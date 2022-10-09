TRENDING:

NCAA.com | October 11, 2022

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for Week 7

College football rankings: Georgia takes back No. 1 in latest AP poll

We're in Week 7 of the college football season. Georgia is back up to No. 1 and will host Vanderbilt, while No. 3 Alabama visits No. 6 Tennessee in a huge matchup. Follow along here for scores and stats for AP top 25 teams.

Check out the latest top 25 rankings below, along with TV information.

College football Top 25 scores, results for Week 7

Saturday, Oct. 15

AP Top 25 rankings: Week 7

MORE POLLS: Check out the latest rankings across the country

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS

RECORD
1 Georgia (32) 1535 2 6-0
2 Ohio State (20) 1507 3 6-0
3 Alabama (11) 1489 1 6-0
4 Clemson 1348 5 6-0
5 Michigan 1319 4 6-0
6 Tennessee 1232 8 5-0
7 Southern California 1214 6 6-0
8 Oklahoma State 1150 7 5-0
9 Ole Miss 1061 9 6-0
10 Penn State 974 10 5-0
11 UCLA 907 18 6-0
12 Oregon 893 12 5-1
13 TCU 819 17 5-0
14 Wake Forest 748 15 5-1
15 NC State 746 14 5-1
16 Mississippi State 589 23 5-1
17 Kansas State 559 20 5-1
18 Syracuse 393 22 5-0
19 Kansas 330 19 5-1
20 Utah 328 11 4-2
21 Cincinnati 257 24 5-1
T-22 Texas 150 NR 4-2
T-22 Kentucky 150 13 4-2
24 Illinois 117 NR 5-1
25 James Madison 105 NR 5-0

7 FCS football midseason superlatives, plus bonus predictions for what's going to happen next

It's the halfway point of the 2022 FCS football season, AKA the perfect time for NCAA.com's Stan Becton to hand out superlatives for best sleeper team, biggest surprises and to predict who'll win the FCS end-of-season awards.
READ MORE

The best players at every position in FCS football, right now

We're just about halfway through the 2022 FCS football season and there are players that have lived up to preseason expectations and players who have emerged as stars through the first half of the season.
READ MORE

Matthew McKay and Sean Chambers rise and there's a tie at the top of Week 7's FCS quarterback rankings

These are the best 15 quarterbacks in FCS football right now, with Sean Chambers of Montana State and Elon's Matthew McKay climbing the ranks.
READ MORE

