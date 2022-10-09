College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for Week 7

We're in Week 7 of the college football season. Georgia is back up to No. 1 and will host Vanderbilt, while No. 3 Alabama visits No. 6 Tennessee in a huge matchup. Follow along here for scores and stats for AP top 25 teams.

Saturday, Oct. 15

AP Top 25 rankings: Week 7

RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Georgia (32) 1535 2 6-0 2 Ohio State (20) 1507 3 6-0 3 Alabama (11) 1489 1 6-0 4 Clemson 1348 5 6-0 5 Michigan 1319 4 6-0 6 Tennessee 1232 8 5-0 7 Southern California 1214 6 6-0 8 Oklahoma State 1150 7 5-0 9 Ole Miss 1061 9 6-0 10 Penn State 974 10 5-0 11 UCLA 907 18 6-0 12 Oregon 893 12 5-1 13 TCU 819 17 5-0 14 Wake Forest 748 15 5-1 15 NC State 746 14 5-1 16 Mississippi State 589 23 5-1 17 Kansas State 559 20 5-1 18 Syracuse 393 22 5-0 19 Kansas 330 19 5-1 20 Utah 328 11 4-2 21 Cincinnati 257 24 5-1 T-22 Texas 150 NR 4-2 T-22 Kentucky 150 13 4-2 24 Illinois 117 NR 5-1 25 James Madison 105 NR 5-0 Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1

Saturday, Sept. 17

