No. 5 Michigan football pulls away from No. 10 Penn State in 41-17 win

After a sucker punch second quarter, the Wolverines retook control of the game to continue their undefeated start to 2022 with a dominant 41-17 win at home against Penn State. The offense exploded for 418 rushing yards thanks to a brutish offensive line and huge days for Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum, who rushed for 173 yards on 16 carries and 166 yards on 28 carries, respectively. The Wolverines never punted and turned the ball over just once.

The Nittany Lions began the game as slow as humanly possible, running just six plays in the entire first quarter. They scored their only touchdowns in a surprising stretch during the second quarter in which Sean Clifford broke free for a huge run and Curtis Jacobs recorded a pick-six. Besides those quick 14 points though, the Michigan defense stifled Penn State's offense, who turned the ball over on downs on three of their final four possessions as they tried to play catch-up.

Hail to the 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬! pic.twitter.com/hvCllLqtY1— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 15, 2022