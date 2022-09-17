College football rankings: A new No. 1 and lots more changes in Week 3 AP poll

The 2022 Ohio State football team is looking to lift the College Football Playoff trophy for the first time since the Playoff began in 2014 after missing it last year. En route to Ohio State's title aspirations, the Buckeyes will look to win their fifth Big Ten championship in the last six years. This season's Buckeyes will rely on a mixture of experienced stars and an influx of new talent to maintain their status as one of college football’s premier programs.

Here is the complete 2022 Ohio State football schedule, including opponents, results and players to watch.

2022 Ohio State football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

Here is the full, detailed schedule for Ohio State's 2022 football season.

*All TBAs are as of Aug. 8, 2022

Big Ten football standings

Latest college football rankings

2021 results

The Buckeyes went 11-2 in 2021, missing the College Football Playoff but winning the Rose Bowl.

Here’s what happened in every game of Ohio State's 2021 schedule:

Top returning players

Ohio State lost two first-round wide receivers — Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave — from 2021, but the offense remains loaded with talent. Quarterback C.J. Stroud leads the offense in 2022 after finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist in his first year as a starter. Stroud's blindside will be protected in 2021 by offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., making the position switch from right guard. Johnson will get to create rushing lanes for standout running back TreVeyon Henderson who ran for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns as a true freshman. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba adds to Ohio State's offensive firepower; in his last outing, he set an FBS bowl-game record with 347 receiving yards and a Rose Bowl record with 15 catches while adding in three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. also had a breakout performance in the Rose Bowl, catching three touchdowns. He returns in 2022, as does wideout Kamryn Babb, who was injured in 2021. Led by position coach Brian Hartline, Ohio State's receiving room is deep once again as former five-star recruits Julian Fleming and Emeka Egbuka round out the position.

Ohio State's defense begins up front in the trenches. Defensive linemen Taron Vincent and Zach Harrison lead the experience group under the tutelage of position coach Larry Johnson. Second-year players Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau are also expected to contribute after they combined for 5.5 sacks in 2021.

Ohio State's linebacker corps will shrink in 2022 as a result of new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' 4-2-5 base defense, meaning only two traditional linebackers on the field. Linebacker Teradja Mitchell returns with the most experience.

In the secondary, cornerback Denzel Burke looks to emerge as the latest shutdown corner for the Buckeyes. He'll be joined by cornerback Cameron Brown on the outside. Elsewhere, safety Josh Proctor returns from injury, while Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister brings 23 games of experience in Knowles' system to Ohio State's defense.

2021-22 College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff era is entering its ninth season in the 2022-23 season. Last year, Georgia won its first CFP trophy. Will Georgia become the first team to repeat as champions in College Football Playoff history? Will Ohio State make its return to the postseason tournament? Or will a new team emerge atop college football's throne?

Here are the dates and sites for the New Year's Six games, 2022 College Football Playoff semifinals and CFP national championship.

When are the New Year's Six games?

Here are the dates and schedule for 2022's New Year's Six games:

Orange Bowl : 7:30 or 8 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL

: 7:30 or 8 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL Sugar Bowl : 12 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA

: 12 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA Cotton Bowl : 1 p.m. ET Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX

: 1 p.m. ET Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX Rose Bowl: 5 p.m. ET Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA

All games scheduled to air on ESPN

When are the College Football Playoff semifinals?

The CFP semifinals are set for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. One semifinal is the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The other semifinal is the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The start times for the games will be at 4 p.m. or 8 p.m. ET. As of Aug. 8, 2022, the times have yet to be assigned to each game.

When is the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship?

The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The title game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This will mark the first time Los Angeles will serve as host of the CFP National Championship Game.

As of Aug. 8, 2022, the CFP national championship time has not been announced but it will air during the primetime window on ESPN.

Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

YEAR

(GAME DATE) GAME LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana

Future CFP national championship locations and dates

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8

2025: Location TBD - Jan. 6

2026: Location TBD - Jan. 5