Notre Dame enters the 2022 season coming off five consecutive seasons with double-digit wins. First-year head coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish, however, are aiming for more than just regular-season success this season as they look to secure the program’s first College Football Playoff title.

The Fighting Irish open the season against No. 2 Ohio State, a potential preview to a CFP game next year.

Here's everything you need to know about Notre Dame's 2022 regular-season football schedule.

2022 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

Players to know

Notre Dame's 2022 depth chart is widely regarded as one of the best in the nation. At tight end, junior Michael Mayer is poised for a big year coming off an impressive 2021 season with 71 receptions and 840 yards receiving. He joins offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson as a member of the Phil Steele All-Independent first team.

Defensively, the Fighting Irish added Northwestern transfer Brandon Joseph, who was named to the AP first-team preseason All-America team, to their secondary this offseason. And, the team returns defensive end Isaiah Foskey, who charted 52 tackles and 11 sacks last season, leading Notre Dame's lethal defense.

The Fighting Irish had a strong 2021 season finishing with an 11-1 regular-season record, but ultimately fell to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl in a soul-crushing, two-point loss.

Here was the full, detailed schedule for Notre Dame's 2021 football season, with results

2021 Notre Dame football results

Notre Dame has played in the College Football Playoff twice: 2018 and 2020

Here is the upcoming schedule for the 2022-2023 CFP:

College Football Playoff schedule