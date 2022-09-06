Georgia jumps Ohio State, Michigan enters the top 4 for Week 2 AP Poll

The first full week of college football led to some big changes in the AP Poll. Georgia moved in front of Ohio State, Michigan entered the top four and Florida is a new entrant.

Here's the complete AP Top 25 poll (first-place votes in parentheses).

Week 2 AP Poll

RANK SCHOOL Points Prev Record 1 Alabama (44) 1,552 1 1-0 2 Georgia (17) 1,511 3 1-0 3 Ohio State (2) 1,471 2 1-0 4 Michigan 1,299 8 1-0 5 Clemson 1,280 4 1-0 6 Texas A&M 1,241 6 1-0 7 Oklahoma 1,130 9 1-0 8 Notre Dame 1,085 5 0-1 9 Baylor 1,057 10 1-0 10 Southern California 898 14 1-0 11 Oklahoma State 818 12 1-0 12 Florida 763 NR 1-0 13 Utah 717 7 0-1 14 Michigan State 690 15 1-0 15 Miami (Fla.) 679 16 1-0 16 Arkansas 678 19 1-0 17 Pitt 535 17 1-0 18 NC State 513 13 1-0 19 Wisconsin 476 18 1-0 20 Kentucky 373 20 1-0 21 BYU 266 25 1-0 22 Ole Miss 254 21 1-0 23 Wake Forest 246 22 1-0 24 Tennessee 194 NR 1-0 25 Houston 143 24 1-0 Others receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

What to know

Georgia leapfrogs Ohio State

In Week 1, Ohio State beat the nation's fifth-ranked team by an 11-point margin and Georgia beat the nation's 11th-ranked team by a 46-point margin. Although the Buckeyes beat a team ranked six spots higher in last week's poll, Georgia's blowout win over a team just outside the top 10 was enough to jump the Bulldogs to No. 2.

Michigan joins the top five

No. 4 Michigan joins the top five of the AP Poll, moving up four spots after defeating Colorado State. The Wolverines beat out last week's fourth-ranked team, Clemson, for the spot by 19 points after the Tigers beat conference opponent Georgia Tech.

The Pac-12 gets hit hard

Of the four top-25 teams to lose in Week 1, two came from the Pac-12 as Utah and Oregon lost. Those losses led the Utes and Ducks to drop six spots and out of the rankings. While No. 10 Southern California is just inside the top 10, it's a bad start to the season when the conference's top two preseason teams (by predicted order of finish) open the season with losses.

Biggest movers

Three teams moved up four spots in this week's AP Poll as No. 4 Michigan, No. 10 Southern California and No. 21 BYU are the biggest risers. Arkansas saw a three-spot jump to No. 16, defeating then-No. 23 Cincinnati. No. 12 Florida and No. 24 Tennessee are the two new entrants in this week's poll.

The biggest faller of the week was Oregon, dropping from No. 11 to out of the poll. No. 13 Utah dropped six spots and No. 18 NC State dropped five spots, the second and third-biggest drop in this week's poll. Then-No. 23 Cincinnati dropped out of the AP Poll after losing to Arkansas.

Week 2 ranked matchups to watch

There are three ranked vs. ranked matchups in Week 2 of FBS football.

Tennessee heads north to play the defending ACC Champion Pittsburgh Panthers. Last year, Pittsburgh beat Tennessee in Knoxville 41-34. The Panthers return a devastating pass-rush featuring breakout star John Morgan III. They'll try to contain Volunteer quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Kentucky heads to Florida, with the Gators joining the top 25 after knocking off a top-10 team last week. The Wildcats and Gators both have elite quarterbacks with NFL potential in Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.This should be a thrilling early-season divisional clash.

In 2021, Baylor defeated BYU in Waco 38-24 in a matchup of ranked teams. This year, both teams are ranked again. When the Cougars and Bears meet in Week 2, it should be another exciting game.

Here are other games involving ranked teams that are worth highlighting:

Alabama and Texas are two of the biggest names in college football. While Alabama has found success a lot more recently than Texas, the Longhorns enter the matchup with one of the best running backs in the nation, Bijan Robinson, and an emerging star at quarterback in Quinn Ewers. If the duo can pull off the upset come Saturday, the college football world may finally declare, "Texas is back."

Southern California won its Week 1 game against Rice, the first game for new head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams as Trojans. Now, the Trojans head up I-5 to play Stanford in their first Pac-12 test. With Southern California entering the matchup as the highest-ranked Pac-12 team, a win could be vital for the conference's playoff hopes.