NCAA.com | October 6, 2022

2022 Clemson football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

College football rankings: Alabama returns to No. 1 in latest AP poll

With one of the strongest recruiting classes the program has seen in years, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers will make a legitimate push to win their third College Football Playoff national championship.

After securing the national title in 2018, the Tigers lost in the national championship game in 2019, lost in the semifinal in 2020 and missed the CFP altogether in 2021.

Here's everything you need to know about Clemson's 2022 regular season football schedule.

Click or tap here for our live scoreboard.

OPPONENT Score DATE TIME (ET) TV Location
vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta, GA) W, 41-10 Monday, Sept. 5 8:00 PM ESPN Atlanta, GA
vs. Furman W, 35-12 Saturday, Sept. 10 3:30 PM ACCN Clemson, SC
vs. Louisiana Tech W, 48-20 Saturday, Sept. 17 8:00 PM ACCN Clemson, SC
at Wake Forest W, 51-45 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 24 12:00 PM ABC Winston-Salem, NC
vs. NC State W, 30-20 Saturday, Oct. 1 7:30 PM ABC Clemson, SC
at Boston College   Saturday, Oct. 8 7:30 p.m. ABC Chestnut Hill, MA
at Florida State   Saturday, Oct. 15 7:30 p.m. ABC Tallahassee, FL
vs. Syracuse   Saturday, Oct. 22 TBD TBD Clemson, SC
at Notre Dame   Saturday, Nov. 5 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN
vs. Louisville   Saturday, Nov. 12 TBD TBD Clemson, SC
vs. Miami   Saturday, Nov. 19 TBD TBD Clemson, SC
vs. South Carolina   Saturday, Nov. 26 TBD TBD Clemson, SC

HISTORY: College football teams with the most national titles

Players to know

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will return to Clemson for his junior year and improve after a relatively quiet sophomore season, passing for over 2,200 yards and nine touchdowns.

He'll fight for the coveted QB1 spot alongside freshman Cade Klubnik, who was ranked the top high school quarterback in the nation by Sports Illustrated and is a two time USA Today Offensive Player of the Year.

ACC football standings

Click or tap here to see the latest ACC football standings.

Latest college football rankings

Check out where the Tigers landed in this week's polls.

2021 Clemson football results

The Tigers went 10-3 on the season, finishing with a victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Here was the 2021 full, detailed schedule for Clemson's 2021 football season, with results.

OPPONENT DATE LOCATION RESULT
vs. Georgia Sept. 4 Charlotte, NC L,10-3
vs. South Carolina State Sept. 11 Clemson, SC W, 49-3
vs. Georgia Tech Sept. 18 Clemson, SC W, 14-8
at NC State Sept. 25 Raleigh, NC L, 27-21 2OT
vs. Boston College Oct. 2 Clemson, SC W, 19-13
at Syracuse Oct. 15 Syracuse, NY W, 17-14
at Pittsburgh Oct. 23 Pittsburgh, PA L, 27-17
vs. Florida State Oct. 30 Clemson, SC W, 30-20
at Louisville Nov. 6 Louisville, KY W, 30-24
vs. UConn Nov. 13 Clemson, SC W, 44-7
vs. Wake Forest Nov. 20 Clemson, SC W, 48-27
at South Carolina Nov. 27 Columbia, SC W, 30-0
vs. Iowa State Dec. 29 Orlando, FL W, 20-13

RELATED: Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins

2022-2023 College Football Playoff schedule

Clemson has made the College Football Playoff six times  missing only in 2015 and 2022.

Here's the schedule for the 2022-23 College Football Playoff.

ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM
Semifinals Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
Semifinals Peach Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Championship National Championship Jan. 9, 2023 Los Angeles, CA So-Fi Stadium

An in-depth preview and how to watch when Clemson and Wake Forest meet in an ACC clash between the defending College Cup champions and the No. 1 team in DI men's soccer at Riggs Field in Clemson, South Carolina. 
Week 2 saw seven ranked teams lose, with three losses coming from top-10 teams and four losses coming to unranked opponents. Let's break down Week 3's movement in the latest poll.
Alabama is No. 1 in the AP preseason football poll for the fifth time in the College Football Playoff era, followed by No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia.
