pic.twitter.com/tFaWKeoRr2— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 17, 2018 Week 11- Boston College vs. Clemson On a chilly Boston area morning, Corso picked Clemson. Week 10 - LSU vs. Alabama In Baton Rouge, Corso teased the crowd by playing the LSU fight song, but in the end he picked the Tide. Corso made his Bama-LSU pick like only he can 😂 pic.twitter.com/4hXd9VXImy— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 3, 2018 Week 9 - Georgia vs. Florida Rocking the Gator head, Corso chose Florida to knock off SEC rival Georgia in Jacksonville. Corso's got the Gators chomping over the Bulldogs! pic.twitter.com/3R4Vxl06BI — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 27, 2018 Week 8 - Oregon vs. Washington State In Pullman, Corso picked the Cougars to beat the Ducks. A Corso headgear pick Wazzu fans have waited a lifetime for! pic.twitter.com/8a7gCAXukS— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 20, 2018 Week 7 - Wisconsin vs. Michigan Corso's week 7 pick is in! pic.twitter.com/1TNRtFDlyA — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 13, 2018 In Ann Arbor, Corso picked the Badgers to come away with the upset in the Big House. Week 6- Oklahoma vs. Texas At GameDay in Dallas this week, Corso picked Oklahoma. Corso made his pick for the Texas-OU in a way only he could pic.twitter.com/wCFbBMnWj3— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 6, 2018 Week 5 - Penn State vs. Ohio State At GameDay in Happy Valley this week, Corso picked Penn State. CORSO FAKED THEM ALL OUT. pic.twitter.com/XHPeGuVLzU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 29, 2018 Week 4 - Stanford vs. Oregon At GameDay in Eugene, Corso picked the Ducks, and held a live duck. Lee Corso's pick made @TheOregonDuck cake a fan! pic.twitter.com/w897fQtNuQ — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 22, 2018 Week 3 - Ohio State vs. TCU Corso donned the Brutus Buckeye head gear in Week 3, picking Ohio State to defeat TCU. Week 2 - Clemson vs. Texas A&M In Week 2, Corso picked the road team Clemson, and put on a Tiger head. STRICTLY BUSINESS! pic.twitter.com/RMIH5Rca6o— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 8, 2018 The pick. 🐯 @CollegeGameDay #Clemson #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/pfzKNvn5pH— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 8, 2018 Week 1 - Notre Dame vs. Michigan In Week 1, Corso wore a Hunchback of Notre Dame outfit (?)....and picked Notre Dame. Lee Corso went ALL OUT for his first mascot pick of the season! pic.twitter.com/vsXvkOUmlq — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 1, 2018