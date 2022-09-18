Penn State rises, Washington enters as Week 4's AP Poll sets up enticing games ahead

Only three ranked teams lost last week, but a handful of impressive wins led to changes in this week's AP Poll. Let's break down Week 4's movement in the latest poll.

Here's the complete AP Top 25 poll (first-place votes in parentheses).

Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Georgia (59) 1,569 1 3-0 2 Alabama (3) 1,492 2 3-0 3 Ohio State (1) 1,473 3 3-0 4 Michigan 1,364 4 3-0 5 Clemson 1,268 5 3-0 6 Oklahoma 1,257 6 3-0 7 Southern California 1.197 7 3-0 8 Kentucky 1,096 9 3-0 8 Oklahoma State 1,071 8 3-0 10 Arkansas 920 10 3-0 11 Tennessee 866 15 3-0 12 NC State 781 16 3-0 13 Utah 684 14 2-1 14 Penn State 666 22 3-0 15 Oregon 593 25 2-1 16 Ole Miss 585 20 3-0 17 Baylor 494 17 2-1 18 Washington 485 NR 3-0 19 BYU 381 12 2-1 20 Florida 360 18 2-1 21 Wake Forest 345 19 3-0 22 Texas 339 21 2-1 23 Texas A&M 309 24 2-1 24 Pittsburgh 181 23 2-1 25 Miami (Fla.) 123 13 2-1 Others receiving votes: Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4

Penn State, Texas A&M and Oregon rise

No. 14 Penn State dominated Auburn on the road to rise eight spots in the poll. It's the highest ranking of the season for the Nittany Lions, who just picked up their second-largest defeat ever over an SEC opponent.

Meanwhile, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 15 Oregon each picked up ranked wins to boost their ranking in the poll. The Aggies and Ducks remain below their previous peaks in 2022's poll — 6th and 11th, respectively — but each team gains momentum entering a matchup against an undefeated opponent in Week 4. Texas A&M faces No. 10 Arkansas and Oregon plays Washington State

Washington joins the party

No. 18 Washington is the only new entrant in this week's AP Poll, replacing Michigan State who it beat 39-28. While No. 19 BYU and No. 25 Miami saw drops of seven and 12 spots after losses, respectively, none of the losses were enough to shake them from the poll.

Bubbling under

While the top 10 teams of Week 4's AP Poll remained the same, new teams are bubbling under the top-10 threshold after last week's No. 11, 12 and 13 all lost.

As a result, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 NC State and No. 13 Utah are bubbling right under the top 10, with only 236 votes separating the 10th and 13th spots.

Week 3 ranked matchups to watch



Clemson heads to Wake Forest in each team's biggest test so far. While both teams are undefeated, the Tigers have not beaten an opponent with an FBS win this season, and the Demon Deacons needed to stop a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter last week to win. Yet, Clemson and Wake Forest will see how they stack up in the ACC Atlantic division come Week 4, with the winner grabbing an early divisional lead.

Florida battles Tennessee with College Gameday in town. All eyes will be on the two quarterbacks as Florida's Anthony Richardson looks to rediscover his form after struggling the last two weeks, while Tennessee's Hendon Hooker leads the third-best scoring offense in the FBS.

Arkansas battles Texas A&M in a neutral site contest at the Southwest Classic. Arkansas enters after escaping Missouri State last week, an FCS team. Texas A&M enters after picking up a ranked win over Miami. However, you can throw previous results out the window when the Razorbacks and Aggies play, as anything can happen in this rivalry matchup.

Here are other games that are worth highlighting, all featuring at least one undefeated team:

Overall, the latest AP Poll sets up an exciting Week 4.