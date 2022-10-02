NCAA.com | October 5, 2022 College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for Week 6 College football rankings: Alabama returns to No. 1 in latest AP poll Share We're entering Week 6 of the college football season and have a new team atop the AP Top 25 poll. Alabama is back at No. 1, two points ahead of Georgia. Check out the latest top 25 rankings below, along with TV information. College football Top 25 scores, schedule, TV for Week 6 Click or tap here for a live college football scoreboard Saturday, Oct. 8 No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas A&M | 8 p.m. | CBS No. 2 Georgia vs. Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State | 4 p.m. | ABC No. 4 Michigan at Indiana | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 5 Clemson at Boston College | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 6 USC vs. Washington State | 7:30 p.m. | FOX No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech | 3:30 p.m. | FS1 No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | SEC Network No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA | 3:30 p.m. | FOX No. 12 Oregon at Arizona | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network No. 13 Kentucky vs. South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network No. 14 NC State vs. Florida State | 8 p.m. | ACC Network No. 15 Wake Forest vs. Army | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3 No. 16 BYU vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas) | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas | 12 p.m. | FS1 No. 20 Kansas State at Iowa State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU No. 21 Washington at Arizona State | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Network No. 23 Mississippi State vs. Arkansas | 12 p.m. | SEC Network No. 24 Cincinnati vs. South Florida | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+ AP Top 25 rankings: Week 6 MORE POLLS: Check out the latest rankings across the country RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Alabama (25) 1,523 2 5-0 2 Georgia (28) 1,521 1 5-0 3 Ohio State (10) 1,488 3 5-0 4 Michigan 1,348 4 5-0 5 Clemson 1,345 5 5-0 6 Southern California 1,233 6 5-0 7 Oklahoma State 1,182 9 4-0 8 Tennessee 1,129 8 4-0 9 Ole Miss 1,068 14 5-0 10 Penn State 959 11 5-0 11 Utah 884 12 4-1 12 Oregon 872 13 4-1 13 Kentucky 832 7 4-1 14 NC State 691 10 4-1 15 Wake Forest 627 22 4-1 16 BYU 604 19 4-1 17 TCU 514 NR 4-0 18 UCLA 510 NR 5-0 19 Kansas 476 NR 5-0 20 Kansas State 417 25 4-1 21 Washington 180 15 4-1 22 Syracuse 173 NR 5-0 23 Mississippi State 164 NR 4-1 24 Cincinnati 134 NR 4-1 25 LSU 108 NR 4-1 College football Top 25 scores, schedule, TV for Week 4 No. 1 Georgia 39, Kent State 22 No. 2 Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3 No. 3 Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21 No. 4 Michigan 34, Maryland 27 No. 5 Clemson 51, No. 21 Wake Forest 45 (OT) Kansas State 41, No. 6 Oklahoma 34 No. 7 USC 17, Oregon State 14 No. 8 Kentucky 31, Northern Illinois 23 No. 23 Texas A&M 23, No. 10 Arkansas 21 (Arlington, Texas) No. 11 Tennessee 38, No. 20 Florida 33 No. 12 NC State 41, UConn 10 No. 13 Utah 34, Arizona St. 13 No. 14 Penn State 33, Central Michigan 14 No. 15 Oregon 44, Washington State 41 No. 16 Ole Miss 35, Tulsa 27 No. 17 Baylor 31, Iowa State 24 No. 18 Washington 40, Stanford 22 No. 19 BYU 38, Wyoming 24 Texas Tech 37, No. 22 Texas 34 (OT) No. 24 Pitt 45, Rhode Island 24 Middle Tennessee 45, No. 25 Miami (Fla.) 31 College football scores, results for Week 3 Saturday, Sept. 17 No. 1 Georgia 48, South Carolina 7 No. 2 Alabama 63, UL Monroe 7 No. 3 Ohio State 77, Toledo 21 No. 4 Michigan 59, UConn 0 No. 5 Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 20 No. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14 No. 7 USC 45, Fresno State 17 No. 8 Oklahoma State 63, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7 No. 9 Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0 No. 10 Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27 Washington 39, No. 11 Michigan State 28 No. 25 Oregon 41, No. 12 BYU 20 No. 24 Texas A&M 17, No. 13 Miami (Fla.) 9 No. 14 Utah 35, San Diego State 7 No. 15 Tennessee 63, Akron 6 No. 16 NC State 27, Texas Tech 14 No. 17 Baylor 42, Texas State 7 No. 18 Florida 31, South Florida 28 No. 19 Wake Forest 37, Liberty 36 No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0 No. 21 Texas 41, UTSA 20 No. 22 Penn State 41, Auburn 12 No. 23 Pitt 34, Western Michigan 13 College football scores, results for Week 2 Saturday, Sept. 10 No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19 No. 2 Georgia 33, Samford 0 No. 3 Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12 No. 4 Michigan 56, Hawai'i 10 No. 5 Clemson 35, Furman 12 Appalachian State 17, No. 6 Texas A&M 14 No. 7 Oklahoma 33, Kent State 3 Marshall 26, No. 8 Notre Dame 21 No. 21 BYU 26, No. 9 Baylor 20 No. 10 USC 41, Stanford 28 No. 11 Oklahoma State 34, Arizona State 17 No. 20 Kentucky 26, No. 12 Florida 20 No. 13 Utah 73, Southern Utah 7 No. 14 Michigan State 52, Akron 0 No. 15 Miami (Fla.) 30, Southern Miss 7 No. 16 Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30 No. 24 Tennessee 34, No. 17 Pitt 27 (OT) No. 18 NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3 Washington State 17, No. 19 Wisconsin 14 No. 22 Ole Miss 59, Central Arkansas 3 No. 23 Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25 Texas Tech 33, No. 25 Houston 30 (2OT) FCS game of the week: No. 7 Weber State hosts No. 21 Eastern Washington in Big Sky clash Weber State puts its undefeated record on the line against Eastern Washington in a ranked FCS matchup. 