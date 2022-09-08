Katherine Wright | NCAA.com | September 9, 2022 WATCH: 300-pound lineman from Missouri State rolls for 34-yard kickoff return FCS football season preview: Players to watch, potential upsets and more Share Missouri State has a couple of tricks in the bag and none more exciting than its 6-foot, 300-pound kickoff returner — Siale Suliafu. UT-Martin had just tied the game at 14 in the second quarter when Tyler Larco's 45-yard kickoff sailed into Suliafu's arms. He returned it 34 yards, beginning a five-play, 41-yard touchdown drive to put the Bears up 21-14 at the half. The 34-yard gain was not easy, as Suliafu had to evade a handful of tackles, eventually pinballing into midfield. Watch the return below: LOOK AT THE BIG MAN RUMBLE!!! pic.twitter.com/mtkTdxGSTE — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 9, 2022 His career-long scamper helped the Bears to a 35-30 win over the Skyhawks. Officially labeled a defensive lineman on the Missouri State athletic website, Suliafu returned three kickoffs for 19 yards last season, with his longest attempt going 10 yards. No. 1 Alabama survives, No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame fall and more from Week 2 College football's Week 2 slate is underway, highlighted by a thriller in Austin between No. 1 Alabama and Texas. READ MORE FCS wins vs. FBS teams: All-time victories, upsets FCS (and I-AA) programs have upset FBS (I-AA) teams time and again through the years. Here's a list of the FCS stunners against FBS teams. READ MORE WATCH: FCS program Holy Cross throws Hail Mary to land FBS upset Holy Cross used a Hail Mary to pick up an FCS-over-FBS upset. READ MORE