WATCH: FCS program Holy Cross throws hail mary to land FBS upset

With four seconds left, ranked-FCS program Holy Cross was tied with FBS opponent Buffalo, 31-31, with the ball at Buffalo's 46-yard line. There was only time for a Hail Mary and Crusader quarterback Matthew Sluka dropped back and launched the ball into the air. Jalen Coker was waiting below, catching the ball for the game-winning score.

Watch the amazing play below:

With the win, Holy Cross picks up an FCS-over-FBS upset in consecutive years. The Crusaders move to 2-0 on the season.