Matthew McKay and Sean Chambers rise and there's a tie at the top of Week 7's FCS quarterback rankings

Most liked last week's expansion of the FCS quarterback rankings from 10 to 15, so I'm keeping the list at 15 players again entering Week 7. With big matchups ahead this week, take a close look at this week's rankings because they could change soon.

Counting stats (yards and touchdowns)

Completion percentage

Quality of competition

Performance under pressure

Clutchness

Rushing ability

Wins

That said, let's get into the list.

A tie at the top

I know in past rankings I said I'm against having a tie in my rankings, but things change and here we are.

T-1. Tim DeMorat | Fordham | Prev: 1

After an early game fumble, Tim DeMorat responded with a 499-yard, four-touchdown performance. DeMorat continues to put up video-game numbers at Fordham and stays at the top of the list.

T-1. Lindsey Scott Jr. | UIW | Prev: 2

Lindsey Scott Jr. tied an FCS record with his seven first-half passing touchdowns. He finished with 401 yards through the air too, earning FCS player-of-the-week honors. Scott's record-breaking performance gets him a tie for first in the quarterback rankings.

𝗙𝗖𝗦 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞



Lindsey Scott Jr. of @UIWFootball is the FCS Player of the Week for Week 6. @_lj18_ had 401 passing yards and 7 total TD's in UIW's 56-17 win over Lamar. Scott's 7 TD's in the 1st half tied the FCS record.#FCS pic.twitter.com/NUlzWDmKkz — NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) October 10, 2022

The rest of the top 10

3. Shedeur Sanders | Jackson State | Prev: 3

I saw Shedeur Sanders get flustered for the first time this season as Alabama State forced him off his spot with blitzes. However, in the same game, Sanders was able to take advantage of some cover zero looks and deliver the ball to his wide receivers downfield in one-on-one coverage. He finished with 332 yards and three touchdowns and Jackson State picked up the win.

4. Matthew Sluka | Holy Cross | Prev: 5

Matthew Sluka threw a touchdown 30 percent of the time he completed a pass in Holy Cross' 57-0 win over Bucknell. He only threw 17 passes on the day. Additionally, Sluka ran for 72 yards and a touchdown in the win.

5. Nolan Henderson | Delaware | Prev: 4

Nolan Henderson and Delaware suffered their first loss of the season to William & Mary. Henderson wasn't able to finish off the second-half comeback, failing to score in the fourth quarter. However, one loss won't drop Henderson down too much as he still passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

6. Lucas Johnson | Montana | Prev: 6

Lucas Johnson and Montana had a bye last week.

7. Michael Hiers | Samford | Prev: 9

Another week, another solid performance from Michael Hiers. Hiers threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns as Samford handled business against Wofford. Outside of a dud against FBS foe Georgia, Hiers has played like one of the best in the FCS all season.

8. Dresser Winn | UT Martin | Prev: 10

Dresser Winn might not have thrown for a touchdown last week, but he ran in for a score and tossed for 439 yards through the air. UT Martin didn't need Winn to score through the air as the Skyhawks scored six rushing touchdowns in a blowout win.

9. Matthew McKay | Elon | Prev: 12

Matthew McKay makes his first appearance in the top 10 after accounting for three touchdowns against Towson. McKay has Elon off to an undefeated start in the CAA.

10. Parker McKinney | Eastern Kentucky | Prev: 11

Parker McKinney and Eastern Kentucky had a bye last week.

No. 11-15

11. Fred Payton | Mercer | Prev: 14

Fred Payton continues his climb up the rankings after completing 16 of 22 passes (72 percent) for 247 yards and three touchdowns in Mercer's blowout win. Payton now leads the ninth-leading scoring offense in the FCS.

12. Sean Chambers/Tommy Mellott | Montana State | Prev: 15

I don't know who's QB 1 at Montana State yet, but Sean Chambers sure looks the part after completing 16 of 22 (72 percent) of his passes and rushing for three touchdowns in his second start. However, Tommy Mellott has been cleared to play this week so it remains to be seen if head coach Brent Vigen will unload the Chambers in Week 7.

Montana State head coach Brent Vigen says today in his weekly press conference that sophomore quarterback Tommy Mellott has been cleared for this weekend's game at Northern Colorado #BigSkyFB pic.twitter.com/jB5IWX34CF — Skyline Sports (@SkylineSportsMT) October 10, 2022

14. Gunner Talkington | Eastern Washington | Prev: 8

Gunner Talkington played his worst game against an FCS opponent this season, passing for just 198 yards and one touchdown against Weber State. Eastern Washington has lost four straight games as Talkington's early-season fourth-quarter magic hasn't produced wins as of late.

13. Jason Shelley | Missouri State | Prev: 7

Jason Shelley falls in this week's rankings after throwing one touchdown to two interceptions in Missouri State's fourth straight loss. In Missouri State's last three losses — all to FCS opponents — Shelley has thrown four interceptions.

15. Mike DiLiello | Austin Peay | Prev: 13

Mike DiLiello and Austin Peay had a bye last week.

Bubbling under

Here are the quarterbacks just outside the list:

