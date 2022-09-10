College Football 🏈

football-fcs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | September 12, 2022

WATCH: FCS program Holy Cross throws hail mary to land FBS upset

Holy Cross

With four seconds left, ranked-FCS program Holy Cross was tied with FBS opponent Buffalo, 31-31, with the ball at Buffalo's 46-yard line. There was only time for a Hail Mary and Crusader quarterback Matthew Sluka dropped back and launched the ball into the air. Jalen Coker was waiting below, catching the ball for the game-winning score.

Watch the amazing play below:

With the win, Holy Cross picks up an FCS-over-FBS upset in consecutive years. The Crusaders move to 2-0 on the season.

