WATCH: 300-pound lineman from Missouri State rolls for 34-yard kickoff return

FCS football season preview: Players to watch, potential upsets and more

Missouri State has a couple of tricks in the bag and none more exciting than its 6-foot, 300-pound kickoff returner — Siale Suliafu.

UT-Martin had just tied the game at 14 in the second quarter when Tyler Larco's 45-yard kickoff sailed into Suliafu's arms. He returned it 34 yards, beginning a five-play, 41-yard touchdown drive to put the Bears up 21-14 at the half.

The 34-yard gain was not easy, as Suliafu had to evade a handful of tackles, eventually pinballing into midfield.

Watch the return below:

LOOK AT THE BIG MAN RUMBLE!!! pic.twitter.com/mtkTdxGSTE — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 9, 2022

His career-long scamper helped the Bears to a 35-30 win over the Skyhawks.

Officially labeled a defensive lineman on the Missouri State athletic website, Suliafu returned three kickoffs for 19 yards last season, with his longest attempt going 10 yards.