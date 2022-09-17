WATCH: App State stuns Troy with Hail Mary on final play

With 2 seconds left on the clock, Appalachian State faced 4th & 10 with the ball on their own 47-yard line, down 28-26 to Sun Belt Conference foe Troy, leaving the Mountaineers only enough time for a last-ditch Hail Mary.

It was all another set up for the next crazy chapter to the Mountaineers' season.

Quarterback Chase Brice evaded pressure in the pocket before rolling out to heave up a prayer to the end zone. The throw came up short, where it batted around before falling right into the hands of wide receiver Christan Horn, who ran it in for the game-winning score.

Check it out.

The miracle finish adds to what could be the wildest start to a season in the sport this year. To recap, App State scored 40 points in the fourth quarter — and lost in a back-and-forth Week 1 showdown with North Carolina. The Mountaineers then won at then-No. 6 Texas A&M on the road last week before hosting ESPN's College GameDay for the first time Saturday ahead of the comeback victory.

Just moments before with App State trailing 28-24, the Trojans took an intentional safety to make it 28-26, punting the ball away to the Mountaineers with 20 seconds remaining. Needing only a field goal, App State failed to get within range after Brice's first three passes went incomplete, which led to the last-second heroics.