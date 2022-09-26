How a wild week of FCS Football impacted Week 5's rankings

A wild week saw ranked vs. ranked wins, conference upsets and a 98-point win — yes, you read that right. Such results were bound to create movement in Week 5's FCS coaches poll. Let's recap the action and how it impacted the latest poll.

Here's the complete FCS Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parentheses).

Week 5 FCS Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL Record Points Previous 1 North Dakota State (24) 3-1 694 1 2 Montana (4) 4-0 672 2 3 South Dakota State 3-1 646 3 4 Montana State 3-1 592 T-4 5 Sacramento State 3-0 584 6 6 Delaware 4-0 555 8 7 Weber State 4-0 498 12 8 Jackson State 4-0 490 11 9 Missouri State 2-2 432 T-4 10 Chattanooga 3-1 431 9 11 Holy Cross 4-0 408 13 12 UIW 3-1 375 7 13 Mercer 3-1 339 16 14 Stephen F. Austin 2-2 244 17 15 Villanova 2-2 221 10 16 Austin Peay 4-1 215 23 17 UT Martin 2-2 213 19 18 Eastern Washington 1-2 184 15 19 Samford 3-1 181 22 20 Fordham 3-1 175 18 21 William & Mary 3-1 168 14 22 Richmond 3-1 155 T-24 23 Elon 3-1 106 NR 24 Southeastern Louisiana 2-2 78 NR 25 Rhode Island 2-2 71 21 Dropped Out: Eastern Kentucky (20), Youngstown State (T-24)



Others Receiving Votes: Southern Illinois, 53; Furman, 48; Eastern Kentucky, 47; Youngstown State, 45; North Carolina Central, 43; New Hampshire, 42; Southeast Missouri State, 33; Harvard, 17; Princeton, 11; Davidson, 9; ETSU, 5; Idaho, 5; Tarleton State, 4; Florida A&M, 3; Monmouth (N.J.), 3; Stetson, 2; UC Davis, 2; Kennesaw State, 1

Ranked FCS wins lead to clarity in the top five

No. 3 South Dakota State stayed in place after defeating then-No. 4 Missouri State 28-14, using dominant defense to shut down one of the nation's best quarterbacks, Jason Shelley. The Jackrabbits allowed only 73 rushing yards and 185 passing yards, forcing two interceptions. South Dakota State's defense made life rough for Shelley, ultimately allowing its own quarterback, Mark Gronowski, to outplay Shelley as the Jackrabbit signal-caller completed 22-of-29 passes (76 percent) for 319 yards and four touchdowns. While South Dakota State's rushing attack didn't score, star running back Isaiah Davis averaged 4.15 yards per carry in the win.

Touchdown, Jackrabbits!



Gronowski to Jadon Janke catch and run covers 40 yards to put SDSU up by two scores



Second TD of the game for Janke, career-high fourth TD pass of the game for Gronowski#GoJacks 🐰🏈 pic.twitter.com/1YQH6lR34r — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) September 24, 2022

While South Dakota State rose in the rankings, No. 9 Missouri State dropped five spots after the loss. The Bears have now lost back-to-back games. Despite the drop, Missouri State remains the highest-ranked two-loss team in the nation.

Out west, No. 4 Montana State broke its tie for fourth in the rankings after knocking off then-No. 15 Eastern Washington 38-35. Montana State won on the road on Eastern Washington's red turf — one of the hardest places to play in the FCS — powered by quarterback Sean Chambers' rushing ability. The Bobcats picked up an impressive win and now have the nation's eighth-leading scoring offense entering the meat of their schedule.

No. 5 Sacramento State's FCS-over-FBS upset has the Hornets rising

Sacramento State won the eighth FCS-over-FBS upset of the season, with the Hornets dominating Colorado State in a 41-10 win. Sacramento State only allowed 10 first downs in four quarters to what was supposed to be a superior opponent. Sacramento State now has two signature wins in its 3-0 start, already holding a Big Sky-MVFC Challenge win. The Hornets have now risen in the poll in consecutive weeks.

Sacramento State leads Colorado State 14-3 early in the second quarter. The Hornets just scored on a tip drill. pic.twitter.com/zcLfwSeaDr — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) September 24, 2022

No. 12 UIW drops, No. 24 Southeastern Louisiana enters after a last-second win

After UIW tied the game at 35 with 21 seconds to play, Southeastern Louisiana hoped to get in field goal range to win the game. What happened next was spectacular. With five seconds left, Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Eli Sawyer found wide receiver C.J. Turner on the right sideline as a UIW slipped. Turner ran 59 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

That win dropped UIW five spots in this week's poll and has Southeastern Louisiana as one of two new entrants.

98 points equal a three-spot jump for No. 14 Stephen F. Austin

No. 14 Stephen F. Austin scored 98 points — no, that's not a typo — against Warner in a shutout victory. While Warner wasn't an FCS opponent, 98 points are 98 points. The win could be the momentum swing the Lumberjacks need entering the Battle of Piney Woods.

CAA upsets lead to drops in the rankings

Defending CAA champion No. 15 Villanova dropped five spots — tied for the second-most of any team this week — after suffering an upset loss to Monmouth 49-42, who entered the game 1-2. The Wildcats struggled to stop the run all game, allowing Monmouth running back Jaden Shirden to rush for 211 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, with his most important carry resulting in the game-winning score with 46 seconds to play.

Jaden Shirden rushed for 211 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-winning 16-yard score with 46 seconds to go, as @muhawksfb outlasted #9 Villanova, 49-42, in a game that featured more than 1,000 yards of offense pic.twitter.com/0K700mVxgc — CAA Football (@CAAFootball) September 25, 2022

Elsewhere in the conference, Elon entered the poll at No. 23 after knocking off William and Mary 35-31, leading the Tribe to drop seven spots in the poll to No. 21. As a conference, the CAA had the two biggest fallers in Week 5. William & Mary's drop comes after allowing 21 fourth-quarter points, with two touchdowns coming from running back Jalen Hampton. It's a collapse that scrambles the middle of the conference standings early in the season.

.@elonfootball rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit and defeated 14th-ranked William & Mary, 35-31



Take a closer look ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Vw9YFYuJUe — CAA Football (@CAAFootball) September 25, 2022

No. 16 Austin Peay rises the most of any team

Austin Peay improved seven spots in this week's poll, the most of any team after knocking off then No. 20 Eastern Kentucky 31-20. The Governors overcame a 20-3 halftime deficit, shutting out Eastern Kentucky in the second half. The win highlights an Austin Peay team that's off to an impressive 4-1 start.

Quarterback Mike DiLiello is the nation's eighth-leading passer, but also has six rushing touchdowns, the second-most in the FCS. While DiLiello may get the headlines, the defense is holding its own, allowing the fifth-fewest points in the country. In fact, Austin Peay's defense has held FCS teams scoreless in 13 of 16 quarters this season.

No. 20 Fordham impresses voters after an FBS shootout

Fordham rose two spots in this week's poll after narrowly losing to FBS opponent Ohio. The Rams led 49-38 entering the fourth quarter and held onto a six-point lead entering the final minute. While Fordham ultimately lost 59-52, the Rams still showed that they have arguably the most explosive offense in the country behind quarterback Tim DeMorat's 461 passing yards and seven touchdowns and wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis' 13 catches for 320 yards and four touchdowns.

ICYMI Here are all 4⃣ of @fotiskoko1's touchdown receptions from yesterday (tying a Fordham record) as part of his Fordham and @PatriotLeague record 320 receiving yards. pic.twitter.com/nIuoRpBxrq — Fordham Football (@FORDHAMFOOTBALL) September 25, 2022

Week 5 games to watch

Here are some matchups involving ranked teams to watch in Week 5.

All times Eastern.