Texas routs Oklahoma in historic victory, TCU tops Kansas in thriller and more from Week 6

Week 6 has provided exciting — and for Texas, historic — games with a Red River Showdown blowout and No. 17 TCU stopping No. 19 Kansas in an undefeated battle.

Here's everything you need to know for Week 6:

Texas handed Oklahoma its third straight loss, 49-0 — Texas' largest victory in 118 meetings between these two storied rivals.

The Longhorns took full control in the second quarter by scoring three touchdowns, one off a Sooners interception. They continued on with three more in the second half. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 289 passing yards, completing four touchdowns.

OU passers combined to go 9 for 17 for only 39 yards and two picks. From the other sideline, the Longhorns put up 585 yards.



This marks the first time in 311 games since the Sooners were last shut out 24 years ago (1998).



Texas broke the Sooners' four-game series winning streak. The Longhorns now lead the series 63-50-5.

No. 17 TCU took down No. 19 Kansas 38-31 after a back and forth second half to improve to 5-0 and hand the Jayhawks (4-1) their first loss.

Despite the final score, it wasn’t the fastest start for either the Horned Frogs or the Jayhawks after TCU took a 3-0 lead out of the first quarter. But the scoring picked up in the second half, even with KU QB Jalon Daniels leaving with a shoulder injury.

TCU QB Max Duggan threw for three touchdowns, with WR Quentin Johnston recording 14 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown. Kansas backup QB Jason Bean passed for four touchdowns.

No. 8 Tennessee came out strong, defeating No. 25 LSU 40-13, leaving Death Valley undefeated to set up a huge game against Alabama next week.

In the first play of the game, LSU fumbled the opening kick leading the an easy Volunteer touchdown. From there it was all Vols. Tennessee did most of their work off on the ground, picking up 263 yards rushing compared to 239 passing.

Jayden Daniels threw for 300 yards on completing 71% passes with one touchdown, but the Vols defense was a swarming deterrent with nine tackles for loss and five sacks. including one on fourth down.

While the Volunteers rank high in the SEC, they'll face their biggest challenge next week vs. No. 1 Alabama.

The Bruins kept their undefeated season alive against Utah with a 42-32 win at home. Though the game remained close through the first three quarters, UCLA never relinquished its early lead before running away with the game in the fourth.



UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson put his team on his back with 316 total yards and five total touchdowns as he became the program’s all-time passing touchdowns leader.



The UCLA defense handled Utah well and didn’t allow a single passing touchdown from the Utes in the outing, though Utah QB Cameron Rising ran for two touchdowns. He finished with a game-high 346 total yards. The win comes as UCLA’s first against Utah since November 2015.

No. 7 Oklahoma State held off Texas Tech, finishing off the Red Raiders 41-31.

It was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team led more than a one possession until the Cowboys' game-sealing touchdown.

Holding on to a 3-point lead to start the fourth quarter, Oklahoma State’s defense came up with three huge stops on fourth down to prevent Texas Tech from reclaiming the lead.

Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders came up with pivotal plays at crucial moments and recorded 353 total yards — 297 passing and 56 rushing. Adversely, Behren Morton threw for 372 yards with two touchdowns but couldn’t find the end zone to finish the game.

The Cowboys remain undefeated (5-0). Next week that’ll be put to the test against another unbeaten team — No. 17 TCU.

The Fighting Irish prevail! Notre Dame put the world on notice with a commanding 28-20 win against No. 16 BYU. The victory comes as first-year head coach Marcus Freeman’s first major win against a ranked opponent.

The Cougar defense was overwhelmed by Notre Dame’s illustrious offense as the team charted 496 yards on the day, over 200 yards more than BYU's total (280). Notre Dame had complete control of the game and only trailed once briefly in the first half. Quarterback Drew Pyne led the Fighting Irish with 262 yards and three touchdowns on 22-28 passing.

Notre Dame’s defense also shined in the outing, forcing a safety in the second quarter and holding Cougars QB Jaren Hall to just 120 yards and two touchdowns on 9-17 passing. BYU running back Christopher Brooks had a relatively impressive game with 90 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries.

No. 13 Kentucky lost to South Carolina 24-14 as the Wildcats were without starting quarterback Will Levis. That meant a rough offensive day for Kentucky which fumbled the ball on the first offensive play from scrimmage. That lead to an early 7-0 hole with 14:47 to in the first quarter. Kentucky answered with a touchdown of its own to tie the game entering halftime, but the second half belonged to South Carolina.

The Gamecocks went on a 17-0 run to open the second half, pulling ahead 24-7 with 7:02 to play in the fourth quarter. While Kentucky added points late, it was too late to impact the game. Overall, South Carolina terrorized Kentucky’s offense all day notching six sacks and an interception on backup quarterback Kaiya Sheron and forcing six punts.