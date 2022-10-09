Bailey Zappe: College football career, stats, highlights, records

When Bailey Zappe transferred to Western Kentucky for his final year of eligibility in 2021, he continued the record-setting pace he began at FCS program Houston Christian (formerly known as Houston Baptist). At both stops, Zappe filled the stat sheet as one of the nation's most prolific passers, proving that regardless of FBS or FCS level, Zappe could put up huge numbers against quality competition.

Here's everything you need to know about Bailey Zappes’s college career.

The vitals on Bailey Zappe

School: Houston Baptist & Western Kentucky

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-0

Weight: 215 pounds

Years active: 2017-2021

Here are Bailey Zappes’s career stats in college. Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.

School Year games comp att comp. % pass Yds pass TD INT Rush Att Rush Yds Rush TD Houston Baptist 2017 10 150 266 56.4 1,548 5 10 81 50 2 Houston Baptist 2018 11 252 436 57.8 2,812 23 13 118 179 1 Houston Baptist 2019 12 357 560 63.8 3,811 35 15 53 0 0 Houston Baptist 2020-21 4 141 215 65.6 1,833 15 1 19 14 0 Western Kentucky 2021 14 475 686 69.2 5,967 62 11 51 17 1 Career 51 1,375 2,163 63.6 15,971 140 50 322 260 4

Where did Bailey Zappe go to college?

Bailey Zappe, a native of Victoria, Texas, attended Houston Baptist and Western Kentucky. Per TexasFootball.com, Zappe signed with Houston Baptist as it was his only college scholarship offer.

Records set by Bailey Zappe

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Zappe in college:

FBS records

1st in FBS single-season passing yards: 5,987 passing yards

1st in FBS single-season touchdown passes: 62 touchdowns

What were some of Bailey Zappe’s best games in college?

Here are some of Heinicke’s most notable performances in college:

Western Kentucky 59, UT Martin 21 | Sept. 2, 2021

28-35 passing, 424 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, one interception

Army 38, Western Kentucky 35 | Sept. 11, 2021

28-40 passing, 435 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, one interception, one rushing touchdown

Michigan State 48, Western Kentucky 31 | Oct. 2, 2021

46-64 passing, 488 passing yards, three passing touchdowns

UTSA 52, Western Kentucky 46 | Oct. 9, 2021

38-60 passing, 523 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, one interception

Western Kentucky 42, Rice 21 | Nov. 13, 2021

34-42 passing, 482 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, one interception

Western Kentucky 52, Florida Atlantic 17 | Nov. 20, 2021

39-49 passing, 470 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, two interception

UTSA 49, Western Kentucky 41 | Dec. 3, 2021

36-59 passing, 577 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, two interception

Western Kentucky 59, Appalachian State 38 | Dec. 18, 2021 (Boca Raton Bowl)

33-47 passing, 424 passing yards, six passing touchdowns

What awards did Bailey Zappe win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Zappe won in college:

Conference USA Most Valuable Player (2021)

All-CUSA First Team (2021)

Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award (2021)

Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist (2021)

Manning Award Finalist (2021)

The Athletic All-Portal Team (2021)

247Sports All-Transfer Team (2021)

PFF College C-USA Offensive Player of the Year (2021)

PFF College All-CUSA First Team (2021)

The Draft Network C-USA Offensive Player of the Year (2021)

Pro Football Network All-American – Second Team (2021)

Pro Football Network Offensive Player of the Year (2021)

Pro Football Network Quarterback of the Year (2021)

All-Southland Conference honorable mention (2019)

What did people say about Bailey Zappe?

Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton on Zappe as a passer: "Bailey has great anticipation. He sees it before it happens. And he has great accuracy, specifically deep ball accuracy. And those two things, you can’t teach. He’s got a major ‘it factor’ about him.”

Helton after Zappe set the FBS passing records: “In my opinion Bailey Zappe is the best quarterback in college football, and now he gets to say he is one of the best,” Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton said. “He’ll go down in history as being one of the best, and holds two records. It’s just special to be a part of that.”

WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart on Zappe's season:"While his record-breaking season was historic, it was even more special because it helped WKU to a conference title and resounding Boca Raton Bowl victory. In the process, he and his teammates elevated our football program and brought national recognition to Western Kentucky University. This is a fitting honor for his unprecedented final collegiate season."