No. 5 Clemson survives 2OT scare, No. 6 Oklahoma stunned, No. 11 Tennessee hangs on and more from a wild Week 4

Week 4 of college football featured no shortage of close calls on Saturday, with No. 5 Clemson needing two overtimes to hold off No. 21 Wake Forest and No. 15 Oregon rallying to outscore Washington State.

Click here to see all of Saturday’s scores

Here's everything you need to know for Week 4:

USA TODAY Sports No. 5 Clemson outlasts No. 21 Wake Forest in thrilling 2OT victory

It was a good old fashioned shootout on Saturday in the ACC between ranked teams. Clemson escaped defeat with a thrilling 51-45 2OT win against the Demon Deacons. This win came as the Demon Deacons fell just short of their first win against a top-10 team since 1946 against Tennessee.

Both quarterbacks showed out. Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei went 26 for 41 for 371 yards and five touchdowns, while Sam Hartman went 20 for 29 for 337 yards and a school-record six passing touchdowns.

Clemson came out the gate rolling, jumping out to a 17-7 lead midway through second period, but rallying responses kept the game close down the stretch. The third quarter even featured Wake Forest’s first lead of the game at 21-20, Clemson’s first time trailing in a game since November 2021.

Clemson running back Will Shipley had a game-high 104 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. Wake Forest receiver Jahmal Banks was the only wideout in the outing to have over 100 yards, bringing in 141 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker accounted for 461 total yards and three total touchdowns, leading the Volunteers to a 38-33 win over Florida. Tennessee led Florida 38-21 midway through the fourth quarter before the Gators mounted a comeback. Florida scored two fourth quarter touchdowns before recovering an onside kick with 16 seconds to play.

HE TOOK THE ONSIDE KICK OUT OF MID-AIR! FLORIDA HAS THE BALL. pic.twitter.com/2ohMj2UKoL — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 24, 2022

However, Florida's ensuing drive wouldn't result in points as quarterback Anthony Richardson threw a game-sealing interception. With the 38-33 win, Tennessee ended a five-game losing streak against Florida.

TENNESSEE SURVIVES.



They'll be singing "Rocky Top" all night. pic.twitter.com/NdC6WXBHKa — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 24, 2022

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez accounted for 5 touchdowns as the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma. The Wildcats have now won three of the last for meetings against the Sooners thanks to Martinez's impressive performance. He completed 21-34 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown, rushing for 148 yards on 21 attempts for four touchdowns.

None of Martinez's rushes were bigger than his 55-yard run on 3rd-and-16 with 2:39 to play in the fourth quarter. The run set up Kansas State's final touchdown of the game — also from Martinez — as the Wildcats put the game away for good.

ARE YOU KIDDING, MARTINEZ!? 🤯



This run was UNREAL 🔥🔥



cc: @KStateFB pic.twitter.com/iL04sHPm3f — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2022

No. 4 Michigan began its Big Ten schedule by beating Maryland, 34-27.

The Wolverines’ ground game continued the success shown in the three previous weeks in averaging over 230 yards per game, with running back Blake Corum rushing for a whopping 243 yards on 30 carries. In addition to the strong performance from Corum, quarterback J.J. McCarthy had 220 passing yards, connecting on two touchdown passes.

While the offense protected the football, Michigan’s defense continued to force turnovers, forcing three. The Terrapins twice got to within a single score in the fourth quarter before Michigan sealed the win.

The 2022 Southwest Classic was wild. The game started with Arkansas jumping out to a 14-0 first quarter lead behind the arm of Razorback quarterback K.J. Jefferson and his two passing touchdowns. Then, Texas A&M responded by scoring 23 unanswered points across the second and third quarters.

HOW DID TEXAS A&M SCORE A TD HERE!? 😱



(via @AggieFootball)pic.twitter.com/NPpS2l4fSy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2022

In the fourth quarter, Arkansas came back to life cutting the score to 23-21. After forcing Texas A&M into a missed field goal attempt with 6:30 to play, the Razorbacks drove the ball 40 yards in nine plays to the Texas A&M 24-yard line with 1:30 left on the clock. Arkansas' kicker Cam Little kicked a 42-yard attempt but it doinked off the top of the upright, securing Texas A&M its second-consecutive ranked win.

ARKANSAS DOINKS IT. TEXAS A&M WINS 😱 pic.twitter.com/alywNa7ZXv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2022

For the second time in Texas-Texas Tech history, the game went into overtime. Here's how it happened.

First, Texas Tech kicked a 45-yard field goal to go up 34-31 with 21 seconds remaining. Texas drove 46 yards in 21 seconds to kick a game-tying field goal to force overtime.

In overtime, Texas received the ball first, but running back Bijan Robinson fumbled the ball, leading to a Red Raider recovery. From there, all Texas Tech needed was points on the board for the win. Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal to secure the win, 37-34.

The victory brought back flashes of Texas Tech's win over Texas in 2008. Why so? That's because 2022's win is the first against a ranked Texas team and home win against Texas since 2008.

Middle Tennessee might've beat No. 25 Miami by a 14-point margin, 45-31, but the game wasn't as close as the final score indicates as the Blue Raiders beat an AP-ranked team for the first time in program history. Middle Tennessee jumped out to a 17-3 first quarter lead before ballooning its lead to a 21-point margin with eight minutes to play in the third quarter.

Middle Tennessee's defense stole the show, forcing Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke into two interceptions and ultimately his benching. Offensively, the Blue Raiders play of the day came when quarterback Chase Cunningham found wide receiver DJ England-Chisolm for a 99-yard touchdown pass.