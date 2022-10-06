Stan Becton | NCAA.com | October 6, 2022 Everything to know about DII football's Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic Ferris State wins the 2021 DII football championship in dominant fashion Share The Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic is one of the longest running Division II football classics in the nation as the rival Morehouse Maroon Tigers and Tuskegee Golden Tigers meet annually on the gridiron. Before the latest edition of the rivalry kicks off on Oct. 8, here's what you need to know. When is the 2022 Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic? This year's Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic is at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. How to watch the 2022 Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic Here's how to watch the 2022 Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic: Time: 8 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Oct. 8 Streaming: ESPN+ Location: Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama DII RIVALRIES: The 11 most played rivalries in DII football history What are some other events surrounding the game? The 2022 Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic will also feature events including a pop-up shop, a block party, food trucks and a concert from platinum-selling artist Jeezy and Lil Bam. Click or tap here for the complete list of events surrounding the game. Who are some players to watch? Morehouse QB Derrach West WR/KR Marqueiz Pride LB Daylon Land Tuskegee QB Malik Davis RB Taurean Taylor WR Jordan Ogletree LB Vincent Hill K Arnes Huskic Morehouse vs. Tuskegee: By the numbers Tuskegee enters this year's Classic ranked ninth in the BOXTOROW HBCU Division II Coaches Poll, making its first poll entrance of the season. Here's how the two programs stack up: Morehouse 2022 STATS Tuskegee 0-5 (0-2) Record (Conf) 3-2 (2-0) 7.8 Points per game 21.8 32.2 Points allowed 28.6 213.2 Yards per game 310.6 370.8 Yards allowed per game 371.6 117.8 Rush yards per game 146.6 151.2 Rush yards allowed per game 175.4 95.4 Pass yards per game 164.0 219.6 Pass yards allowed per game 196.2 Derrach West 416 yds (2 TDs, 2 INTs) Passing leader Malik Davis 344 yds (3 TDs, 0 INT) Earnest Davis 329 yds (1 TD, 66 ATT) Rushing leader Taurean Taylor 348 yds (2 TDs, 46 ATT) Keenan Anunay 94 yards (1 TD, 14 REC) Receiving leader Jordan Ogletree 215 yds (3 TD, 14 REC) Daylon Land 29 TAK (20 solo, 4.5 TFL, 1.5 SK) Defense Vincent Hill 37 TAK (24 solo, 3.5 TFL,1 SK) Morehouse vs. Tuskegee: Series history Morehouse and Tuskegee first met on the gridiron in 1902. The programs have met 111 time since then, but 2022 will mark the 86th edition of the classic and the second time that the classic will be played in Birmingham, moving from its Columbus, Georgia home. Last year, Morehouse defeated Tuskegee 31-15 as Legion Field hosted the Morehouse-Tuskegee classic for the first time. Tuskegee holds a 73-30-7 all-time series lead. Here's a history of the series over the last decade: Date Winner Loser Score Site 10/9/2021 Morehouse Tuskegee 31-15 Birmingham, AL 10/12/2019 Tuskegee Morehouse 21-10 Columbus, GA 10/6/2018 Morehouse Tuskegee 30-24 Columbus, GA 10/7/2017 Tuskegee Morehouse 23-17 Columbus, GA 10/8/2016 Tuskegee Morehouse 28-19 Columbus, GA 10/10/2015 Tuskegee Morehouse 35-7 Columbus, GA 10/11/2014 Tuskegee Morehouse 49-0 Columbus, GA 10/12/2013 Tuskegee Morehouse 54-10 Columbus, GA 10/6/2012 Tuskegee Morehouse 21-14 Columbus, GA Everything to know about Howard vs. Morehouse in the HBCU New York Football Classic A guide to the first-ever HBCU New York Football Classic on Saturday, Sept. 17, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. READ MORE