NCAA.com | September 11, 2022 College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 3 College football rankings: A new No. 1 and lots more changes in Week 3 AP poll Share We're looking ahead to Week 3 of the college football season. Check out the latest top 25 rankings below, along with TV information. College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 3 Click or tap here for a live college football scoreboard Saturday, Sept. 17 No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska | 12 p.m. | FOX Texas State at No. 17 Baylor | 12 p.m. | FS1 Youngstown State at No. 9 Kentucky | 12 p.m. | SEC Network No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. | FOX No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 22 Penn State at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS UL Monroe at No. 2 Alabama | 4 p.m. | SEC Network Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest | 5 p.m. | ACC Network Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State | 7 p.m. | FOX No. 10 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 8 Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+ Missouri State at No. 10 Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+ Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 Akron at No. 15 Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+ South Florida at No. 18 Florida | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network No. 11 Michigan State at Washington | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 23 Pitt at Western Michigan | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson | 8 p.m. | ACC Network UTSA at No. 21 Texas | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network No. 13 Miami (Fla.) at No. 24 Texas A&M | 9 p.m. | ESPN San Diego State at No. 14 Utah | 10 p.m. | ESPN2 Fresno State at No. 7 USC | 10:30 p.m. | FOX AP Top 25 rankings: Week 3 RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Georgia (53) 1,561 2 2-0 2 Alabama (9) 1,496 1 2-0 3 Ohio State (1) 1,475 3 2-0 4 Michigan 1,359 4 2-0 5 Clemson 1,285 5 2-0 6 Oklahoma 1,209 7 2-0 7 Southern California 1,139 10 2-0 8 Oklahoma State 1,004 11 2-0 9 Kentucky 992 20 2-0 10 Arkansas 938 16 2-0 11 Michigan State 902 14 2-0 12 BYU 880 21 2-0 13 Miami (Fla.) 772 15 2-0 14 Utah 673 13 1-1 15 Tennessee 658 24 2-0 16 NC State 623 18 2-0 17 Baylor 562 9 1-1 18 Florida 484 12 1-1 19 Wake Forest 449 23 2-0 20 Ole Miss 411 22 2-0 21 Texas 276 NR 1-1 22 Penn State 271 NR 2-0 23 Pitt 160 17 1-1 24 Texas A&M 145 6 1-1 25 Oregon 89 NR 1-1 Others receiving votes: Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1 MORE POLLS: Check out the latest rankings across the country College football scores, results for Week 2 Saturday, Sept. 10 No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19 No. 2 Georgia 33, Samford 0 No. 3 Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12 No. 4 Michigan 56, Hawai'i 10 No. 5 Clemson 35, Furman 12 Appalachian State 17, No. 6 Texas A&M 14 No. 7 Oklahoma 33, Kent State 3 Marshall 26, No. 8 Notre Dame 21 No. 21 BYU 26, No. 9 Baylor 20 No. 10 USC 41, Stanford 28 No. 11 Oklahoma State 34, Arizona State 17 No. 20 Kentucky 26, No. 12 Florida 20 No. 13 Utah 73, Southern Utah 7 No. 14 Michigan State 52, Akron 0 No. 15 Miami (Fla.) 30, Southern Miss 7 No. 16 Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30 No. 24 Tennessee 34, No. 17 Pitt 27 (OT) No. 18 NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3 Washington State 17, No. 19 Wisconsin 14 No. 22 Ole Miss 59, Central Arkansas 3 No. 23 Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25 Texas Tech 33, No. 25 Houston 30 (2OT)