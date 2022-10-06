2022 Clemson football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

College football rankings: Alabama returns to No. 1 in latest AP poll

College football rankings: Alabama returns to No. 1 in latest AP poll

With one of the strongest recruiting classes the program has seen in years, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers will make a legitimate push to win their third College Football Playoff national championship.

After securing the national title in 2018, the Tigers lost in the national championship game in 2019, lost in the semifinal in 2020 and missed the CFP altogether in 2021.

Here's everything you need to know about Clemson's 2022 regular season football schedule.

Players to know

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will return to Clemson for his junior year and improve after a relatively quiet sophomore season, passing for over 2,200 yards and nine touchdowns.

He'll fight for the coveted QB1 spot alongside freshman Cade Klubnik, who was ranked the top high school quarterback in the nation by Sports Illustrated and is a two time USA Today Offensive Player of the Year.

2021 Clemson football results

The Tigers went 10-3 on the season, finishing with a victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Here was the 2021 full, detailed schedule for Clemson's 2021 football season, with results.

