The top 5 quarterback-wide receiver duos in FCS football, so far

Through three games of the 2022 FCS season, a select few quarterback-wide receiver combinations stand above the rest.

These are the five duos with great synergy, at times unstoppable, dicing through defenses for big plays.

Tim DeMorat and Fotis Kokosioulis | Fordham

One can argue that quarterback Tim DeMorat is such a prolific passer that he doesn't have a top receiver, but numbers say otherwise. Wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis has caught 31 of DeMorat's 85 completions, 13 more than anyone else on the team. To put that in perspective, some of the top wideouts in the country don't have 13 catches through three weeks this season. When you consider the duo connected for a game-winning touchdown against Monmouth, it's clear it is one of the best in the country.

ICYMI Here are all 6⃣ of QB @TDemorat's passing TDs from today as he ties his own single game record and becomes the all-time Ram leader with 78 career TD passes. pic.twitter.com/7H1MWLpxQS — Fordham Football (@FORDHAMFOOTBALL) September 11, 2022

Shedeur Sanders and Dallas Daniels | Jackson State

Like the other top quarterbacks so far this season, quarterback Shedeur Sanders has done a great job of spreading the ball around, with 16 different players catching a pass for Jackson State through three games. However, the Sanders-Daniels connection has been the best among the group so far. Wide receiver Dallas Daniels leads the team in every receiving category. The dynamic duo connected for three touchdowns in Week 3, sparking Jackson State offense's explosion.

3️⃣ TDs on the day for the Sanders-Daniels connection. pic.twitter.com/I3tML8Qlwz — Andscape (@andscape) September 17, 2022

Fred Payton and Ty James | Mercer

After putting up a Randy Moss-esque statline to open the season, wide receiver Ty James has continued to be the top target for quarterback Fred Payton. Against FCS opponents, Payton and James average six catches, 165 yards and 2.5 touchdowns. The Payton-James connection even found success against FBS opponent Auburn, averaging 14 yards per catch. When Payton looks James' way, expect a big play to be the result.

𝗙𝗖𝗦 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞



Ty James of @MercerFootball is the FCS Player of the Week for Week 0. @wr_james hauled in 5 receptions for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Bears' 63-13 win over Morehead State.#FCS pic.twitter.com/IAzxSdD9PR — NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) August 30, 2022

Corey Fields - Shaq Davis | South Carolina State

"Shaq's down there somewhere!" I'm sure that's not what quarterback Corey Fields says when throwing the ball to wide receiver Shaq Davis, but when you have a target like Davis, standing at 6'5'' 210 pounds, you can't blame Fields if he did. Not only is Davis an imposing physical wideout, but he also has accounted for 62 percent of South Carolina State's receiving yards and all of its receiving touchdowns. Even with teams game planning to stop the Fields-Davis connection, the duo is still finding success.

South Carolina State University WR Shaq Davis 87 yard td against Bethune-Cookmanpic.twitter.com/1lzhHbkHLg — HBCU Premier Sports (@HBCUSports1) September 12, 2022

Dresser Winn and Colton Dowell | UT Martin

In every game, quarterback Dresser Winn has found wide receiver Colton Dowell for a touchdown. Dowell has two games with at least seven catches and 100 yards, both coming against UT Martin's FCS opponents. When UT Martin played Missouri State in a ranked FCS matchup, Winn found Dowell almost every time he needed a play to be made, showing the trust between the two.

Dresser Winn to Colton Dowell is one of the best tandems in FCS football https://t.co/VTSIirhRGb — Stan Becton (@stan_becton) September 17, 2022

Honorable mention:

Parker McKinney - Dakota Allen | Eastern Kentucky

The McKinney-Allen connection misses out on this list because it is a QB-TE connection rather than wide receiver connection. However, McKinney and Allen still deserve recognition for their success through the air. Allen leads the team in every receiving category and has been a dynamic threat in the Eastern Kentucky offense.

