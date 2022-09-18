Oregon blasts BYU, Appalachian State's Hail Mary miracle and more from Week 3

College football rankings: A new No. 1 and lots more changes in Week 3 AP poll

Week 3 provided more fun across the country, including top-ranked Georgia continuing to look the part and Appalachian State shocking Troy in a Hail Mary with ESPN's College GameDay in town.

Here's everything you need to know for Week 3:

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix accounted for five total touchdowns to tie a career-high — three rushing, two passing — as No. 25 Oregon blasted No. 12 BYU 41-20. The Ducks jumped out to a 10-0 lead before BYU cut the lead to 3 early in the second quarter. Then, Oregon scored 28 points in the second and third quarters to put the game out of reach.

The Ducks dominated the game on the ground, rushing for 212 yards while limiting the Cougars to 61 rushing yards. Nix ran for 35 of Oregon's yards and passed for 222 yards, completing 13 of 18 passes.

Appalachian State began Week 3 with College Gameday in Boone for the first time ever. The Mountaineers ended Week 3 with a miracle.

Appalachian State trailed Troy 28-26 with two seconds to play, possessing the ball at its own 47-yard line. Mountaineer quarterback Chase Brice dropped back for a Hail Mary attempt and launched the ball towards the end zone. The ball only made it to the 5-yard line and was batted down by a Troy defender....

...but down below waited Appalachian State wide receiver Christan Horn. Horn caught the ball, bubbled out towards the sideline, followed a block from fellow wide receiver Kaedin Robinson and found the end zone, completing the miracle in the mountains. Watch the play below.

Top-ranked Georgia easily took care of business on the road, defeating South Carolina 48-7.

It took almost three games, but the Bulldogs finally allowed their first touchdown of the season, as South Carolina avoided the shutout by scoring a touchdown late in the fourth. However, Georgia’s defense largely dominated the Gamecocks, picking off three passes that resulted in three Bulldog touchdowns.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 284 yards on 16 for 23 passing. Bennett's performance but him in rare territory as he's the first player to open a season with three straight games passing for at least 250 yards while rushing for a touchdown since Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes in 2016.

With the win, Georgia has won 18-straight regular season games with a 33 point average margin of victory. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart moves to 5-0 in his career against former assistants.

Nebraska got things started with a touchdown, but No. 6 Oklahoma scored 49 straight to secure the victory 49-14 on the road.

Dillon Gabriel led the Sooners by throwing for two touchdowns and rushing another, one of four rushing touchdowns by Oklahoma.

Once conference rivals 10 years ago, a wide gap sits between the two teams now. The Sooners are hoping to build up for a possible playoff run while the Huskers are fresh into the post-Scott Frost era.

Washington blasted No. 11 Michigan State 39-28 as the Huskies defended their home turf. Washington jumped out to a 22-0 lead with 8:32 to play in the second quarter and that was enough to hold on. Washington quarterback Michael Penix passed for 397 yards and four touchdowns leading the Huskies to the win. On the other side, Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman left it all on the field, finishing with nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns, including one fourth-quarter touchdown.

Washington's win made history for the Pac-12 as its the first time the conference has won multiple ranked games in the same day during the College Football Playoff era. Oregon was the other Pac-12 team to win.

Penn State used a 17-point third quarter to defeat Auburn on the road 42-12. The Nittany Lions led the Tigers 14-6 entering the second half, but true freshman running back and former five-star recruit Nick Singleton broke the game open with a one-yard touchdown to cap off a drive where he had a 53-yard run. Later in the fourth quarter, Singleton ran for his second touchdown of the day, this time from 54 yards out. In total, Singleton ran the ball 10 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns, averaging an impressive 12.4 yards per carry. Auburn was unable to stop the run all game long, with Penn State rushing for 245 yards and five touchdowns on just 39 attempts.

The 29-point win is Penn State's second-largest win over an SEC opponent, only trailing a 1978 win over Kentucky. The 29-point loss is Auburn's largest non-conference home loss since a 1982 defeat to Nebraska.

Singleton said SEE YA ✌️@PennStateFball is running away with it in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/cAS8YbW1oY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022

Texas A&M beat Miami 17-9 in a steady win. The Aggies went with Max Johnson as the starting quarterback this week and he managed the game, completing 50 percent of his passes for 140 passes and one touchdown. Johnson found help from his rushing attack as running back Devon Achane led the team with 92 yards on 18 carries. Achane also caught four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown, while gaining 54 yards on kick returns.

Texas A&M’s defense played a bend but don’t break style, holding Miami to three field goals, despite allowing more yards of total offense. The Aggies limited Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke to 21-41 passing and without a touchdown.

Under the radar teams move to 3-0

Week 3 began with three unranked teams guaranteed to be undefeated by the end of the week as 2-0 teams James Madison and TCU and 3-0 team North Carolina had bye weeks. That said, 15 other unranked teams entering Week 3 will enter Week 4 undefeated after this week's results. Take a look at the unranked undefeated teams so far after today's action:

All teams 3-0

Could one of these unranked undefeated teams be ranked next week's AP Poll? They'll have the wins to back it up if so.