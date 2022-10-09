NCAA.com | October 11, 2022 College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for Week 7 College football rankings: Georgia takes back No. 1 in latest AP poll Share We're in Week 7 of the college football season. Georgia is back up to No. 1 and will host Vanderbilt, while No. 3 Alabama visits No. 6 Tennessee in a huge matchup. Follow along here for scores and stats for AP top 25 teams. Check out the latest top 25 rankings below, along with TV information. College football Top 25 scores, results for Week 7 Saturday, Oct. 15 No. 1 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS No. 4 Clemson at Florida State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah | 8 p.m. | FOX No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 9 Ole Miss vs. Auburn | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma | 12 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State | 12 p.m. | ABC No. 24 Illinois vs. Minnesota | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPN+ AP Top 25 rankings: Week 7 MORE POLLS: Check out the latest rankings across the country RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Georgia (32) 1535 2 6-0 2 Ohio State (20) 1507 3 6-0 3 Alabama (11) 1489 1 6-0 4 Clemson 1348 5 6-0 5 Michigan 1319 4 6-0 6 Tennessee 1232 8 5-0 7 Southern California 1214 6 6-0 8 Oklahoma State 1150 7 5-0 9 Ole Miss 1061 9 6-0 10 Penn State 974 10 5-0 11 UCLA 907 18 6-0 12 Oregon 893 12 5-1 13 TCU 819 17 5-0 14 Wake Forest 748 15 5-1 15 NC State 746 14 5-1 16 Mississippi State 589 23 5-1 17 Kansas State 559 20 5-1 18 Syracuse 393 22 5-0 19 Kansas 330 19 5-1 20 Utah 328 11 4-2 21 Cincinnati 257 24 5-1 T-22 Texas 150 NR 4-2 T-22 Kentucky 150 13 4-2 24 Illinois 117 NR 5-1 25 James Madison 105 NR 5-0 College football Top 25 scores, results for Week 4 No. 1 Georgia 39, Kent State 22 No. 2 Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3 No. 3 Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21 No. 4 Michigan 34, Maryland 27 No. 5 Clemson 51, No. 21 Wake Forest 45 (OT) Kansas State 41, No. 6 Oklahoma 34 No. 7 USC 17, Oregon State 14 No. 8 Kentucky 31, Northern Illinois 23 No. 23 Texas A&M 23, No. 10 Arkansas 21 (Arlington, Texas) No. 11 Tennessee 38, No. 20 Florida 33 No. 12 NC State 41, UConn 10 No. 13 Utah 34, Arizona St. 13 No. 14 Penn State 33, Central Michigan 14 No. 15 Oregon 44, Washington State 41 No. 16 Ole Miss 35, Tulsa 27 No. 17 Baylor 31, Iowa State 24 No. 18 Washington 40, Stanford 22 No. 19 BYU 38, Wyoming 24 Texas Tech 37, No. 22 Texas 34 (OT) No. 24 Pitt 45, Rhode Island 24 Middle Tennessee 45, No. 25 Miami (Fla.) 31 College football scores, results for Week 3 Saturday, Sept. 17 No. 1 Georgia 48, South Carolina 7 No. 2 Alabama 63, UL Monroe 7 No. 3 Ohio State 77, Toledo 21 No. 4 Michigan 59, UConn 0 No. 5 Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 20 No. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14 No. 7 USC 45, Fresno State 17 No. 8 Oklahoma State 63, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7 No. 9 Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0 No. 10 Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27 Washington 39, No. 11 Michigan State 28 No. 25 Oregon 41, No. 12 BYU 20 No. 24 Texas A&M 17, No. 13 Miami (Fla.) 9 No. 14 Utah 35, San Diego State 7 No. 15 Tennessee 63, Akron 6 No. 16 NC State 27, Texas Tech 14 No. 17 Baylor 42, Texas State 7 No. 18 Florida 31, South Florida 28 No. 19 Wake Forest 37, Liberty 36 No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0 No. 21 Texas 41, UTSA 20 No. 22 Penn State 41, Auburn 12 No. 23 Pitt 34, Western Michigan 13 College football scores, results for Week 2 Saturday, Sept. 10 No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19 No. 2 Georgia 33, Samford 0 No. 3 Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12 No. 4 Michigan 56, Hawai'i 10 No. 5 Clemson 35, Furman 12 Appalachian State 17, No. 6 Texas A&M 14 No. 7 Oklahoma 33, Kent State 3 Marshall 26, No. 8 Notre Dame 21 No. 21 BYU 26, No. 9 Baylor 20 No. 10 USC 41, Stanford 28 No. 11 Oklahoma State 34, Arizona State 17 No. 20 Kentucky 26, No. 12 Florida 20 No. 13 Utah 73, Southern Utah 7 No. 14 Michigan State 52, Akron 0 No. 15 Miami (Fla.) 30, Southern Miss 7 No. 16 Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30 No. 24 Tennessee 34, No. 17 Pitt 27 (OT) No. 18 NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3 Washington State 17, No. 19 Wisconsin 14 No. 22 Ole Miss 59, Central Arkansas 3 No. 23 Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25 Texas Tech 33, No. 25 Houston 30 (2OT) 7 FCS football midseason superlatives, plus bonus predictions for what's going to happen next It's the halfway point of the 2022 FCS football season, AKA the perfect time for NCAA.com's Stan Becton to hand out superlatives for best sleeper team, biggest surprises and to predict who'll win the FCS end-of-season awards. READ MORE The best players at every position in FCS football, right now We're just about halfway through the 2022 FCS football season and there are players that have lived up to preseason expectations and players who have emerged as stars through the first half of the season. READ MORE Matthew McKay and Sean Chambers rise and there's a tie at the top of Week 7's FCS quarterback rankings These are the best 15 quarterbacks in FCS football right now, with Sean Chambers of Montana State and Elon's Matthew McKay climbing the ranks. READ MORE