Blocked PAT lifts Florida State over LSU in Week 1 thriller

It came down to the last possible moment, but LSU’s late rally came up short as Florida State clung to their lead to win 24-23 in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

After trading fumbles with Florida State, LSU took over possession on their 1-yard line with 1:20 remaining in regulation and marched down the field before quarterback Jayden Daniels hit Jaray Jenkins for a two-yard touchdown as time ran out to pull within one.

But FSU’s special teams made yet another big-time play, with redshirt freshman Shyheim Brown blocking Damian Ramos on the PAT. It was the second time Ramos had been blocked on the night after the Seminoles easily denied his field goal attempt in the second quarter.

LSU got on the board first as Ramos drilled a 36-yard attempt for his first career field goal on the opening drive of the game.

After a missed kick of their own, Florida State responded in the second quarter with a dazzling flea-flicker on a 39-yard score from quarterback Jordan Travis to wide Ontaria Wilson to make it 7-3 before taking the lead into halftime.

Coming out of the break, FSU padded their lead to 10-3 with a 25-yard field goal off the leg of Ryan Fitzgerald.

From there, the Seminole offense found its groove as Travis found Wilson again for another big touchdown. Fighting through contact, Wilson hauled in a 27-yard pass one-handed to make it 17-3 late in the third quarter.

The second highlight reel connection for the Travis-Wilson duo was enough to wake the Tigers up. LSU answered immediately, marching 81 yards down the field before Noah Cain punched in a 1-yard rush to cut it to 17-10.

LSU and FSU continued trading touchdowns as linebacker DJ Lundy leaped over the pile for a 1-yard touchdown on 2nd & goal to restore FSU's two-possession lead with 9:04 left. Yes, that was Lundy, a linebacker, at fullback for the Seminoles, rushing in a touchdown.

The Tiger offense stayed in it though, converting three third downs and a fourth down on the ensuing drive before Daniels found Jenkins in stride over the middle for a 21-yard score to make it 24-17.

Florida State improves to 2-0 with the win, spoiling coach Brian Kelly’s debut at the helm at LSU in the first meeting between the two sides since 1991.

The Seminoles have won five in a row against the Tigers, who fall to 2-8 in the all-time series.