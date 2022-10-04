We started with 131 college football teams hoping to go undefeated this FBS season. Heading into Week 6 action, only 16 teams remain perfect. What was a long list is now an exclusive list that keeps on shrinking.

Here's a look at all the remaining unbeaten FBS teams this season. Teams are listed in order by AP Poll rank, followed by alphabetical if not in the top 25.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2022

No. 1 Alabama

Record: 5-0 (2-0 SEC)

Last game: Def. No. 20 Arkansas, 49-26

Next game: vs. Texas A&M | 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 8

Toughest remaining games: at Tennessee (Oct. 15); at Ole Miss (Nov. 12)

Last undefeated season: 2020 (13-0, won CFP national title)

Alabama lost Heisman-winning QB Bryce Young to injury, but the Tide still won big at Arkansas last week thanks to RB Jahmyr Gibbs (206 rushing yards, two TDs). Four currently ranked teams remain on the schedule, yet that doesn't include Texas A&M and rival Auburn.

No. 2 Georgia

Record: 5-0 (2-0 SEC)

Last game: Def. Missouri, 26-22

Next game: vs. Auburn | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Toughest remaining games: vs. Tennessee (Nov. 5); at Kentucky (Nov. 19)

Last undefeated season: 1980 (12-0, won national title)

The defending champion Bulldogs looked the part early in the season, including a rout of ranked Oregon. But Georgia has struggled the last two weeks against Kent State and especially Missouri. Still, the Bulldogs are undefeated and remain a title favorite.

No. 3 Ohio State

Record: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)

Last game: Def. Rutgers, 49-10

Next game: at Michigan State | 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Toughest remaining games: at Penn State (Oct. 29); vs. Michigan (Nov. 26)

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0)

The Buckeyes haven't been tested just yet, though a road trip to Happy Valley is set for the last week of the month. QB C.J. Stroud has 1,376 passing yards and 18 touchdowns this season.

No. 4 Michigan

Record: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)

Last game: Def. Iowa, 27-14

Next game: at Indiana | 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Toughest remaining games: vs. Penn State (Oct. 15); at Ohio State (Nov. 26)

Last undefeated season: 1997 (12-0, won AP national title)

The Wolverines are hoping to follow up a Big Ten title and Playoff appearance with another good run this year. So far, Michigan remains firmly in the mix, though the Penn State and Ohio State games will decide that fate.

No. 5 Clemson

Record: 5-0 (3-0 ACC)

Last game: Def. No. 10 NC State, 30-20

Next game: at Boston College | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Toughest remaining games: at Florida State (Oct. 15); at Notre Dame (Nov. 5)

Last undefeated season: 2018 (15-0, win CFP national title)

The Tigers passed the test of NC State last week to mark consecutive wins against ranked teams (Wake Forest was the week prior). Syracuse is the only team left on the schedule that is now ranked in the top 25.

No. 6 USC

Record: 5-0 (3-0 Pac-12)

Last game: Def. Arizona State, 42-25

Next game: vs. Washington State | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Toughest remaining games: at Utah (Oct. 15); at UCLA (Nov. 19)

Last undefeated season: 2004 (vacated)

Other than a 17-14 win at Oregon State, scoring hasn't been a problem for the Trojans. However, the Pac-12 has some potential potholes for USC as the program looks for a splash in Lincoln Riley's first season.

No. 7 Oklahoma State

Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)

Last game: Def. No. 16 Baylor, 36-25

Next game: vs. Texas Tech | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Toughest remaining games: at TCU (Oct. 15); at Oklahoma (Nov. 19)

Last undefeated season: 1945 (9-0)

The Cowboys are coming off a big road win at then-ranked Baylor, but Oklahoma State still has tough dates ahead. There's still Texas and Oklahoma, but those aren't even the three currently ranked teams still to come (TCU, Kansas State and Kansas).

No. 8 Tennessee

Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)

Last game: Def. No. 20 Florida, 38-33

Next game: at No. 25 LSU | 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Toughest remaining games: vs. Alabama (Oct. 15); at Georgia (Nov. 5)

Last undefeated season: 1998 (13-0, won BCS national title)

The Volunteers have tight wins against Pitt and Florida, with QB Hendon Hooker a busy passer due to his 1,193 yards in four games. Four of the next five foes are LSU, Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia. All are ranked.

No. 9 Ole Miss

Record: 5-0 (1-0 SEC)

Last game: Def. No. 7 Kentucky, 22-19

Next game: at Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Toughest remaining games: at LSU (Oct. 22); vs. Alabama (Nov. 12)

Last undefeated season: 1962 (10-0)

The Rebels have very manageable games up next with Vandy and Auburn before the schedule picks up in the second half of October. But any SEC West hopes will depend on the home game against Alabama on Nov. 12.

No. 10 Penn State

Record: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)

Last game: Def. Northwestern, 17-7

Next game: at Michigan | Saturday, Oct. 15

Toughest remaining games: at Michigan (Oct. 15); vs. Ohio State (Oct. 29)

Last undefeated season: 1994 (12-0)

Penn State had turnover woes in poor weather, but the Nittany Lions defense held strong to hold off Northwestern. After an off week, Penn State has its first prove-it game of the Big Ten slate when PSU visits Michigan.

No. 17 TCU

Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)

Last game: Def. No. 18 Oklahoma, 55-24

Next game: at No. 19 Kansas | 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Toughest remaining games: vs. Oklahoma State (Oct. 15); vs. Kansas State (Oct. 22)

Last undefeated season: 13-0 (2010)

A clobbering of Oklahoma rocketed TCU in the top 25 and a ranked vs. ranked game against....Kansas. Yes, it's been an odd year in the Big 12. But a road win in Lawrence — with College GameDay in attendance — would have the Horned Frogs set for a major showdown with Oklahoma State.

No. 18 UCLA

Record: 5-0 (2-0)

Last game: Def. No. 15 Washington, 40-32

Next game: vs. No. 11 Utah | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Toughest remaining games: at Oregon (Oct. 22); vs. USC (Nov. 19)

Last undefeated season: 1954 (9-0)

The Bruins have scored at least 32 points in all five wins, most recently 40 against then-No. 15 Washington in a Friday night game. However, the resurgent Pac-12 will keep giving UCLA major tests. First up is No. 11 Utah.

No. 19 Kansas

Record: 5-0 (2-0, Big 12)

Last game: Def. Iowa State, 14-11

Next game: vs. No. 17 TCU | 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Toughest remaining games: at Oklahoma (Oct. 15); vs. Oklahoma State (Nov. 5)

Last undefeated season: 1923 (5-0-3)

The Jayhawks are 5-0 for the first time since 2009 — which is also the last time KU was ranked in the top 25. Second-year coach Lance Leipold has Kansas looking the part of a Big 12 title contender, though major challenges await.

No. 22 Syracuse

Record: 5-0 (2-0 ACC)

Last game: Def. Wagner, 59-0

Next game: vs. NC State | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Toughest remaining games: at Clemson (Oct. 22); at Wake Forest (Nov. 19)

Last undefeated season: 1987 (11-0-1)

The Orange recently posted close wins against Purdue and Virginia, so a 59-0 drubbing of FCS Wagner had to be welcome. The remaining schedule is tough, however, starting with back-to-back games against ranked NC State and Clemson.

Coastal Carolina

Record: 5-0 (2-0 Sun Belt)

Last game: Def. Georgia Southern, 34-30

Next game: at UL Monroe | 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Toughest remaining games: vs. Appalachian State (Nov. 3); at James Madison (Nov. 26)

Last undefeated season: Never

Two Sun Belt schools are on the list. First up is Coastal Carolina, led by star QB Grayson McCall. He has 14 passing touchdowns with only one interception this season while adding three rushing touchdowns.

James Madison

Record: 4-0 (2-0 Sun Belt)

Last game: Def. Texas State, 40-13

Next game: at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Toughest remaining games: at Louisville (Nov. 5); vs. Coastal Carolina (Nov. 26)

​​​​​​​Last undefeated season: 1975 (9-0)

Not bad for a first season at the FBS level. The Dukes are not bowl eligible as they go through a transition, but they've gone out and won big thus far.