College football rankings: A new No. 1 and lots more changes in Week 3 AP poll

We're looking ahead to Week 3 of the college football season.

Check out the latest top 25 rankings below, along with TV information.

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 17

No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska | 12 p.m. | FOX

Texas State at No. 17 Baylor | 12 p.m. | FS1

Youngstown State at No. 9 Kentucky | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 22 Penn State at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

UL Monroe at No. 2 Alabama | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest | 5 p.m. | ACC Network

Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State | 7 p.m. | FOX

No. 10 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 8 Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+

Missouri State at No. 10 Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Akron at No. 15 Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

South Florida at No. 18 Florida | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 11 Michigan State at Washington | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 23 Pitt at Western Michigan | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

UTSA at No. 21 Texas | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network

No. 13 Miami (Fla.) at No. 24 Texas A&M | 9 p.m. | ESPN

San Diego State at No. 14 Utah | 10 p.m. | ESPN2

Fresno State at No. 7 USC | 10:30 p.m. | FOX

AP Top 25 rankings: Week 3

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Georgia (53) 1,561 2 2-0 2 Alabama (9) 1,496 1 2-0 3 Ohio State (1) 1,475 3 2-0 4 Michigan 1,359 4 2-0 5 Clemson 1,285 5 2-0 6 Oklahoma 1,209 7 2-0 7 Southern California 1,139 10 2-0 8 Oklahoma State 1,004 11 2-0 9 Kentucky 992 20 2-0 10 Arkansas 938 16 2-0 11 Michigan State 902 14 2-0 12 BYU 880 21 2-0 13 Miami (Fla.) 772 15 2-0 14 Utah 673 13 1-1 15 Tennessee 658 24 2-0 16 NC State 623 18 2-0 17 Baylor 562 9 1-1 18 Florida 484 12 1-1 19 Wake Forest 449 23 2-0 20 Ole Miss 411 22 2-0 21 Texas 276 NR 1-1 22 Penn State 271 NR 2-0 23 Pitt 160 17 1-1 24 Texas A&M 145 6 1-1 25 Oregon 89 NR 1-1

Others receiving votes: Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

