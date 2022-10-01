No. 5 Clemson wins top-10 test, No. 1 Georgia survives and more from Week 5

Week 5 of the college football season delivered with ranked teams going down, including undefeated TCU routing No. 18 Oklahoma, 55-24 and a scare for No. 1 Georgia.

Here's everything you need to know for Week 5:

No. 5 Clemson blew by No. 10 NC State 30-20 to pick up a pivotal win in the ACC Atlantic division. The Tigers move to 3-0 in conference play thanks to a dominant day from their defense. Clemson held NC State to 30 yards rushing for the game, forcing the Wolfpack to be one-dimensional on offense. Meanwhile, Clemson’s offense was paced by quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s dual-threat showcase where he completed 21 of 30 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown, rushing for 73 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. With the win, Clemson defeated a ranked team in back-to-back games and won its 37th straight game at home.

It wasn't until 4:03 remained on the clock that the nation's top team took the lead, but once No. 1 Georgia took the lead it didn't look back, defeating Missouri 26-22. Despite finishing the game with more rushing yards and passing yards than Missouri, Georgia struggled for most of the game, highlighted by two Bulldog fumbles. But Georgia's defense played a bend but don't break style, forcing the Tigers to settle for five field goals.

Georgia needed two fourth quarter touchdowns to defeat Missouri, with Daijun Edwards running for the go-ahead score with 4:03 remaining. While the Bulldogs remain undefeated, Heisman candidate quarterback Stetson Bennett failed to throw a touchdown.

For the second straight week, Oklahoma fell to an unranked opponent. But this time is wasn't close, as TCU came out firing by scoring 41 points in the first half finishing off the No. 18 Sooners 55-24.

Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan recorded 418 yards (302 passing and 116 rushing) to go along with five total touchdowns.

Dillon Gabriel went down after a hard hit in the second quarter. The junior quarterback walked off on his own, but did not return. TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge was ejected for targeting on the play.

Oklahoma has now lost back-to-back regular season games for the first time since 1999.

Two crucial late turnovers doomed No. 7 Kentucky in a 22-19 loss to No. 14 Ole Miss.

Wildcats QB Will Levis fumbled twice in the final three minutes. On the second, with Kentucky down 3 with less than 1 minute to go in the game, the Wildcats found themselves in the red zone on a first and goal. But when the snap came and Levis dropped back in a collapsing pocket, he was sacked by Ole Miss linebacker Jared Ivey, forcing a fumble and recovery by the Rebels.

The Rebels' running game shined in the victory as the offense spread touches around its running core with touchdowns from Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans. Judkins and Evans finished with 106 yards on 15 carries and 24 yards on 9 carries, respectively. Ole Miss’ defense, led by defensive end Tavius Robinson and linebacker Troy Brown, also came up big this afternoon and even forced a safety in the second quarter.

The Rebels' win came despite inefficient play from QB Jaxson Dart, who did not throw a single touchdown and completed just over fifty percent of his passes, going 15 for 29 for 213 yards.

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. finished the game with 72 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Levis had a game-high 220 yards and two touchdowns, going 18 for 24 through the air. However, the 'Cats left points on the table with a failed two-point conversion and a missed field goal and blocked extra point.



Ole Miss has dominated the all-time series against Kentucky and had double the wins in the series as their conference counterpart coming into the game (28 to 14).

No. 9 Oklahoma State defeated No. 16 Baylor 36-25 in a rematch of last year's Big 12 title game. Defense and special teams saw the Cowboys jump out to a 23-3 lead after Jaden Nixon returned the opening second-half kickoff for a touchdown. While Baylor made a third-quarter rally to cut the deficit to eight points, it wouldn't be enough as Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders moved the ball well enough throughout the fourth quarter to hold off the Bears.

Oklahoma State snapped Baylor's nine-game win streak, marking their first time winning back-to-back games in Waco since 2007 and 2009. With the win, the Cowboys move to 4-0 for the third straight year.

Alabama blasted Arkansas 49-26, even with Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young exiting the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter. The Crimson Tide overcame the injury to their star quarterback thanks to a dominant day on the ground from Jahmyr Gibbs; Gibbs finished with 206 yards and two touchdowns on 18 attempts. Only Glen Coffey and Heisman winners Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram have rushed for more yards in a single game for Alabama than Gibbs did against Arkansas. Gibbs ran for 72- and 76-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away for good.

Wake Forest beat Florida State 31-21 to hand the Seminoles their first loss of the season. The Demon Deacons used a balanced attack in the win as quarterback Sam Hartman threw for two touchdowns with running backs Justice Ellison and Christian Turner ran for one score each. Florida State attempted a late rally, cutting a 21-point deficit to seven points with 9:32 to play, but it wasn't enough.

Wake Forest now has won three straight games over Florida State, matching its longest streak in the series. The win also marks Wake Forest's first win at Florida State's Doak S. Campbell Stadium in 14 years.

Mississippi State dominated No. 17 Texas A&M in a 42-24 win. The Bulldogs led by as many as 25 points while forcing four Texas A&M turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers threw for three touchdowns in the win as the Bulldogs have defeated a ranked Aggies team in four of the last five matchups dating back to 2016.

Purdue upset No. 21 Minnesota 20-10 behind a stellar day from the Boilermakers' defense.

In addition to forcing 3 turnovers, Purdue’s defense held Minnesota’s ground game to just 47 yards rushing on 26 total carries. Entering Saturday, Minnesota had rushed for over 100 yards in each of its first four games.

After firing its head football coach and athletic director this week, Georgia Tech responded with an upset of No. 24 Pittsburgh 26-21.

Georgia Tech scored 13 unanswered point in the third and fourth quarters to build a 12 point lead. 12 points is also the same number of points Georgia Tech kicker Gavin Stewart scored from his four field goals.

However, Pittsburgh didn’t go away easily, with wide receiver Jaden Bradley scoring two late touchdowns. However when Georgia Tech’s rushing attack — which gained 237 yards on the ground — led the Yellow Jackets to victory, punctuating the win with an 18-yard touchdown run from quarterback Jeff Sims.

No. 4 Michigan continued to roll, defeating Iowa 27-14 at Kinnick Stadium.

The Wolverines’ defense was stout, holding Iowa’s offense to just 14 points. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy showed efficiency for the second straight week by going 18 for 23 with 155 yards passing. In addition to the effective passing game, Blake Corum ran for 133 yards on 29 carries.

Michigan remained undefeated and improved to 5-0 with the road win.

Unranked teams remain undefeated, highlighted by UCLA's upset of No. 15 Washington

UCLA, TCU, James Madison, Syracuse, Kansas and Coastal Carolina entered Week 5 undefeated, yet unranked. You've already read how TCU moved to 4-0, but here's how the weekend went for the other five teams.

UCLA upsets No. 15 Washington in a Friday night battle

UCLA moved to 5-0, using a 24-point scoring run across the second and third quarters to pull away from Washington at home. While Washington fought back in the fourth quarter to make it a one-possession game, it was too little too late as the Bruins held on to win 40-32. UCLA veteran quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was efficient in the win, completing 73 percent of his passes as the Bruins racked up 499 total yards of offense. On defense, UCLA forced the nation's leading passer, Michael Penix Jr., into two interceptions, frustrating the quarterback throughout the night.

James Madison remains undefeated in its first season in the FBS

James Madison defeated Texas State 40-13 to move to 4-0 in 2022, the first season the Dukes are playing in the FBS. James Madison is now 2-0 against the Sun Belt as the Dukes have brought their winning ways as an FCS power to the next level.

Kansas moves to 5-0 for the first time since 2009

Kansas defeated Iowa State 14-11 to move to 5-0 for the first time since 2009. The Jayhawks jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Iowa State had a chance to tie the game late but kicker Jace Gilbert missed a 37-yard field goal with 27 seconds left. Gilbert, only a freshman, finished the day 1-4 on field goal attempts.

Syracuse defeats an FCS opponent to remain undefeated

Syracuse defeated FCS opponent Wagner 59-0 to move to 5-0 on the season. Syracuse and Wagner agreed to play 10-minute quarters in the second half after the Orange led 49-0 entering halftime.

Coastal Carolina rallies late against Georgia Southern

Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia Southern 34-30 in a hard-fought battle. The Chanticleers scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, needing a game-winning touchdown run from CJ Beasley with 38 seconds to play to secure the victory. With the close win, Coastal Carolina moved to 4-0.

With eight ranked teams from No. 15 to No. 25 losing, some of the remaining unranked undefeated have a great shot at making their first appearance in the AP Poll come Week 6.