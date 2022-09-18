NCAA.com | September 18, 2022 College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for Week 4 College football rankings: Penn State, Oregon enter top 15 in new AP poll Share We're playing in Week 4 of the college football season. No. 11 Tennessee hosts No. 20 Florida on Saturday afternoon to headline the weekend. Check out the latest top 25 rankings below, along with TV information. College football Top 25 scores, schedule, TV for Week 4 Click or tap here for a live college football scoreboard Kent State at No. 1 Georgia | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+ Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC Maryland at No. 4 Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest | 12 p.m. | ABC Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. | FOX No. 7 USC at Oregon State | 9:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network Northern Illinois at No. 8 Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas) | 7 p.m. | ESPN No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS UConn at No. 12 NC State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3 No. 13 Utah at Arizona St. | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN Central Michigan at No. 14 Penn State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network No. 15 Oregon at Washington State | 4 p.m. | FOX Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss | 4 p.m. | SEC Network No. 17 Baylor at Iowa St. | 12 p.m. | ESPN2 Stanford at No. 18 Washington | 10:30 p.m. | FS1 Wyoming at No. 19 BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN Rhode Island at No. 24 Pitt | 12 p.m. | ACC Network Middle Tennessee at No. 25 Miami (Fla.) | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network AP Top 25 rankings: Week 4 RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Georgia (59) 1,569 1 3-0 2 Alabama (3) 1,492 2 3-0 3 Ohio State (1) 1,473 3 3-0 4 Michigan 1,364 4 3-0 5 Clemson 1,268 5 3-0 6 Oklahoma 1,257 6 3-0 7 Southern California 1.197 7 3-0 8 Kentucky 1,096 9 3-0 8 Oklahoma State 1,071 8 3-0 10 Arkansas 920 10 3-0 11 Tennessee 866 15 3-0 12 NC State 781 16 3-0 13 Utah 684 14 2-1 14 Penn State 666 22 3-0 15 Oregon 593 25 2-1 16 Ole Miss 585 20 3-0 17 Baylor 494 17 2-1 18 Washington 485 NR 3-0 19 BYU 381 12 2-1 20 Florida 360 18 2-1 21 Wake Forest 345 19 3-0 22 Texas 339 21 2-1 23 Texas A&M 309 24 2-1 24 Pitt 181 23 2-1 25 Miami (Fla.) 123 13 2-1 MORE POLLS: Check out the latest rankings across the country College football scores, results for Week 3 Saturday, Sept. 17 No. 1 Georgia 48, South Carolina 7 No. 2 Alabama 63, UL Monroe 7 No. 3 Ohio State 77, Toledo 21 No. 4 Michigan 59, UConn 0 No. 5 Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 20 No. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14 No. 7 USC 45, Fresno State 17 No. 8 Oklahoma State 63, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7 No. 9 Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0 No. 10 Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27 Washington 39, No. 11 Michigan State 28 No. 25 Oregon 41, No. 12 BYU 20 No. 24 Texas A&M 17, No. 13 Miami (Fla.) 9 No. 14 Utah 35, San Diego State 7 No. 15 Tennessee 63, Akron 6 No. 16 NC State 27, Texas Tech 14 No. 17 Baylor 42, Texas State 7 No. 18 Florida 31, South Florida 28 No. 19 Wake Forest 37, Liberty 36 No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0 No. 21 Texas 41, UTSA 20 No. 22 Penn State 41, Auburn 12 No. 23 Pitt 34, Western Michigan 13 College football scores, results for Week 2 Saturday, Sept. 10 No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19 No. 2 Georgia 33, Samford 0 No. 3 Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12 No. 4 Michigan 56, Hawai'i 10 No. 5 Clemson 35, Furman 12 Appalachian State 17, No. 6 Texas A&M 14 No. 7 Oklahoma 33, Kent State 3 Marshall 26, No. 8 Notre Dame 21 No. 21 BYU 26, No. 9 Baylor 20 No. 10 USC 41, Stanford 28 No. 11 Oklahoma State 34, Arizona State 17 No. 20 Kentucky 26, No. 12 Florida 20 No. 13 Utah 73, Southern Utah 7 No. 14 Michigan State 52, Akron 0 No. 15 Miami (Fla.) 30, Southern Miss 7 No. 16 Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30 No. 24 Tennessee 34, No. 17 Pitt 27 (OT) No. 18 NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3 Washington State 17, No. 19 Wisconsin 14 No. 22 Ole Miss 59, Central Arkansas 3 No. 23 Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25 Texas Tech 33, No. 25 Houston 30 (2OT) Oregon blasts BYU, Appalachian State's Hail Mary miracle and more from Week 3 College football Week 3 Saturday action gets underway with top-ranked teams taking care of business early. READ MORE 2022 Clemson football schedule: dates, times, tv channels, scores Here is everything you need to know about Clemson football for the 2022 season, including the schedule, opponents, results and players to watch. READ MORE 2022 Ohio State football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results Here is everything you need to know about Ohio State football for the 2022 season, including the schedule, opponents, results and players to watch. READ MORE