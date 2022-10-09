We started with 131 college football teams hoping to go undefeated this FBS season. Heading into Week 7 action, only 15 teams remain perfect. What was a long list is now an exclusive list that keeps on shrinking.

Here's a look at all the remaining unbeaten FBS teams this season. Teams are listed in order by AP Poll rank, followed by alphabetical if not in the top 25.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2022

No. 1 Georgia

Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)

Last game: Def. Auburn, 42-10

Next game: vs. Vanderbilt | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Toughest remaining games: vs. Tennessee (Nov. 5); at Kentucky (Nov. 19)

Last undefeated season: 1980 (12-0, won national title)

The defending champion Bulldogs looked the part early in the season, including a rout of ranked Oregon. But Georgia has struggled the last two of the last three weeks against Kent State and especially Missouri. Yet, the Bulldogs bounced back with a dominant second half against Auburn remaining undefeated and a title favorite.

No. 2 Ohio State

Record: 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten)

Last game: Def. Michigan State, 49-20

Next game: vs. Iowa | Saturday Oct. 22

Toughest remaining games: at Penn State (Oct. 29); vs. Michigan (Nov. 26)

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0)

The Buckeyes haven't been tested just yet, though a road trip to Happy Valley is set for the last week of the month. QB C.J. Stroud threw for six touchdowns in his last game.

No. 3 Alabama

Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)

Last game: Def. Texas A&M, 24-20

Next game: at Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Toughest remaining games: at Tennessee (Oct. 15); at Ole Miss (Nov. 12)

Last undefeated season: 2020 (13-0, won CFP national title)

Alabama lost Heisman-winning QB Bryce Young to injury, but the Tide still won big at Arkansas last week thanks to RB Jahmyr Gibbs (206 rushing yards, two TDs). Four currently ranked teams remain on the schedule, yet that doesn't include Texas A&M and rival Auburn.

No. 4 Clemson

Record: 6-0 (4-0 ACC)

Last game: Def. Boston College, 31-3

Next game: at Florida State | 7:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 15

Toughest remaining games: at Florida State (Oct. 15); at Notre Dame (Nov. 5)

Last undefeated season: 2018 (15-0, win CFP national title)

The Tigers passed the test of NC State to mark consecutive wins against ranked teams (Wake Forest was the week prior). Clemson has tough contests ahead as it looks to return to the top of the ACC.

No. 5 Michigan

Record: 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten)

Last game: Def. Indiana, 31-10

Next game: vs. Penn State | 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Toughest remaining games: vs. Penn State (Oct. 15); at Ohio State (Nov. 26)

Last undefeated season: 1997 (12-0, won AP national title)

The Wolverines are hoping to follow up a Big Ten title and Playoff appearance with another good run this year. So far, Michigan remains firmly in the mix, though the Penn State and Ohio State games will decide that fate. Through six games, RB Blake Corum has 735 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

No. 6 Tennessee

Record: 5-0 (2-0 SEC)

Last game: Def. No. 25 LSU, 40-13

Next game: vs. Alabama | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Toughest remaining games: vs. Alabama (Oct. 15); at Georgia (Nov. 5)

Last undefeated season: 1998 (13-0, won BCS national title)

The Volunteers looked the part of a title contender with a dominant 27-point win at LSU. The Vols piled up 501 yards on the road, led by Hendon Hooker's 239 passing yards and 63 rushing yards. But now the big test is next: Top-ranked Alabama.

No. 7 Southern California

Record: 6-0 (4-0 Pac-12)

Last game: Def. Washington State, 30-14

Next game: at Utah | 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Toughest remaining games: at Utah (Oct. 15); at UCLA (Nov. 19)

Last undefeated season: 2004 (vacated)

Other than a 17-14 win at Oregon State, scoring hasn't been a problem for the Trojans. However, the Pac-12 has some potential potholes for USC as the program looks for a splash in Lincoln Riley's first season.

No. 8 Oklahoma State

Record: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)

Last game: Def. Texas Tech, 41-31

Next game: at TCU | 3:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 15

Toughest remaining games: at TCU (Oct. 15); at Oklahoma (Nov. 19)

Last undefeated season: 1945 (9-0)

The Cowboys are coming off a hard-fought home win over Texas Tech, but Oklahoma State still has tough dates ahead. There's still Texas and Oklahoma, but those aren't even the three currently ranked teams still to come (TCU, Kansas State and Kansas).

No. 9 Ole Miss

Record: 6-0 (2-0 SEC)

Last game: Def. Vanderbilt, 52-28

Next game: vs. Auburn | 12 p.m. Saturday Oct, 15

Toughest remaining games: at LSU (Oct. 22); vs. Alabama (Nov. 12)

Last undefeated season: 1962 (10-0)

The Rebels pulled away from Vanderbilt in the second half and have a manageable game up next against Auburn before the schedule picks up in the second half of October. But any SEC West hopes will depend on the home game against Alabama on Nov. 12.

No. 10 Penn State

Record: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)

Last game: Def. Northwestern, 17-7

Next game: at Michigan | Saturday, Oct. 15

Toughest remaining games: at Michigan (Oct. 15); vs. Ohio State (Oct. 29)

Last undefeated season: 1994 (12-0)

Penn State had turnover woes in poor weather, but the Nittany Lions defense held strong to hold off Northwestern. After an off week, Penn State has its first prove-it game of the Big Ten slate when PSU visits Michigan.

No. 11 UCLA

Record: 6-0 (3-0)

Last game: Def. No. 11 Utah, 42-32

Next game: at Oregon | TBD Saturday Oct. 22

Toughest remaining games: at Oregon (Oct. 22); vs. USC (Nov. 19)

Last undefeated season: 1954 (9-0)

The Bruins have scored at least 32 points in all five wins, most recently 42 against then-No. 11 Utah. However, the resurgent Pac-12 will keep giving UCLA major tests. Up next, Oregon.

No. 13 TCU

Record: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)

Last game: Def. No. 19 Kansas, 38-31

Next game: vs. Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Toughest remaining games: vs. Oklahoma State (Oct. 15); vs. Kansas State (Oct. 22)

Last undefeated season: 13-0 (2010)

A clobbering of Oklahoma rocketed TCU in the top 25 and a ranked vs. ranked game against....Kansas. TCU then held on for a thrilling 38-31 win with College GameDay in attendance. WR Quentin Johnston had a career day with 14 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown.

No. 18 Syracuse

Record: 5-0 (2-0 ACC)

Last game: Def. Wagner, 59-0

Next game: vs. NC State | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Toughest remaining games: at Clemson (Oct. 22); at Wake Forest (Nov. 19)

Last undefeated season: 1987 (11-0-1)

The Orange recently posted close wins against Purdue and Virginia, so a 59-0 drubbing of FCS Wagner had to be welcome. The remaining schedule is tough, however, starting with back-to-back games against ranked NC State and Clemson.

No. 25 James Madison

Record: 5-0 (3-0 Sun Belt)

Last game: Def. Arkansas State, 42-20

Next game: at Georgia Southern | 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Toughest remaining games: at Louisville (Nov. 5); vs. Coastal Carolina (Nov. 26)

Last undefeated season: 1975 (9-0)

Not bad for a first season at the FBS level. The Dukes are not bowl eligible as they go through a transition, but they've gone out and won big thus far.

Coastal Carolina

Record: 6-0 (3-0 Sun Belt)

Last game: Def. UL Monroe, 28-21

Next game: vs. Old Dominion | 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Toughest remaining games: vs. Appalachian State (Nov. 3); at James Madison (Nov. 26)

Last undefeated season: Never

Two Sun Belt schools are on the list. First up is Coastal Carolina, led by star QB Grayson McCall. In his first five games, he threw 14 passing touchdowns to only one interception, while adding three rushing touchdowns.