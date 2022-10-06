Everything to know about DII football's Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic

The Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic is one of the longest running Division II football classics in the nation as the rival Morehouse Maroon Tigers and Tuskegee Golden Tigers meet annually on the gridiron.

Before the latest edition of the rivalry kicks off on Oct. 8, here's what you need to know.

When is the 2022 Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic?

This year's Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic is at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

How to watch the 2022 Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic

Here's how to watch the 2022 Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic:

Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Date : Saturday, Oct. 8

: Saturday, Oct. 8 Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama

What are some other events surrounding the game?

The 2022 Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic will also feature events including a pop-up shop, a block party, food trucks and a concert from platinum-selling artist Jeezy and Lil Bam. Click or tap here for the complete list of events surrounding the game.

Who are some players to watch?

Morehouse

QB Derrach West

WR/KR Marqueiz Pride

LB Daylon Land

Tuskegee

QB Malik Davis

RB Taurean Taylor

WR Jordan Ogletree

LB Vincent Hill

K Arnes Huskic

Morehouse vs. Tuskegee: By the numbers

Tuskegee enters this year's Classic ranked ninth in the BOXTOROW HBCU Division II Coaches Poll, making its first poll entrance of the season.

Here's how the two programs stack up:

Morehouse 2022 STATS Tuskegee 0-5 (0-2) Record (Conf) 3-2 (2-0) 7.8 Points per game 21.8 32.2 Points allowed 28.6 213.2 Yards per game 310.6 370.8 Yards allowed per game 371.6 117.8 Rush yards per game 146.6 151.2 Rush yards allowed per game 175.4 95.4 Pass yards per game 164.0 219.6 Pass yards allowed per game 196.2 Derrach West

416 yds (2 TDs, 2 INTs) Passing leader Malik Davis

344 yds (3 TDs, 0 INT) Earnest Davis

329 yds (1 TD, 66 ATT) Rushing leader Taurean Taylor

348 yds (2 TDs, 46 ATT) Keenan Anunay

94 yards (1 TD, 14 REC) Receiving leader Jordan Ogletree

215 yds (3 TD, 14 REC) Daylon Land

29 TAK (20 solo, 4.5 TFL, 1.5 SK) Defense Vincent Hill

37 TAK (24 solo, 3.5 TFL,1 SK)

Morehouse vs. Tuskegee: Series history

Morehouse and Tuskegee first met on the gridiron in 1902. The programs have met 111 time since then, but 2022 will mark the 86th edition of the classic and the second time that the classic will be played in Birmingham, moving from its Columbus, Georgia home. Last year, Morehouse defeated Tuskegee 31-15 as Legion Field hosted the Morehouse-Tuskegee classic for the first time. Tuskegee holds a 73-30-7 all-time series lead.

Here's a history of the series over the last decade: