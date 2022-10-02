College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for Week 6

College football rankings: Alabama returns to No. 1 in latest AP poll

College football rankings: Alabama returns to No. 1 in latest AP poll

We're entering Week 6 of the college football season and have a new team atop the AP Top 25 poll. Alabama is back at No. 1, two points ahead of Georgia.

Check out the latest top 25 rankings below, along with TV information.

Saturday, Oct. 8

AP Top 25 rankings: Week 6

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Alabama (25) 1,523 2 5-0 2 Georgia (28) 1,521 1 5-0 3 Ohio State (10) 1,488 3 5-0 4 Michigan 1,348 4 5-0 5 Clemson 1,345 5 5-0 6 Southern California 1,233 6 5-0 7 Oklahoma State 1,182 9 4-0 8 Tennessee 1,129 8 4-0 9 Ole Miss 1,068 14 5-0 10 Penn State 959 11 5-0 11 Utah 884 12 4-1 12 Oregon 872 13 4-1 13 Kentucky 832 7 4-1 14 NC State 691 10 4-1 15 Wake Forest 627 22 4-1 16 BYU 604 19 4-1 17 TCU 514 NR 4-0 18 UCLA 510 NR 5-0 19 Kansas 476 NR 5-0 20 Kansas State 417 25 4-1 21 Washington 180 15 4-1 22 Syracuse 173 NR 5-0 23 Mississippi State 164 NR 4-1 24 Cincinnati 134 NR 4-1 25 LSU 108 NR 4-1 Others receiving votes: Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2

