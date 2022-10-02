Alabama takes No. 1; Kansas, TCU and UCLA make first appearance in Week 6's AP Poll

10 ranked teams lost in Week 5, and with eight teams falling from the No. 15 to No. 25, there were bound to create changes in the latest AP Poll. Let's break down Week 6's movement.

Here's the complete AP Top 25 poll (first-place votes in parentheses).

Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Alabama (25) 1,523 2 5-0 2 Georgia (28) 1,521 1 5-0 3 Ohio State (10) 1,488 3 5-0 4 Michigan 1,348 4 5-0 5 Clemson 1,345 5 5-0 6 Southern California 1,233 6 5-0 7 Oklahoma State 1,182 9 4-0 8 Tennessee 1,129 8 4-0 9 Ole Miss 1,068 14 5-0 10 Penn State 959 11 5-0 11 Utah 884 12 4-1 12 Oregon 872 13 4-1 13 Kentucky 832 7 4-1 14 NC State 691 10 4-1 15 Wake Forest 627 22 4-1 16 BYU 604 19 4-1 17 TCU 514 NR 4-0 18 UCLA 510 NR 5-0 19 Kansas 476 NR 5-0 20 Kansas State 417 25 4-1 21 Washington 180 15 4-1 22 Syracuse 173 NR 5-0 23 Mississippi State 164 NR 4-1 24 Cincinnati 134 NR 4-1 25 LSU 108 NR 4-1 Others receiving votes: Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2

Alabama is the new No. 1

After Georgia only beat Missouri by four points, the Bulldogs dropped one spot as new No. 1 Alabama took over the top spot. The switch comes after No. 2 Georgia outpaced Alabama by three first-place votes, 28-23, this week. However, the Crimson Tide sit atop the polls with the most total points at 1,523, two more than the Bulldogs.

Ole Miss joins the top 10

After No. 9 Ole Miss knocked off then-No. 7 Kentucky at home, the Rebels rose five spots into the top 10. Ole Miss has three ranked opponents currently left on its schedule, giving the Rebels plenty of chances to put its top-10 ranking to the test in future weeks.

Undefeated teams make their first appearance in the rankings

There are 16 undefeated teams in FBS football and four of them are ranked for the first time this week. No. 17 TCU, No. 18 UCLA, No. 19 Kansas and No. 22 Syracuse all join the top 25 in Week 6.

Kansas is ranked for the first time since 2009 when the Jayhawks peaked at 16th and Syracuse is ranked in Week 6 of the regular season for the first time since 1999 (22nd). The only remaining undefeated teams that are unranked are Coastal Carolina and James Madison.

Biggest movers

With 10 ranked teams losing games last week, the bottom of the AP Poll is scrambled.

No. 15 Wake Forest rose seven spots, the most of any team this week, after being one of just three teams ranked below No. 15 to win its game. No. 20 Kansas State rose the second-most spots (five) this week after being the last top-25 team last week.

Meanwhile, No. 13 Kentucky and No. 21 Washington each fell six spots after losing last week, the biggest drop of any team. The Huskies narrowly avoided joining the six teams to drop from the poll.

Week 6 ranked matchups to watch

Newly ranked teams TCU and Kansas will put their undefeated records on the line in one of two ranked vs. ranked games in Week 6. The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks will also have College Gameday in town. Later in the afternoon, UCLA will host Utah in a Pac-12 battle. Both teams are 2-0 in conference play, and a win could be pivotal in the conference title race.

Here are other games involving ranked teams that are worth highlighting:

Overall, the latest AP Poll sets up an exciting Week 6.