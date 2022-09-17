Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | September 19, 2022 WATCH: App State stuns Troy with Hail Mary on final play Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Share With 2 seconds left on the clock, Appalachian State faced 4th & 10 with the ball on their own 47-yard line, down 28-26 to Sun Belt Conference foe Troy, leaving the Mountaineers only enough time for a last-ditch Hail Mary. It was all another set up for the next crazy chapter to the Mountaineers' season. Quarterback Chase Brice evaded pressure in the pocket before rolling out to heave up a prayer to the end zone. The throw came up short, where it batted around before falling right into the hands of wide receiver Christan Horn, who ran it in for the game-winning score. Check it out. 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗗𝗮𝘆 ✔️𝗨𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝗻 ✔️#GoApp pic.twitter.com/OnXTV5RTLU— App State Football (@AppState_FB) September 17, 2022 The miracle finish adds to what could be the wildest start to a season in the sport this year. To recap, App State scored 40 points in the fourth quarter — and lost in a back-and-forth Week 1 showdown with North Carolina. The Mountaineers then won at then-No. 6 Texas A&M on the road last week before hosting ESPN's College GameDay for the first time Saturday ahead of the comeback victory. Just moments before with App State trailing 28-24, the Trojans took an intentional safety to make it 28-26, punting the ball away to the Mountaineers with 20 seconds remaining. Needing only a field goal, App State failed to get within range after Brice's first three passes went incomplete, which led to the last-second heroics. LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: 17 of the most successful walk-ons | National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles How the Sun Belt Conference landed 3 huge upsets — and what comes next If you thought the internet was on fire Saturday trying to keep up with all the Sun Belt upsets, you should have seen Commissioner Keith Gill. READ MORE Appalachian State and Jon Jon Millner build a strong wrestling resume Jon Jon Millner, a two-time All-American, is back this season to help Appalachian State continue its run of success in the Southern Conference and NCAA championships. READ MORE College wrestling rankings: Northwestern breaks into Top 25, Penn continues to rise While No. 2 Iowa and No. 12 Oklahoma State’s Bout at the Ballpark may have stolen some of the spotlight this weekend because of the unique nature of the event and the historic rivalry, a number of other teams around the country made headlines for conference wins and upset victories. Here’s what you need to know about the Top 25 NWCA rankings this week: READ MORE