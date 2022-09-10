Stan Becton | NCAA.com | September 12, 2022 WATCH: FCS program Holy Cross throws hail mary to land FBS upset Share With four seconds left, ranked-FCS program Holy Cross was tied with FBS opponent Buffalo, 31-31, with the ball at Buffalo's 46-yard line. There was only time for a Hail Mary and Crusader quarterback Matthew Sluka dropped back and launched the ball into the air. Jalen Coker was waiting below, catching the ball for the game-winning score. Watch the amazing play below: IT. IS. A. CATCH!! @HCrossFB defeats, FBS opponent, Buffalo with a last second hail mary! 🤯#FCS #SCTop10 x 🎥 @PatriotLeagueTV pic.twitter.com/lkOvAT6PqO— NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) September 11, 2022 With the win, Holy Cross picks up an FCS-over-FBS upset in consecutive years. The Crusaders move to 2-0 on the season. 🏈LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS 🏈 📊 POLLS: FCS Coaches | Stats Perform Top 25 💥MORE: Standings | Scoreboard | 2022 FCS Championship | FCS-FBS upsets 🔥 HBCU: Follow the 2022 season | 2022 Classics | 2022 Celebration Bowl| Champ history 🥇 AWARDS: Walter Payton Award | Buck Buchanan Award | Jerry Rice Award 🐐ALL-TIME Top-5: NDSU | Montana | EWU | Villanova | Delaware | Harvard | Yale 😤 RIVALRY: Dakota Marker | Brawl of the Wild | Bayou Classic | Florida Classic | The Game | The Rivalry 👀 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | Winningest teams | Most unbreakable FCS records | Biggest stadiums | Longest OT games 9 potential breakout FCS football teams in the 2022 season Here's a look at the potential breakout FCS teams for the 2022 season. READ MORE