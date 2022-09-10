No. 1 Alabama survives, No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame fall and more from Week 2

Week 2 of college football has gotten underway with a full slate of action.

No. 1 Alabama held on to win Saturday’s matchup 20-19 against Texas in Austin. Alabama kicker Will Reichard sealed the victory with a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining. This score came at the end of a wild fourth quarter which featured two field goals for Texas, Bryce Young's first passing touchdown and a turnover on downs for Alabama with less than four minutes to go.

Appalachian State stunned No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14. The Mountaineers never trailed the No. 6 team in the country in the win. Appalachian State took the lead with 8:05 to play in the fourth quarter, capping off a 15-play drive. Texas A&M had a chance to tie the game with 3:43 left, but kicker Caden Davis missed a 47-yard field goal.

In the win, Appalachian State dominated the time of possession, running 82 plays that took over 41 minutes off the clock.

Marshall knocked out No. 8 Notre Dame behind an impressive fourth quarter. After the Fighting Irish took a 3-point lead with 14:57 left to play, the Thundering Herd took over. Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi found Devin Miller for a 3-yard touchdown pass with 5:14 to take the lead 19-15. As Notre Dame attempted to answer with a touchdown of its own, quarterback Tyler Buchner threw an interception to Marshall's Steven Gilmore, who then returned it 37 yards for the score. Buchner threw another fourth quarter interception on the following drive.

Notre Dame scored a touchdown with 14 seconds to play, but failed to convert on the two-point conversion, making the score 26-21. Marshall recovered the onside kick attempt to secure the win.

With the loss, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman became the first coach program history to start 0-3, counting 2021's bowl game.

For the second straight year, Kentucky has defeated Florida, 26-16, this time on the road in The Swamp. The last time the Wildcats beat the Gators in back-to-back years was 1976-1977. Kentucky used a strong second half to defeat its SEC East rival, shutting out Florida from 4:12 remaining in the second quarter and onward. A fourth-quarter interception return for a touchdown gave Kentucky the lead with 3:25 to play, and it secured them the win. With the win, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops became the all-time winningest coach in program history, passing Bear Bryant.

Washington State went into Madison and took down No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14. It was a low-scoring affair highlighted by Washington State's defense that intercepted Wisconsin twice and forced two fumbles. Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward threw for 200 yards and a touchdown.

In a matchup that will become more regular starting in 2023, with BYU joining the Big 12 next year, BYU proved to Baylor that it will be a tough force as a newcomer to the conference in the near future. The Cougars were led by star wideout Chase Roberts who caught eight passes for 122 yards and one touchdown and even threw a touchdown pass for 22 yards. BYU sealed the deal in 2OT after its kicker Jake Oldroyd missed two game-winning kicks at the end of regulation and OT, but thanks to a later powerful run by Lapini Katoa and stout 2OT defense, the Cougars notched the victory, 26-20.

No. 24 Tennessee beat No. 17 Pittsburgh 34-27 in overtime on the road. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker threw the game-winning touchdown in overtime, finding Cedric Hillman for a 28-yard score. When Pittsburgh tried to answer on its overtime possession, a third-down sack set up a 4th-and-goal from the Tennessee 20-yard line, which the Panthers could not convert.

HENDON HOOKER GAME-WINNER 🍊



VOLS WIN AT PITTSBURGH IN OVERTIME! pic.twitter.com/Q0idqoGkZE — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2022

For the second consecutive week, North Carolina found itself in a close game against a Sun Belt opponent, defeating Georgia State in a 35-28 thriller.

The Tar Heels got off to a fast start after racing to a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter with Drew Maye connecting with redshirt freshman WR Kobe Paysour on a 28-yard touchdown strike. North Carolina’s big lead would not hold up, with Georgia State rallying for 25 consecutive points to take a 28-21 lead on a 29-yard touchdown pass from QB Darren Grainger in the third quarter.

UNC would quickly respond, tying it at 28, before retaking the lead on a five-play, 92-yard touchdown drive capped off by RB Omarion Hampton’s second rushing TD on the day to go up 35-28. Following the touchdown drive, North Carolina’s defense handled the rest, shutting out Georgia State in the final quarter.

George State’s Darren Grainger went 16 for 24 with 3 passing touchdowns, while Maye finished with 284 passing yards and two touchdowns.