The top newcomers in FCS football halfway through the season

Six weeks of FCS football (seven counting Week 0) have provided thrilling action highlighted by electrifying player performances. While many returning players have lived up to expectations, there have also been some newcomers, be it freshmen or transfers, that have made an impact right away.

Here are the ones that stand out at the season's midpoint.

Freshmen

Ryan Butler | Princeton

Running back Ryan Butler has earned multiple Ivy League Rookie of the Week honors to begin his Princeton career. Butler has quickly made an impact for the Tigers, rushing for six touchdowns despite having just 42 rushing attempts over four games. Butler figures to be a key part of the Princeton offense as the Tigers look to win their first outright Ivy League title since 2018.

Mason Gudger | Georgetown

Running back Mason Gudger is only a freshman but has already made his mark on Georgetown's special teams' units. Gudger became the second player in Patriot League history to return two kickoffs for a touchdown in the same game against Penn, taking back kicks of 94 and 89 yards. Gudger is tied for the national lead in kickoff return touchdowns, and every kickoff is now must-watch TV for the Hoyas.

Makai Jackson | Saint Francis (Pa.)

There hasn't been a more impressive freshman in the first half of the season than wide receiver Makai Jackson. Jackson has 39 catches for 452 yards and five touchdowns, scoring against every FCS opponent. Jackson has had three 100-plus yard receiving games and even scored on a kickoff return for a touchdown. Jackson has proven himself as a big-play threat early in his career.

Makai Jackson with the MOVES on his way to a Red Flash touchdown 🥶



🔴⚡️ #MakeTheDifference pic.twitter.com/Si8Ega5QyB — Saint Francis Football (@RedFlashFB) October 1, 2022

Jalen Jones | William & Mary

When a cornerback makes his first career start, many offenses try to pick on the new starter, especially if it's a freshman. However, when William & Mary cornerback Jalen Jones made his first start against Campbell, he showed that attacking him was a bad idea. Jones intercepted three passes in his first start, including a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown. No player has intercepted more passes in a game this season.

Jalen Jones' three interceptions were the most by a @wmtribefootball player since 2009 and tied the highest total by any FCS player in 2022 pic.twitter.com/6925f5y70Q — CAA Football (@CAAFootball) September 12, 2022

Gevani McCoy | Idaho

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy has Idaho undefeated against FCS opponents after five games. McCoy has been efficient through the air completing 81.4 percent of his passes against the FCS, highlighted by a 298-yard, four-touchdown performance against Northern Colorado.

.@Gevani_McCoy isn't going to sneak up on anyone anytime soon. Congratulations to the @FCS_STATS FedEx Ground FCS National Freshman Player of the Week!#GoVandals pic.twitter.com/s2fRrlxFTp — Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) October 3, 2022

Reese Poffenbarger | Albany

Quarterback Reese Poffenbarger already owns Albany's single-game passing yards record and has earned three CAA Rookie of the Week honors in his first season with the Great Danes. Poffenbarger has yet to throw an interception this season through five games. While Albany hasn't found much success in the win column this year, the Great Danes appear to have found their quarterback of the future.

Reese Poffenbarger's school-record 412 yards is the 5th-most by a FCS quarterback this season and broke the previous @UAlbanyfootball mark of 398 yards pic.twitter.com/dHQSsHPcmW — CAA Football (@CAAFootball) September 19, 2022

Top transfers

Jarveon Howard | Alcorn State

Jarveon Howard has Alcorn State atop the SWAC West and has been one of the nation's best running backs. Howard has rushed for 646 and eight touchdowns, scoring a touchdown against every FCS opponent he's played. He had arguably the best performance of any running back all season when he ran for a dominant 299 yards and four touchdowns against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. In his first year with the Braves, Howard has already established himself as one of HBCU football's best.

Caylin Newton | William & Mary

Caylin Newton has finally found a home at William & Mary after beginning his career as a quarterback at Howard and making a brief stop at Auburn. Newton now plays wide receiver for the Tribe and leads the team in receiving yards. In his new offense, Newton has emerged as a weapon on the outside for a William & Mary team that is a contender for the CAA crown.

75 yrd pass from Darius Wilson to Caylin Newton puts the Tribe back in the end zone!



W&M 14, Elon 0 | Q1 7:35 pic.twitter.com/qCO86xuXuJ — William & Mary Tribe Football (@WMTribeFootball) September 24, 2022

Chris Whittaker | UIW

Defensive lineman Chris Whittaker ranks fourth in the nation in sacks (7.5) after transferring to UIW from Florida International. Against FBS opponent Nevada, Whittaker made four tackles for loss and four sacks, forcing a fumble in the FCS-over-FBS upset. Whittaker has quickly impacted UIW's defense which sits second in the Southland conference.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝟑𝟏, 𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝟏𝟕



Chris Whittaker, who was at Nevada for one semester in spring 2021, causes a Nate Cox fumble and Kelechi Anyalebechi takes it to the house to put UIW up two touchdowns on the Wolf Pack. pic.twitter.com/fQ6SaMFTVx — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) September 10, 2022

Sy'Veon Wilkerson | Jackson State

Running back Sy'Veon Wilkerson made his presence known in HBCU football last year at Delaware State, earning All-MEAC honors and finishing as a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award. This year, Wilkerson has brought a new element to Jackson State's offense.

Wilkerson has 411 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.48 yards per carry. Wilkerson's gives Jackson State a weapon in the rushing game, forcing opposing defenses to prepare for more than quarterback Shedeur Sanders throwing the ball to his litany of wideouts. With Wilkerson in the backfield, Jackson State finally has balance in its offense.

1st | 6:04



Sy'veon Wilkerson Rushes for a 30 yard touchdown!



JSU - 14



MVSU - 7#TheeILove | #IBelieve pic.twitter.com/6gfAhJ48xA — Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) September 24, 2022

Transfer quarterbacks

One can't mention top transfers without talking about the impact transfer quarterbacks have had on the FCS this season. Take a look at some of the transfer quarterbacks from ranked teams that have their teams rolling halfway through the season:

Sean Chambers | Montana State

Paxton DeLaurent | Southeast Missouri State

Mike DiLello | Austin Peay

Michael Hiers | Samford

Lucas Johnson | Montana

Matthew McKay | Elon

Lindsey Scott Jr. | UIW

And that's a short list. Transfer quarterbacks have taken the FCS by storm and are turning teams into title contenders, both conference and nationally.