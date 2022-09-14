Everything to know about Howard vs. Morehouse in the HBCU New York Football Classic

Morehouse and Howard will play the inaugural HBCU New York Football Classic on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Before the action on the field starts, here's what you need to know.

How the HBCU New York Football Classic works

The HBCU New York Football Classic begins in 2022 and brings HBCU football to the New York metropolitan area. The classic centers around a college football game held at MetLife Stadium between HBCU schools, competing in FCS or Division II football conferences.

Who are the teams?

2022 will see the Howard Bison from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) take on the Morehouse Maroon Tigers from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

When is the 2022 HBCU New York Football Classic?

This year's HBCU New York Football Classic is at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 17, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

How to watch the 2022 HBCU New York Football Classic

Here's how to watch the 2022 HBCU New York Football Classic:

Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Date : Saturday, Sept. 17

: Saturday, Sept. 17 TV channel : CNBC

: CNBC Streaming: Peacock

Peacock Location : MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Stats: Follow live here

Will the bands be there?

Yes. The bands from both participating schools will be in attendance. Howard's "Showtime" marching band and Morehouse's "House of Funk" will perform. The bands will play in the stadium for a "zero quarter" performance before the game, a battle of the bands during halftime and play postgame.

What are some other events surrounding the game?

The 2022 HBCU New York Football Classic will also feature events including a college fair, a competition between of each school's debate teams and a pep rally powered by "MJ the Musical". Click or tap here for the complete list of events surrounding the game.

Who are some players to watch?

Howard

QB Quinton Williams

WR Antoine Murray

OT Anim Dankwah

OG Darius Fox

DL Darren Brokenburr

S Kenny Gallop Jr.

Morehouse

QB Derrach West

WR/KR Marqueiz Pride

LB Daylon Land

DB Armani Maddox

Howard vs. Morehouse: By the numbers

Here's how the two programs stack up:

(depending on your device, you may need to scroll to the right to see the complete tables below)

Howard 2022 STATS Morehouse 0-3 (0-0) Record (Conf) 0-2 (0-0) 20.3 Points per game 8.0 32.0 Points allowed 33.0 373.0 Yards per game 184.5 243.3 Pass yards per game 98.0 129.7 Rush yards per game 86.5 403.0 Yards allowed per game 378,5 234.0 Pass yards allowed per game 196.0 169.0 Rush yards allowed per game 182.5 Quinton Williams

730 yds (4 TDs, 3 INTs) Passing leader Derrach West

192 yds (2 TDs, 1 INT) Jarett Hunter

132 yds (2 TDs, 35 ATT) Rushing leader Earnest Davis

108 yds (0 TDs, 29 ATT) Antoine Murray

207 yards (0 TDs, 11 REC) Receiving leader Delan Tolliver

65 yds (1 TD, 5 REC) Kenny Gallop Jr.

26 TAK (16 solo, 1 TFL) Defense Daylon Land

20 TAK (14 solo, 3 TFL,1 SK)

Howard vs. Morehouse: Series history

Howard and Morehouse have played on the gridiron 37 times dating back to 1923 when Howard defeated Morehouse 10-0. Howard holds a 25-10-2 all-time series lead, with the Bison winning the most recent contest 35-17 in 2015 to sweep the 2010's revival of the series.

Here's a history of the series in the 21st century: