1 word to know about all 6 Big Sky-MVFC Challenge matchups

Two of the premier FCS conferences battle again as the Big Sky and Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) face off in this year's Big Sky-MVFC Challenge. In 2022, six games will feature a team from both conferences, with bragging rights and potential playoff implications on the line.

Here's one word you need to know about each matchup.

The word: All-Conference

Two 2021 FCS playoff teams meet in Week 2 as South Dakota heads to Montana. As one should expect with two playoff teams, both are loaded with preseason all-conference selections. Take a look below:

South Dakota

OL Alex Jensen

LB Brock Mogensen

LS Dalton Godfrey

WR/AP Carter Bell

DL Nick Gaes

Montana

DT Alex Gubner

OLB Patrick O'Connell

CB Justin Ford

S Robby Hauck

RS Malik Flowers

That's a lot of talent. More impressively, neither team's quarterbacks, Carson Camp (SD) and Lucas Johnson (MT), made those lists. With so much talent on the field, South Dakota and Montana should be exciting.

The word: Rematch

This is a rematch of the 2021 FCS playoff contest that saw the Jackrabbits defeat the Aggies 56-24. South Dakota State and UC Davis enter the matchup ranked No. 2 and No. 25 in the FCS Coaches Poll after each team opened the season with losses to FBS opponents.

The word: Searching

Cal Poly enters its matchup with South Dakota in search of its first Big Sky-MVFC Challenge win. The Mustangs are 0-3 in previous challenge matchups, tied for the worst record of any team without a challenge win.

The word: First

Indiana State will play in its first-ever Big Sky-MVFC Challenge game when it hosts Montana. Only two teams in history have won their first game in the challenge, Weber State and Montana. Speaking of firsts, Montana could be in a position to move into first for most wins in challenge history if it beats South Dakota in Week 2 and South Dakota loses its game to Cal Poly.

The word: Three

North Dakota and Northern Arizona enter their Big Sky-MVFC matchup with a chance to win their third challenge game. North Dakota will be attempting to win its second game as a member of the MVFC; the Fighting Hawks are the only team to have won a challenge game as a member in both conferences. Northern Arizona has a chance to win its third game to move one step closer to a .500 record in the challenge (currently 2-4).

The word: Streak

Sacramento State enters its matchup against Northern Iowa on a nine-game regular season win streak, the longest in school history. The Hornets will be ranked as a top-10 team entering the matchup and will face a UNI program that's frequently in the FCS playoff conversation at season's end. The Hornets will have to beat the Panthers at home to keep the streak alive.

Big Sky-MVFC Challenge History

Challenge History

The MVFC has never lost a challenge's season's series. leading the Big Sky in the challenge with an all-time record of 20-12. Below is a year by year history.

Year MVFC Wins Big Sky Wins 2017 5 3 2018 5 3 2019 6 4 2021 4 2

Year-by-Year breakdown

School Records

South Dakota has the most wins in the Big Sky-MVFC Challenge with five wins. Here's a breakdown of school records.

Wins School 5 South Dakota 4 Northern Iowa 3 Montana, North Dakota State, South Dakota State 2 Montana State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota, Weber State, Western Illinois 1 Eastern Washington, Illinois State, Missouri State, Southern Utah

Undefeated teams: North Dakota State (3-0), South Dakota State (3-0), Weber State (2-0)

Losses School 4 Northern Arizona, Western Illinois 3 Cal Poly, Idaho State, Northern Iowa, Southern Utah 2 Missouri State, Montana State, Northern Colorado, South Dakota 1 Eastern Washington, Illinois State, Montana, North Dakota, Sacramento State, UC Davis

Winless teams: Cal Poly (0-3), Idaho State (0-3), Missouri State (0-2), Northern Colorado (0-2), Sacramento State (0-1), UC Davis (0-1)