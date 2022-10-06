NCAA.com | October 6, 2022 2022 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores College football rankings: Alabama returns to No. 1 in latest AP poll Share Notre Dame enters the 2022 season coming off five consecutive seasons with double-digit wins. First-year head coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish, however, are aiming for more than just regular-season success this season as they look to secure the program’s first College Football Playoff title. The Fighting Irish open the season against No. 2 Ohio State, a potential preview to a CFP game next year. Here's everything you need to know about Notre Dame's 2022 regular-season football schedule. 2022 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME TV Location at Ohio State L, 21-10 Saturday, Sept. 3 7:30 PM ABC Columbus, Ohio vs. Marshall L, 26-21 Saturday, Sept. 10 2:30 PM NBC Notre Dame, IN vs. California W, 24-17 Saturday, Sept. 17 2:30 PM NBC Notre Dame, IN at North Carolina W, 45-32 Saturday, Sept. 24 3:30 PM ABC Chapel Hill, NC vs. BYU (Las Vegas, NV) Saturday, Oct. 8 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Las Vegas, NV vs. Stanford Saturday, Oct. 15 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN vs. UNLV Saturday, Oct. 22 2:30 PM Peacock Notre Dame, IN at Syracuse Saturday, Oct. 29 TBD TBD Syracuse, NY vs. Clemson Saturday, Nov. 5 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN vs. Navy (Baltimore, MD) Saturday, Nov. 12 12:00 PM ABC/ESPN Baltimore, MD vs. Boston College Saturday, Nov. 19 2:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN at USC Saturday, Nov. 26 TBD TBD Los Angeles, CA Click or tap here for a live scoreboard Players to know Notre Dame's 2022 depth chart is widely regarded as one of the best in the nation. At tight end, junior Michael Mayer is poised for a big year coming off an impressive 2021 season with 71 receptions and 840 yards receiving. He joins offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson as a member of the Phil Steele All-Independent first team. Defensively, the Fighting Irish added Northwestern transfer Brandon Joseph, who was named to the AP first-team preseason All-America team, to their secondary this offseason. And, the team returns defensive end Isaiah Foskey, who charted 52 tackles and 11 sacks last season, leading Notre Dame's lethal defense. BOWL GAMES: When and where to watch every bowl game this season The Fighting Irish had a strong 2021 season finishing with an 11-1 regular-season record, but ultimately fell to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl in a soul-crushing, two-point loss. Here was the full, detailed schedule for Notre Dame's 2021 football season, with results 2021 Notre Dame football results OPPONENT DATE RESULT at Florida State Sept. 5 W, 41-38 OT vs.Toledo Sept. 11 W, 32-29 vs. Purdue Sept. 18 W, 27-13 vs. Wisconsin (Chicago, IL) Sept. 25 W, 41-13 vs. Cincinnati Oct 2 L, 24-13 at Virginia Tech Oct 9 W, 32-29 vs. USC Oct 23 W, 31-16 vs. North Carolina Oct 30 W, 44-34 vs. Navy Nov 6 W, 34-6 at Virginia Nov 13 W, 28-3 vs. Georgia Tech Nov 20 W, 55-0 at Stanford Nov 27 W, 45-14 vs. Oklahoma State (Glendale, AZ) Jan 1 L, 37-35 HISTORY: College football programs with the most national titles Notre Dame has played in the College Football Playoff twice: 2018 and 2020 Here is the upcoming schedule for the 2022-2023 CFP: College Football Playoff schedule ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM Semifinals Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium Semifinals Peach Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium Championship National Championship Jan. 9, 2023 Los Angeles, CA So-Fi Stadium LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Most successful walk-ons | National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles Women's College Soccer: No. 18 Notre Dame lands upset, hands No. 2 Virginia first loss No. 18 Notre Dame knocked off No. 2 Virginia, winning 1-0 with a second half goal. READ MORE The college football teams, conferences and coaches with something to prove in Week 1 These are some of the best storylines in week 1 of the 2022 college football season, beginning with the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh. READ MORE College football preview for 2022 season: Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer makes predictions for next season Bleacher Report college football senior writer Adam Kramer joins NCAA Digital's Michella Chester to take a look at what fans can expect ahead of the 2022 season. READ MORE