NCAA.com | September 11, 2022

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 2

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

We're closing out Week 2 of the college football season. No. 1 Alabama beat Texas 20-19 in a thriller. Later, Appalachian State shocked No. 6 Texas A&M and Marshall stunned No. 8 Notre Dame.

Check out the latest top 25 rankings below, along with TV information.

Click or tap here for a live college football scoreboard.

Saturday, Sept. 10

AP Top 25 rankings: Week 2

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama (54) 1,566 2
2 Ohio State (6) 1,506 6
3 Georgia (3) 1,455 1
4 Clemson 1,292 14
5 Notre Dame 1,242 8
6 Texas A&M 1,212 NR
7 Utah 1,209 12
8 Michigan 1,203 3
9 Oklahoma 956 10
10 Baylor 884 5
11 Oregon 831 22
12 Oklahoma State 814 7
13 NC State 752 20
14 Southern California 711 NR
15 Michigan State 631 9
16 Miami (Fla.) 476 NR
17 Pitt 383 13
18 Wisconsin 365 NR
19 Arkansas 348 21
20 Kentucky 332 18
21 Ole Miss 324 11
22 Wake Forest 303 15
23 Cincinnati 265 4
24 Houston 263 17
25 BYU 234 19

No. 1 Alabama survives, No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame fall and more from Week 2

College football's Week 2 slate is underway, highlighted by a thriller in Austin between No. 1 Alabama and Texas.
FCS wins vs. FBS teams: All-time victories, upsets

FCS (and I-AA) programs have upset FBS (I-AA) teams time and again through the years. Here's a list of the FCS stunners against FBS teams.
WATCH: FCS program Holy Cross throws Hail Mary to land FBS upset

Holy Cross used a Hail Mary to pick up an FCS-over-FBS upset.
