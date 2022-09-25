Tennessee and NC State enter top 10 of AP Top 25 rankings for the first time this decade in Week 5

Two new teams enter the AP top 10 for the first time this decade after two top 10 teams lost last week. Let's break down Week 5's movement in the latest poll.

Here's the complete AP Top 25 poll (first-place votes in parentheses).

Week 5 AP Top 25 Poll

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Georgia (55) 1,565 1 4-0 2 Alabama (4) 1,487 2 4-0 3 Ohio State (4) 1,483 3 4-0 4 Michigan 1,354 4 4-0 5 Clemson 1,311 5 4-0 6 Southern California 1,236 7 4-0 7 Kentucky 1,127 8 4-0 8 Tennessee 1,119 11 4-0 9 Oklahoma State 1,081 9 3-0 10 NC State 920 12 4-0 11 Penn State 876 14 4-0 12 Utah 760 13 3-1 13 Oregon 727 15 3-1 14 Ole Miss 691 16 4-0 15 Washington 657 18 4-0 16 Baylor 550 17 3-1 17 Texas A&M 543 23 3-1 18 Oklahoma 529 6 3-1 19 BYU 482 19 3-1 20 Arkansas 457 10 3-1 21 Minnesota 288 NR 4-0 22 Wake Forest 265 21 3-1 23 Florida State 244 NR 4-0 24 Pitt 209 24 3-1 25 Kansas State 166 NR 3-1

Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, James Madison 4, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1

Tennessee and NC State enter the top 10

No. 8 Tennessee and No. 10 NC State entered the top 10 of the AP Top 25, replacing Oklahoma and Arkansas. The Volunteers are a top-eight team for the first time since Oct. 29, 2006, matching their ranking at eighth. The Wolfpack are a top-10 team for the first time since Oct. 27, 2002, matching their ranking at tenth.

Florida, Texas and Miami exit, Florida State, Minnesota and Kansas enter

Three of the biggest brands in college football all dropped from the AP top 25 as Florida, Texas and Miami are unranked after losing last week.

With those teams falling, new teams must enter. No. 21 Minnesota, No. 23 Florida State, and No. 25 Kansas State all enter the top 25 for the first time this season. Florida State is ranked during the regular season for the first time since 2017 (12th) while Minnesota has its highest ranking since 2020 (21).

Both the Gophers and Seminoles are undefeated as new entrants. The only remaining undefeated teams that are unranked are Kansas, Syracuse, UCLA, TCU, Coastal Carolina, and James Madison.

Week 5 ranked matchups to watch

With conference play returning for most teams nationwide, Week 5 is loaded with five ranked vs. ranked games. Ole Miss opens the day playing its first ranked opponent of the season when Kentucky comes to town. Then, the 3:30 p.m. ET window is packed with action. Week 5's ranked vs. ranked games conclude with a top-10 ACC Atlantic battle as NC State visits Clemson, with the Wolfpack playing with College GameDay in attendance for the second time in program history.

Here are other games involving ranked teams that are worth highlighting:

Overall, the latest AP Poll sets up an exciting Week 5.