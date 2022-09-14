Stan Becton | NCAA.com | September 14, 2022 Everything to know about Howard vs. Morehouse in the HBCU New York Football Classic FCS football season preview: Players to watch, potential upsets and more Share Morehouse and Howard will play the inaugural HBCU New York Football Classic on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Before the action on the field starts, here's what you need to know. How the HBCU New York Football Classic works The HBCU New York Football Classic begins in 2022 and brings HBCU football to the New York metropolitan area. The classic centers around a college football game held at MetLife Stadium between HBCU schools, competing in FCS or Division II football conferences. Who are the teams? 2022 will see the Howard Bison from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) take on the Morehouse Maroon Tigers from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). When is the 2022 HBCU New York Football Classic? This year's HBCU New York Football Classic is at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 17, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. How to watch the 2022 HBCU New York Football Classic Here's how to watch the 2022 HBCU New York Football Classic: Time: 3 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Sept. 17 TV channel: CNBC Streaming: Peacock Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Stats: Follow live here Will the bands be there? Yes. The bands from both participating schools will be in attendance. Howard's "Showtime" marching band and Morehouse's "House of Funk" will perform. The bands will play in the stadium for a "zero quarter" performance before the game, a battle of the bands during halftime and play postgame. What are some other events surrounding the game? The 2022 HBCU New York Football Classic will also feature events including a college fair, a competition between of each school's debate teams and a pep rally powered by "MJ the Musical". Click or tap here for the complete list of events surrounding the game. Who are some players to watch? Howard QB Quinton Williams WR Antoine Murray OT Anim Dankwah OG Darius Fox DL Darren Brokenburr S Kenny Gallop Jr. Morehouse QB Derrach West WR/KR Marqueiz Pride LB Daylon Land DB Armani Maddox Howard vs. Morehouse: By the numbers Here's how the two programs stack up: (depending on your device, you may need to scroll to the right to see the complete tables below) Howard 2022 STATS Morehouse 0-3 (0-0) Record (Conf) 0-2 (0-0) 20.3 Points per game 8.0 32.0 Points allowed 33.0 373.0 Yards per game 184.5 243.3 Pass yards per game 98.0 129.7 Rush yards per game 86.5 403.0 Yards allowed per game 378,5 234.0 Pass yards allowed per game 196.0 169.0 Rush yards allowed per game 182.5 Quinton Williams 730 yds (4 TDs, 3 INTs) Passing leader Derrach West 192 yds (2 TDs, 1 INT) Jarett Hunter 132 yds (2 TDs, 35 ATT) Rushing leader Earnest Davis 108 yds (0 TDs, 29 ATT) Antoine Murray 207 yards (0 TDs, 11 REC) Receiving leader Delan Tolliver 65 yds (1 TD, 5 REC) Kenny Gallop Jr. 26 TAK (16 solo, 1 TFL) Defense Daylon Land 20 TAK (14 solo, 3 TFL,1 SK) Howard vs. Morehouse: Series history Howard and Morehouse have played on the gridiron 37 times dating back to 1923 when Howard defeated Morehouse 10-0. Howard holds a 25-10-2 all-time series lead, with the Bison winning the most recent contest 35-17 in 2015 to sweep the 2010's revival of the series. Here's a history of the series in the 21st century: Date Winner Loser Score Site 9/13/2014 Howard Morehouse 35-17 RFK Stadium (Washington, D.C) 9/7/2013 Howard Morehouse 27-16 RFK Stadium (Washington, D.C) 9/1/2012 Howard Morehouse 30-29 RFK Stadium (Washington, D.C) 9/10/2011 Howard Morehouse 30-27 RFK Stadium (Washington, D.C) 🏈LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS 🏈 📊 POLLS: FCS Coaches | Stats Perform Top 25 💥MORE: Standings | Scoreboard | 2022 FCS Championship | FCS-FBS upsets 🔥 HBCU: Follow the 2022 season | 2022 Classics | 2022 Celebration Bowl| Champ history 🥇 AWARDS: Walter Payton Award | Buck Buchanan Award | Jerry Rice Award 🐐ALL-TIME Top-5: NDSU | Montana | EWU | Villanova | Delaware | Harvard | Yale 😤 RIVALRY: Dakota Marker | Brawl of the Wild | Bayou Classic | Florida Classic | The Game | The Rivalry 👀 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | Winningest teams | Most unbreakable FCS records | Biggest stadiums | Longest OT games 6 HBCU golf programs compete in inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup Six HBCU golf programs competed in the inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup on Monday at Quail Hollow Club. READ MORE Alabama State beats Howard in the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Alabama State defeated Howard 23-13 to win the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge. READ MORE Northwestern kicks off college football season with win over Nebraska in Ireland On the first day of the college football season, Northwestern defeated Nebraska 31-28 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. READ MORE