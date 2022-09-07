ABC to broadcast 2022 FCS championship game from Frisco

This season's Division I FCS championship game will air live on ABC at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

"The addition of our championship game to ABC’s Sunday programming lineup is very exciting news for all of us who are passionate about Division I FCS football," Jermaine Truax, chair of the Division I Football Championship Committee and Bucknell University Director of Athletics and Recreation, said in a statement. "The committee greatly appreciates ESPN’s longtime commitment to showcasing the FCS Championship and our outstanding student-athletes and coaches.

"The FCS Championship is annually one of the most exciting postseason tournaments in college sports and having our national championship game on ABC will result in even more exposure for this great event."

It will mark the 10th time that the FCS championship game has been played at Toyota Stadium and the 13th time in Frisco.

The first time the FCS title game aired on ABC was in 2020. That game saw North Dakota State claim its eighth title with a 28-20 win over James Madison to finish the season with a perfect 16-0 record. The Bison went on to win again in 2021, extending their lead for the most victories (nine) in the history of the FCS championship game.

The championship game has been broadcast on an ESPN-affiliated network since 1995.

According to the ESPN release, last season's FCS playoffs were the most-watched in almost a decade, thanks largely to the two semifinal matchups, which came in as the most-viewed since 2009.