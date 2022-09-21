Wild Saturday

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | September 23, 2022

The top 5 quarterback-wide receiver duos in FCS football, so far

FCS football season preview: Players to watch, potential upsets and more

Through three games of the 2022 FCS season, a select few quarterback-wide receiver combinations stand above the rest.

These are the five duos with great synergy, at times unstoppable, dicing through defenses for big plays. 

Tim DeMorat and Fotis Kokosioulis | Fordham

One can argue that quarterback Tim DeMorat is such a prolific passer that he doesn't have a top receiver, but numbers say otherwise. Wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis has caught 31 of DeMorat's 85 completions, 13 more than anyone else on the team. To put that in perspective, some of the top wideouts in the country don't have 13 catches through three weeks this season. When you consider the duo connected for a game-winning touchdown against Monmouth, it's clear it is one of the best in the country.

QUARTERBACKS: See Week 4's top 10 FCS quarterback rankings

Shedeur Sanders and Dallas Daniels | Jackson State 

Like the other top quarterbacks so far this season, quarterback Shedeur Sanders has done a great job of spreading the ball around, with 16 different players catching a pass for Jackson State through three games. However, the Sanders-Daniels connection has been the best among the group so far. Wide receiver Dallas Daniels leads the team in every receiving category. The dynamic duo connected for three touchdowns in Week 3, sparking Jackson State offense's explosion.

2022 HBCU: Follow everything that happens in the 2022 HBCU football season

Fred Payton and Ty James | Mercer

After putting up a Randy Moss-esque statline to open the season, wide receiver Ty James has continued to be the top target for quarterback Fred Payton. Against FCS opponents, Payton and James average six catches, 165 yards and 2.5 touchdowns. The Payton-James connection even found success against FBS opponent Auburn, averaging 14 yards per catch. When Payton looks James' way, expect a big play to be the result.

RANKINGS: See the latest FCS Coaches Poll

Corey Fields - Shaq Davis | South Carolina State

"Shaq's down there somewhere!" I'm sure that's not what quarterback Corey Fields says when throwing the ball to wide receiver Shaq Davis, but when you have a target like Davis, standing at 6'5'' 210 pounds, you can't blame Fields if he did. Not only is Davis an imposing physical wideout, but he also has accounted for 62 percent of South Carolina State's receiving yards and all of its receiving touchdowns. Even with teams game planning to stop the Fields-Davis connection, the duo is still finding success.

HBCU POWER RANKINGS: Undefeated start boosts North Carolina Central 

Dresser Winn and Colton Dowell | UT Martin

In every game, quarterback Dresser Winn has found wide receiver Colton Dowell for a touchdown. Dowell has two games with at least seven catches and 100 yards, both coming against UT Martin's FCS opponents. When UT Martin played Missouri State in a ranked FCS matchup, Winn found Dowell almost every time he needed a play to be made, showing the trust between the two.

UPSETS: See every FCS-over-FBS upset

Honorable mention:

Parker McKinney - Dakota Allen | Eastern Kentucky 

The McKinney-Allen connection misses out on this list because it is a QB-TE connection rather than wide receiver connection. However, McKinney and Allen still deserve recognition for their success through the air. Allen leads the team in every receiving category and has been a dynamic threat in the Eastern Kentucky offense.

The next five

Here are the next five best QB-WR duos in FCS Football to start the season:

  • Nolan Henderson - Thyrick Pitts | Delaware
  • Matthew Sluka - Jalen Coker | Holy Cross
  • Quinton Williams - Antoine Murray | Howard
  • Bronson Barron - Ty MacPherson | Weber State
  • Jason Shelley - Tyrone Scott |  Missouri State

