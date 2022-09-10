NCAA.com | September 11, 2022 College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 2 These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share We're closing out Week 2 of the college football season. No. 1 Alabama beat Texas 20-19 in a thriller. Later, Appalachian State shocked No. 6 Texas A&M and Marshall stunned No. 8 Notre Dame. Check out the latest top 25 rankings below, along with TV information. College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 2 Click or tap here for a live college football scoreboard. Saturday, Sept. 10 No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19 No. 2 Georgia 33, Samford 0 No. 3 Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12 No. 4 Michigan 56, Hawai'i 10 No. 5 Clemson 35, Furman 12 Appalachian State 17, No. 6 Texas A&M 14 No. 7 Oklahoma 33, Kent State 3 Marshall 26, No. 8 Notre Dame 21 No. 21 BYU 26, No. 9 Baylor 20 No. 10 USC 41, Stanford 28 No. 11 Oklahoma State 34, Arizona State 17 No. 20 Kentucky 26, No. 12 Florida 20 No. 13 Utah 73, Southern Utah 7 No. 14 Michigan State 52, Akron 0 No. 15 Miami (Fla.) 30, Southern Miss 7 No. 16 Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30 No. 24 Tennessee 34, No. 17 Pitt 27 (OT) No. 18 NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3 Washington State 17, No. 19 Wisconsin 14 No. 22 Ole Miss 59, Central Arkansas 3 No. 23 Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25 Texas Tech 33, No. 25 Houston 30 (2OT) AP Top 25 rankings: Week 2 RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Alabama (54) 1,566 2 2 Ohio State (6) 1,506 6 3 Georgia (3) 1,455 1 4 Clemson 1,292 14 5 Notre Dame 1,242 8 6 Texas A&M 1,212 NR 7 Utah 1,209 12 8 Michigan 1,203 3 9 Oklahoma 956 10 10 Baylor 884 5 11 Oregon 831 22 12 Oklahoma State 814 7 13 NC State 752 20 14 Southern California 711 NR 15 Michigan State 631 9 16 Miami (Fla.) 476 NR 17 Pitt 383 13 18 Wisconsin 365 NR 19 Arkansas 348 21 20 Kentucky 332 18 21 Ole Miss 324 11 22 Wake Forest 303 15 23 Cincinnati 265 4 24 Houston 263 17 25 BYU 234 19 No. 1 Alabama survives, No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame fall and more from Week 2 College football's Week 2 slate is underway, highlighted by a thriller in Austin between No. 1 Alabama and Texas. READ MORE FCS wins vs. FBS teams: All-time victories, upsets FCS (and I-AA) programs have upset FBS (I-AA) teams time and again through the years. Here's a list of the FCS stunners against FBS teams. READ MORE WATCH: FCS program Holy Cross throws Hail Mary to land FBS upset Holy Cross used a Hail Mary to pick up an FCS-over-FBS upset. READ MORE