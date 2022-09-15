Stan Becton | NCAA.com | September 16, 2022 CAA foes No. 10 Delaware, No. 14 Rhode Island meet in the FCS game of the week. Here's a preview and how to watch FCS football season preview: Players to watch, potential upsets and more Share There's only one ranked vs. ranked FCS game in Week 3, and it features a top-15 battle within the CAA when No. 10 Delaware visits No. 14 Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon. Find out everything you need to know below. Week 3 FCS game of the week No. 10 Delaware at No. 14 Rhode Island | Saturday, Sept. 17 | 1 p.m. ET | FloSports Quarterback Nolan Henderson leads Delaware's offense. After missing time last year with an injury, Henderson is back healthy and has the Blue Hen offense rolling entering its first CAA matchup, especially with leading wide receiver Thyrick Pitts making plays. When not attacking through the air, Delaware's offense has a quartet of running backs, all capable of going off for a big day. However, against in-state rival Delaware State, the Blue Hens saw some struggles in pass protection, giving up multiple sacks. That could be an area of concern against an improved Rhode Island defense. RANKINGS: How the FCS Week 3 rankings shake out after a week of upsets Delaware's defense features one of FCS football's long-time stars in safety Kedrick Whitehead. Whitehead has been an All-American for the majority of his career and is a leader on the Blue Hen defense. Whitehead's not alone in the back-seven, with all-conference linebacker Johnny Buchanan manning the middle of the defense. The duo is part of the reason Delaware is the sixth-best scoring defense in the FCS — a number that includes holding an FBS opponent to just seven points. UPSETS: See every FCS-over-FBS win Rhode Island's offense features a top-20 FCS quarterback entering Week 3 in Kasim Hill. He's the 15th-most efficient passer in the FCS. He and wide receiver Ed Lee have a connection that goes back to their days in high school at St. John's (D.C.), and it shows on the field to the tune of Lee's 11 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns. The Rams have used a committee-style approach on the ground, but watch out for running back Marques DeShields after his big game last week. Quarterbacks: See who's at the top of the Week 3 FCS quarterback rankings Defensively, Rhode Island has allowed only one second half touchdown while scoring a safety. That's a net of five second half points in two games, a stat that reflects head coach Jim Fleming's defensive background. Linebacker A.J. Pena enters Week 3's matchup fresh off of earning CAA Rookie of the Week honors after getting six tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in his last outing. As a team, the Rams have shown the ability to make plays in the backfield with 17 tackles for loss and 10 sacks through two games, good for eighth- and second-best in the country. One thing to watch for in this week's ranked Delaware vs. Rhode Island matchup is the Blue Hens' pass protection vs. the Rams' pass rush. Delaware allowed 4 sacks (8 if you ask DSU) last week, while Rhode Island is 2nd in the #FCS in sacks— Stan Becton (@stan_becton) September 15, 2022 MOVEMENT: Making sense of FCS conference realignment When Rhode Island hosts Delaware in Week 3's FCS game of the week, it has the potential to impact the CAA conference title race, despite it happening early in the season. The Rams and Blue Hens each have playoff aspirations come November, meaning FCS fans across the board are in for an early season treat when two of the best teams in the country meet. 🏈LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS 🏈 📊 POLLS: FCS Coaches | Stats Perform Top 25 💥MORE: Standings | Scoreboard | 2022 FCS Championship | FCS-FBS upsets 🔥 HBCU: Follow the 2022 season | 2022 Classics | 2022 Celebration Bowl| Champ history 🥇 AWARDS: Walter Payton Award | Buck Buchanan Award | Jerry Rice Award 🐐ALL-TIME Top-5: NDSU | Montana | EWU | Villanova | Delaware | Harvard | Yale 😤 RIVALRY: Dakota Marker | Brawl of the Wild | Bayou Classic | Florida Classic | The Game | The Rivalry 👀 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | Winningest teams | Most unbreakable FCS records | Biggest stadiums | Longest OT games Delaware's Nolan Henderson surges in FCS quarterback rankings for Week 4 An impressive weekend from Delaware's Nolan Henderson makes him the biggest riser in this week's FCS quarterback rankings, with some shuffling shaking up the bottom half of the top 10. READ MORE Shedeur Sanders leads the FCS quarterback power rankings after Week 1 Shedeur Sanders checks in at No. 1 in the FCS quarterback power rankings after he showed great accuracy and efficiency in Jackson State's victory against Florida A&M. READ MORE 9 potential breakout FCS football teams in the 2022 season Here's a look at the potential breakout FCS teams for the 2022 season. READ MORE