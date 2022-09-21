Patrick Mahomes vs. Baker Mayfield: Remembering the record 2016 Oklahoma-Texas Tech shootout

Before they became NFL stars, quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield were part of a record-setting college football game between Texas Tech and Oklahoma on Oct. 22, 2016.

The matchup featured Mayfield's Sooners, who were ranked 16th at the time, visiting Mahomes' Red Raiders in Week 8 of the regular season.

It was a night filled with offensive firepower, as the teams combined for the most total yards (1,708) ever in a Big 12 conference game. The 78 first downs tied an NCAA record. Mahomes and Mayfield also set an FBS record for passing yards by two opposing players in the same game (1,279) and most yards gained by two opposing players in one game (1,383).

Oklahoma held on for a 66-59 victory. But the stat line of the night went to Mahomes, who tallied an FBS-record 819 total yards in the loss, while also managing to tie the single-game game record for passing yards (734, Washington State's Connor Halliday vs. Cal in 2014).

Here are the statistics for the quarterbacks (scroll to the right if you can't see the whole table):

Player CMP ATT PCT YDS YDS PER ATT TD INT RATE RUSH YARDS Mahomes 52 88 59.1 734 8.3 5 1 145.6 85 Mayfield 27 36 75.0 545 15.1 7 0 266.3 19

Mahomes' 88 pass attempts came in one shy of tying the FBS record (Halliday had 89 in that 2013 game). His 52 completions were six off the FBS record (Halliday in that 2013 game and Eastern Michigan's Andy Schmitt in 2008 vs. Central Michigan).

Texas Tech finished the season 5-7. Mahomes was selected 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL draft.

Oklahoma finished 11-2 in 2016, including a 35-19 win in the Sugar Bowl against Auburn. Mayfield returned for the 2017 season and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff, where they fell to Georgia 54-48 in the semifinal (Rose Bowl). He was selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL draft.