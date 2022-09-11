College Football 🏈

NCAA.com | September 11, 2022

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 3

College football rankings: A new No. 1 and lots more changes in Week 3 AP poll

We're looking ahead to Week 3 of the college football season.

Check out the latest top 25 rankings below, along with TV information.

Click or tap here for a live college football scoreboard

Saturday, Sept. 17

No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN
No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska | 12 p.m. | FOX
Texas State at No. 17 Baylor | 12 p.m. | FS1
Youngstown State at No. 9 Kentucky | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 22 Penn State at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
UL Monroe at No. 2 Alabama | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
Liberty at No. 19 Wake Forest | 5 p.m. | ACC Network
Toledo at No. 3 Ohio State | 7 p.m. | FOX
No. 10 Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 8 Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Missouri State at No. 10 Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Akron at No. 15 Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
South Florida at No. 18 Florida | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
No. 11 Michigan State at Washington | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 23 Pitt at Western Michigan | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Louisiana Tech at No. 5 Clemson | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
UTSA at No. 21 Texas | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network
No. 13 Miami (Fla.) at No. 24 Texas A&M | 9 p.m. | ESPN
San Diego State at No. 14 Utah | 10 p.m. | ESPN2
Fresno State at No. 7 USC | 10:30 p.m. | FOX

AP Top 25 rankings: Week 3

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS

RECORD
1 Georgia (53) 1,561 2 2-0
2 Alabama (9) 1,496 1 2-0
3 Ohio State (1) 1,475 3 2-0
4 Michigan 1,359 4 2-0
5 Clemson 1,285 5 2-0
6 Oklahoma 1,209 7 2-0
7 Southern California 1,139 10 2-0
8 Oklahoma State 1,004 11 2-0
9 Kentucky 992 20 2-0
10 Arkansas 938 16 2-0
11 Michigan State 902 14 2-0
12 BYU 880 21 2-0
13 Miami (Fla.) 772 15 2-0
14 Utah 673 13 1-1
15 Tennessee 658 24 2-0
16 NC State 623 18 2-0
17 Baylor 562 9 1-1
18 Florida 484 12 1-1
19 Wake Forest 449 23 2-0
20 Ole Miss 411 22 2-0
21 Texas 276 NR 1-1
22 Penn State 271 NR 2-0
23 Pitt 160 17 1-1
24 Texas A&M 145 6 1-1
25 Oregon 89 NR 1-1

Others receiving votes: Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

College football scores, results for Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 10

