College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for Week 4

College football rankings: Penn State, Oregon enter top 15 in new AP poll

We're playing in Week 4 of the college football season. No. 11 Tennessee hosts No. 20 Florida on Saturday afternoon to headline the weekend.

Check out the latest top 25 rankings below, along with TV information.

College football Top 25 scores, schedule, TV for Week 4

AP Top 25 rankings: Week 4

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Georgia (59) 1,569 1 3-0 2 Alabama (3) 1,492 2 3-0 3 Ohio State (1) 1,473 3 3-0 4 Michigan 1,364 4 3-0 5 Clemson 1,268 5 3-0 6 Oklahoma 1,257 6 3-0 7 Southern California 1.197 7 3-0 8 Kentucky 1,096 9 3-0 8 Oklahoma State 1,071 8 3-0 10 Arkansas 920 10 3-0 11 Tennessee 866 15 3-0 12 NC State 781 16 3-0 13 Utah 684 14 2-1 14 Penn State 666 22 3-0 15 Oregon 593 25 2-1 16 Ole Miss 585 20 3-0 17 Baylor 494 17 2-1 18 Washington 485 NR 3-0 19 BYU 381 12 2-1 20 Florida 360 18 2-1 21 Wake Forest 345 19 3-0 22 Texas 339 21 2-1 23 Texas A&M 309 24 2-1 24 Pitt 181 23 2-1 25 Miami (Fla.) 123 13 2-1 Others receiving votes: Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4

