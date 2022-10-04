Oklahoma vs. Texas: Series history, scores, all-time games

The Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas is one of college football's best. In the 2021 meeting, the Sooners rallied from down 21 to shock the Longhorns, 55-48. But 2020 was another wild one, as it took quadruple overtime to decide the winner.

The Sooners have won four straight over the Longhorns going into the 2022 meeting set for this Saturday. Check out the series history below, including scores and all-time games.

Oklahoma vs. Texas: Series history

Texas leads the series all-time at 62-50-5. However, OU has been better than .500 since the end of World War II and is 16-7 since 2000. The teams met twice in the 2018 season, the second matchup for the Big 12 title — Oklahoma won, 39-27.

Here are some famous games:

1958

Oklahoma had won six in a row against the Longhorns and nine of the past 10 going into 1958. In Texas' head coach Darrell Royal's second season, the former Oklahoma QB ended the losing stretch with a 15-14 upset of the No. 2 Sooners.

1963

For the first time in the series, Oklahoma and Texas met in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup. Texas won 28-7 and didn't lose the rest of the season, which ended with consensus national championship and a win against Heisman winner Roger Staubach and No. 2 Navy in the Cotton Bowl.

1976

Texas coach Darrell Royal accused OU and coach Barry Switzer of spying on practices. As reported by ESPN, Royal challenged Switzer, assistant coach Larry Lacewell and the alleged spy (Lonnie Williams) to take a lie-detector test and that he would donate $10,000 apiece to the charity of each man's choice if they passed.

It eventually came out that Oklahoma was spying — four years earlier (when Chuck Fairbanks was the head coach).

Before the 1976 game, President Gerald Ford was with both Royal and Switzer. There wasn't much conversation. In the end, it finished in a 6-6 tie. It was Royal's final Red River game.

1984

UT was No. 1; OU was No. 3.

Oklahoma coach Switzer wore a "Beat Texas" cap and eventual longtime Texas coach Mack Brown was the Sooners' offensive coordinator. OU led 15-12 late and appeared to possibly make the game-clinching interception in the end zone, but it was ruled incomplete. The Longhorns then kicked a field goal to secure the 15-15 tie.

Didn't know I was wearing "Beat Texas" hat; given to me in downpour. I'd wear today! Wish Bob would! #coachescabana pic.twitter.com/QpLIweB9qe — Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) October 8, 2014

2000

OU's surprising march to a national championship included a shocking 63-14 drubbing of the Longhorns. Sooners RB Quentin Griffin tied the NCAA record with six rushing touchdowns.

Oklahoma totaled 534 yards to Texas' 154. That started a string of five consecutive wins in the series. It took Vince Young to beat the Sooners 45-12 in 2005 en route to the national title.

2021

One season after OU topped Texas in a 4OT game, the rivals had even more drama. Texas led by 21 points before the No. 6 Sooners scored 25 points in the final quarter to escape with a 55-48 win and remain undefeated. Caleb Williams took over for QB for Spencer Rattler and had 212 passing yards, while Kennedy Brooks rushed for 217 yards and two scores — including the 33-yard touchdown with only seconds remaining.

Oklahoma vs. Texas: Score, all-time games

Year Winner Score Loser Location 1900 Texas 28-2 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1901 Texas 12-6 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1901 Texas 11-0 Oklahoma Norman, OK 1902 Texas 22-6 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1903 Tie 6-6 Tie Austin, TX 1903 Texas 11-5 Oklahoma Norman, OK 1904 Texas 40-10 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1905 Oklahoma 2-0 Texas Oklahoma City, OK 1906 Texas 10-9 Oklahoma Oklahoma City, OK 1907 Texas 29-10 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1908 Oklahoma 50-0 Texas Norman, OK 1909 Texas 30-0 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1910 Oklahoma 3-0 Texas Austin, TX 1911 Oklahoma 6-3 Texas Austin, TX 1912 Oklahoma 21-6 Texas Dallas, TX 1913 Texas 14-6 Oklahoma Houston, TX 1914 Texas 32-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1915 Oklahoma 14-13 Texas Dallas, TX 1916 Texas 21-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1917 Oklahoma 14-0 Texas Dallas, TX 1919 Oklahoma 12-7 Texas Dallas, TX 1922 Texas 32-7 Oklahoma Norman, OK 1923 Texas 26-14 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1929 Texas 21-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1930 Texas 17-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1931 Texas 3-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1932 Texas 17-10 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1933 Oklahoma 9-0 Texas Dallas, TX 1934 Texas 19-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1935 Texas 12-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1936 Texas 6-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1937 Tie 7-7 Tie Dallas, TX 1938 No. 14 Oklahoma 13-0 Texas Dallas, TX 1939 No. 3 Oklahoma 24-12 Texas Dallas, TX 1940 Texas 19-16 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1941 Texas 40-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1942 Texas 7-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1943 Texas 13-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1944 Texas 20-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1945 No. 10 Texas 12-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1946 No. 1 Texas 20-13 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1947 No. 3 Texas 34-14 No. 15 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1948 No. 16 Oklahoma 20-14 Texas Dallas, TX 1949 No. 3 Oklahoma 20-14 No. 12 Texas Dallas, TX 1950 No. 3 Oklahoma 14-13 No. 4 Texas Dallas, TX 1951 No. 6 Texas 9-7 No. 11 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1952 No. 12 Oklahoma 49-20 Texas Dallas, TX 1953 No. 16 Oklahoma 19-14 No. 15 Texas Dallas, TX 1954 No. 1 Oklahoma 14-7 No. 15 Texas Dallas, TX 1955 No. 3 Oklahoma 20-0 Texas Dallas, TX 1956 No. 1 Oklahoma 45-0 Texas Dallas, TX 1957 No. 1 Oklahoma 21-7 Texas Dallas, TX 1958 No. 16 Texas 15-14 No. 2 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1959 No. 4 Texas 19-12 No. 13 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1960 No. 15 Texas 24-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1961 No. 4 Texas 28-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1962 No. 2 Texas 9-6 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1963 No. 2 Texas 28-7 No. 1 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1964 No. 1 Texas 28-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1965 No. 1 Texas 19-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1966 Oklahoma 18-9 Texas Dallas, TX 1967 Texas 9-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1968 Texas 26-20 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1969 No. 2 Texas 27-17 No. 8 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1970 No. 2 Texas 41-9 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1971 No. 4 Oklahoma 48-27 No. 3 Texas Dallas, TX 1972 No. 2 Oklahoma 27-0 No. 10 Texas Dallas, TX 1973 No. 6 Oklahoma 52-13 No. 13 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1974 No. 2 Oklahoma 16-13 No. 17 Texas Dallas, TX 1975 No. 2 Oklahoma 24-17 No. 5 Texas Dallas, TX 1976 Tie 6-6 Tie Dallas, TX 1977 No. 5 Texas 13-6 No. 2 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1978 No. 1 Oklahoma 31-10 No. 6 Texas Dallas, TX 1979 No. 4 Texas 16-7 No. 3 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1980 No. 3 Texas 20-13 No. 12 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1981 No. 3 Texas 34-14 No. 10 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1982 Oklahoma 28-22 No. 13 Texas Dallas, TX 1983 No. 2 Texas 28-16 No. 8 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1984 Tie 15-15 Tie Dallas, TX 1985 No. 2 Oklahoma 14-7 No. 7 Texas Dallas, TX 1986 No. 6 Oklahoma 47-12 Texas Dallas, TX 1987 No. 1 Oklahoma 44-9 Texas Dallas, TX 1988 No. 10 Oklahoma 28-13 Texas Dallas, TX 1989 Texas 28-14 No. 15 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1990 Texas 14-13 No. 4 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1991 Texas 10-7 No. 6 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1992 Texas 34-24 No. 16 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1993 No. 10 Oklahoma 38-17 Texas Dallas, TX 1994 No. 15 Texas 17-10 No. 16 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1995 Tie 24-24 Tie Dallas, TX 1996 Oklahoma 30-27 (OT) No. 25 Texas Dallas, TX 1997 Texas 27-24 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1998 Texas 34-3 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1999 No. 23 Texas 38-28 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2000 No. 10 Oklahoma 63-14 No. 11 Texas Dallas, TX 2001 No. 3 Oklahoma 14-3 No. 5 Texas Dallas, TX 2002 No. 2 Oklahoma 35-24 No. 3 Texas Dallas, TX 2003 No. 1 Oklahoma 65-13 No. 11 Texas Dallas, TX 2004 No. 2 Oklahoma 12-0 No. 5 Texas Dallas, TX 2005 No. 2 Texas 45-12 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2006 No. 7 Texas 28-10 No. 14 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2007 No. 10 Oklahoma 28-21 No. 19 Texas Dallas, TX 2008 No. 5 Texas 45-35 No. 1 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2009 No. 3 Texas 16-13 No. 20 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2010 No. 8 Oklahoma 28-20 No. 21 Texas Dallas, TX 2011 No. 3 Oklahoma 55-17 No. 11 Texas Dallas, TX 2012 No. 13 Oklahoma 63-21 No. 15 Texas Dallas, TX 2013 Texas 36-20 No. 12 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2014 No. 11 Oklahoma 31-26 Texas Dallas, TX 2015 Texas 24-17 No. 10 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2016 No. 20 Oklahoma 45-40 Texas Dallas, TX 2017 No. 12 Oklahoma 29-24 Texas Dallas, TX 2018 No. 19 Texas 48-45 No. 7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2018* No. 5 Oklahoma 39-27 No. 14 Texas Arlington, TX 2019 No. 6 Oklahoma 34-27 No. 11 Texas Dallas, TX 2020 Oklahoma 53-45 (4OT) No. 22 Texas Dallas, TX 2021 No. 6 Oklahoma 55-48 No. 21 Texas Dallas, TX

*2018 Big 12 Championship Game